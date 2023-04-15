Highlights | LSG vs PBKS, IPL 2023 Cricket Score & Updates: PBKS Win By 2 Wickets
Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings, Indian Premier League 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard: PBKS beat LSG by 2 wickets in last over of the match.
Punjab King (PBKS) defeated Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Indian Premier League (IPL 2023) Match Number 21 on Saturday. With 3 wins from 4 matches, LSG sit at number 2 spot in the IPL 2023 Points Table. PBKS are at 6th place in the standings. The Shikhar Dhawan-led side started the tournament on positive note with 2 wins from 2 games but have lost their way suddenly. It is not going to be an easy task against the Super Gaints, who have found their winning combination in this season.
It will be interesting to see whether LSG stick to Kyle Mayers in this game after his failures in the last two matches. Not to forget, Mayers is keeping Quinton de Kock waiting. Watch out for Dhawan, who is the Orange Cap holder at the moment, as he looks to give his team a godo start. PBKS will be eager to come back to winning ways after last-over loss to Gujarat Titans (GT) in their last encounter.
Check LIVE Scores and Updates from LSG vs PBKS IPL 2023 match HERE.
Live LSG vs PBKS IPL 2023: Raza Departs, Key Wicket For LSG
Raza fell victim to Ravi Bishnoi's impressive bowling, which helped keep Lucknow in the game. Bishnoi had only conceded two runs in the first four deliveries of the over before taking Raza's wicket. With the leg-side boundary being quite extensive, Raza attempted a slog-sweep but failed to connect well, resulting in a safe catch for Stoinis, who charged in from deep backward square. Raza scored 57 runs off 41 balls, including four fours and three sixes, before being caught by Stoinis off Bishnoi's bowling.
Live LSG vs PBKS IPL 2023: KL Rahul takes a stunner
Jitesh Sharma's attempt to drive a full and fast delivery from Mark Wood around the off area led to his downfall. He ended up slicing the ball wide of mid-off, forcing KL Rahul to cover some distance and dive full stretch to catch it. Despite the difficulty, Rahul managed to grab the ball with his fingertips, showcasing a brilliant display of fielding. Sharma only scored two runs off four balls before getting caught by Rahul off Wood's bowling.
Live LSG vs PBKS IPL 2023: Sam Curran Departs
Sam Curran fell victim to Ravi Bishnoi's bowling as he attempted to hit a straighter shot off a googly delivery. Unfortunately, his shot went straight to Krunal Pandya at long-off, resulting in a catch. Curran may have been better off hitting the ball over extra cover as it was quite wide. However, he opted for a flat-batted shot down the ground, which didn't connect well. Bishnoi celebrated his wicket with the starman pose. Curran scored six runs off six balls, including one four, before being caught by Pandya.
Live LSG vs PBKS IPL 2023: Krunal Strikes
Harpreet Singh attempted to hit a big shot off Krunal Pandya's delivery, but it landed on his pads, restricting his swinging movement. Despite this, Harpreet went for a swipe across the line, only to be caught by Yudhvir Singh at deep backward square. Harpreet seemed keen on taking on the left-arm spinner during this over, but unfortunately, it resulted in his downfall. He scored 22 runs off 22 balls, including three fours. Krunal Pandya claimed his wicket.
Live LSG vs PBKS IPL 2023: Short Departs
Short's impressive innings come to an abrupt end as he is caught by Stoinis off the bowling of Gowtham. The delivery was tossed up around off, and Short attempted to hit it inside out with a drive. However, he ended up hitting it straighter than intended, using hard hands to punch it directly into Stoinis's hands at mid-off. Stoinis reverse-cupped the catch with ease, leaving Short visibly frustrated with himself for giving away such a straightforward catch. Despite scoring 34 runs off 22 balls, including five boundaries and a six, Short's innings was cut short. The credit for the wicket goes to Gowtham.
Live LSG vs PBKS IPL 2023: PBKS 2 Down
Prabhsimran falls to an ambitious drive off the bowling of Yudhvir Singh, losing his off-stump in the process. The ball was on a good length and shaped back into the right-hander, catching Prabhsimran off guard. Despite his feet hardly moving, he attempted to drive the ball through cover, but the ball passed through the gap between his bat and pad, knocking the off-stump over. Yudhvir Singh, on his LSG debut, has now taken the wickets of both the Punjab openers, making it a dream start for him. Prabhsimran's score is 4(4), including a boundary.
Live LSG vs PBKS IPL 2023: Dream start for LSG
Atharva Taide departs for a golden duck on his debut, caught by Avesh Khan off the bowling of Yudhvir Singh. It seems nerves may have affected Taide's performance, as he attempted to swing across the line of a short of a length delivery angled towards the left-hander. However, he mistimed the shot, resulting in a big top-edge that flew towards third man. Avesh Khan took an easy catch to dismiss Taide. Yudhvir Singh is thrilled with the wicket. The final score for Taide is 0(3).
