Highlights | IND-W Vs ENG-W, 2nd T20I Cricket Score and Updates: England Beat India By 4 Wickets, Win Series 2-0

In the second T20I of the England Women tour of India 2023, India Women posted a modest total of 80 runs in 16.2 overs. Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, and Harmanpreet Kaur contributed, but tight bowling from England's Charlotte Dean, Lauren Bell, and others limited the Indian innings. The fall of wickets was frequent, with India's middle order struggling against the English attack. In response, England Women chased down the target with ease, securing a 4-wicket victory in just 11.2 overs. Alice Capsey top-scored with 25 runs, guiding England to victory. The bowlers, including Renuka Singh and Deepti Sharma for India, tried to defend the target, but England's Heather Knight anchored the innings to seal the series 2-0 with one game to spare.