LIVE IPL 2023 LSG vs PBKS score: Lucknow finish at 159/8
Lucknow Super Giants have been restricted for a total of 159 runs as Punjab Kings display some brilliant bowling in the last five overs to gain some momentum. Pooran, Stoinis and KL Rahul, all were restricted by the PBKS bowlers to make an impact later in the innings.
LIVE IPL 2023 PBKS vs LSG score: Rahul to fire
KL Rahul is batting on 68 off 53 at the moment along side Marcus Stoinis who has scored 2 maximums so far. Lucknow Super Giants will be looking to put 180 runs on the board, at least.
LSG: 142/4 (17.4 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 LSG vs PBKS score: Stoinis takes charge
Marcus Stoinis gets off the mark with a six against Rahul Chahar. Lucknow Super Giants eye a big total with KL Rahul and Stoinis in the middle. PBKS looking to restrict LSG for a small total with another wicket.
LSG: 125/4 (15.5 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 PBKS vs LSG score: Rahul looking good
KL Rahul is looking in fine rhythm at the moment, he batting on 48 off 37 balls along side Krunal Pandya 14 (13). Arshdeep Singh into the attack for PBKS eyeing to break this partnership at the earliest.
LSG: 99/2 (12.3 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 LSG vs PBKS score and updates: Rahul to carry
KL Rahul is joined by Krunal Pandya in the middle for the Lucknow Super Giants. Sikandar Raza continues the attack for the Punjab Kings, LSG eyeing a challenging total at the moment.
LSG: 75/2 (10.1 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 LSG vs PBKS score: First wicket
Kyle Mayers 29 (23) caught by Bhatia bowled by Harpreet Brar. Finally, PBKS get the first wicket of this contest as the pressure was mounting on the LSG batters. Deepak Hooda walks in at number 3 now.
LSG: 53/1 (7.5 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 LSG vs PBKS score: Rahul struggling
KL Rahul batting on 20 off 20 balls at the moment, he is struggling to find runs at the moment. Don't get us wrong, he is batting on a strike-rate of just 100 at the moment.
LSG: 50/0 (6.4 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 LSG vs PBKS score: Mayers looking dangerous
Kyle Mayers is looking in dangerous rhythm at the moment, he is batting on 27 off 16 balls. He just smoked Kagiso Rabada for a maximum over square-leg. LSG off to a fine start at the moment.
LSG: 42/0 (5 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 PBKS vs LSG score: Lucknow off to a fine start
Lucknow Super Giants are off to a fine start as KL Rahul and Kyle Mayers take their time to settle in and get in the rhythm. Punjab Kings captain Sam Curran into the attack as PBKS eye an early wicket.
PBKS: 25/0 (3.1 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 LSG vs PBKS: Action begins
Kyle Mayers and KL Rahul open the batting for the Lucknow Super Giants. Matthew Short with the first over for PBKS, Mayers slogs him over square for a maximum in the first over.
LSG: 7/0 (0.4 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 PBKS vs LSG score: Playing 11s
Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Atharva Taide, Matthew Short, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Sikandar Raza, Sam Curran(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.
Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran(w), Ayush Badoni, Avesh Khan, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi.
LIVE IPL 2023 LSG vs PBKS score: Predicted 11s
LSG predicted XI (batting first): Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul (c), Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Ayush Badoni, Jaydev Unadkat, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan
LSG predicted XI (bowling first): Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul (c), Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Amit Mishra/Krishnappa Gowtham, Jaydev Unadkat, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan
Punjab Kings
PBKS predicted XI (batting first): Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan (c), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Matt Short, Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Nathan Ellis, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh
PBKS predicted XI (bowling first): Shikhar Dhawan (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Matt Short, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.
LIVE IPL 2023 LSG vs PBKS score: Toss coming up shortly
The toss for the game between the Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings will take place at 7 PM (IST). Captains KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan will be coming out to flip the coin shortly.
LIVE IPL 2023 LSG vs PBKS: Lucknow eye win at home
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have won three out of their four games played so far. At home, Lucknow perform really well and their last game win against the Royal Challengers Bangalore will hand them confidence to win this fixture as well.
LIVE LSG vs PBKS IPL 2023: Another high-scoring thriller on the cards
In the first home game of the season, Super Giants scored 193 for 6, which is the first time in 16 T20 matches played in Lucknow that a team has managed to score over 190 runs.
LIVE LSG vs PBKS IPL 2023: Shikhar Dhawan vs Jaydev Unadkat
In their IPL encounters, Shikhar Dhawan has been dominant over Jaydev Unadkat, hitting 70 runs off 44 balls against him while being dismissed only once.
LIVE LSG vs PBKS IPL 2023: Nicholas Pooran after game against RCB
"I hope this is the season for me. (I'm) in a good space and state of mind."
LIVE LSG vs PBKS IPL 2023: Shikhar Dhawan on Liam Livingstone
"He came for practice yesterday, pulled his muscle and another 2-3 days before he should be good to go."
LIVE LSG vs PBKS IPL 2023: Dream 11
Wicketkeepers: Q de Kock
Batters: S Dhawan(C), KL Rahul
Bowlers: K Rabada, R Chahar, A Singh(VC), N Ellis, H Brar
All-Rounders: M Stoinis, K Mayers, K Pandya
LIVE LSG vs PBKS IPL 2023: Weather Report
On April 15 (Saturday), the temperature in Lucknow, India, is expected to reach 40°C during the day and drop to 25°C at night, according to weather reports. The sky will be partly cloudy throughout the day and night, and there is a minimal 1% chance of rain during the night, indicating that the match is unlikely to be impacted by rainfall. Humidity levels are projected to be at 28% during the day and increase to 40% at night.
LIVE LSG vs PBKS IPL 2023: Head-to-head record
Played: 01 | LSG won: 01 | PBKS won: 0 | No result: 0
LIVE LSG vs PBKS IPL 2023: Pitch Report
Lucknow's Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium typically provides an advantage to the bowlers, particularly spinners, although batters may still amass significant runs by staying on the pitch for a while. The game is also likely to be affected by the dew factor.
Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings: LSG ready for Kings
Lucknow, in a tweet, took potshots at Punjab Kings, writing: "Sadde Super Giants vi kisi sher toh kam haige ki?"
Check out the post below.
Sadde Super Giants vi kisi _ toh kam haige ki? __#LSGvPBKS | #IPL2023 | #LucknowSuperGiants | #LSG | #GazabAndaz pic.twitter.com/VEDXpMpker
— Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) April 15, 2023
Lucknow vs Punjab LIVE Updates: De Kock to play today?
Explosive opening batter Quinton de Kock has been warming the bench for a few games now because Kyle Mayers had a brilliant start to the league. However, Mayers' returns from last 2 games read: 13 and 0. It will be interesting what team combinations KL Rahul uses in PBKS clash.
IPL LSG vs PBKS Updates: Punjab Pin Hopes On Kagiso Rabada
He was brilliant in his first match of IPL 2023 for PBKS, finishing with 4 wickets and PBKS will bank on him in the LSG clash as well.
A __ special! _@KagisoRabada25 produced a bowling masterclass the last time we faced Lucknow!#LSGvPBKS #JazbaHaiPunjabi #SaddaPunjab #TATAIPL pic.twitter.com/FOzvfcXmW1
— Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) April 15, 2023
Lucknow vs Punjab LIVE: IPL 2023 Points Table
SRH collected important 1 points from IPL 2023 game from last night. But there has been a significant change in their position in the points table.
LSG vs PBKS LIVE Updates: Match details
The LSG vs PBKS match will be played at 7.30 pm IST at Ekana stadium in Lucknow. The game will broadcast on Star Sports Network while the viewers can also live stream the match on Jio Cinema app on mobile and TV.
PBKS vs LSG LIVE: Probable 11s
PBKS Probable XI: Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan(c), Matthew Short, Bhanuka Rajapaksa/Rahul Chahar (Impact Player) Jitesh Sharma(w), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Rishi Dhawan, Arshdeep Singh
LSG Probable XI: KL Rahul(c), Quinton de Kock, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran(w), Jaydev Unadkat, Amit Mishra/Ayush Badoni (Impact Player), Avesh Khan, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi
LSG vs PBKS LIVE: Livingstone unavailable
Liam Livingstone has joined Punjab squad but won't be available for the match today. "He came for practice yesterday, pulled his muscle and another 2-3 days before he should be good to go," Dhawan said.
LSG vs PBKS: Check Squads
Punjab Kings Squad: Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan(c), Matthew Short, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma(w), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Chahar, Sikandar Raza, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Atharva Taide, Gurnoor Brar, Baltej Singh, Liam Livingstone, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Nathan Ellis, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh
Lucknow Super Giants Squad: Kyle Mayers, KL Rahul(c), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran(w), Jaydev Unadkat, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Amit Mishra, Ayush Badoni, Daniel Sams, Prerak Mankad, Swapnil Singh, Krishnappa Gowtham, Manan Vohra, Quinton de Kock, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur, Romario Shepherd, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav
LSG vs PBKS LIVE Updates: Big game for Punjab
Hello and welcome to our coverage of today's evening game in IPL 2023 between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings which will be played at Ekana cricket stadium in Lucknow. The match starts at 7.3- pm IST and the toss will take place half an hour before.