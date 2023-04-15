Highlights | LSG vs PBKS, IPL 2023 Cricket Score & Updates: PBKS Win By 2 Wickets

Punjab King (PBKS) defeated Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Indian Premier League (IPL 2023) Match Number 21 on Saturday. With 3 wins from 4 matches, LSG sit at number 2 spot in the IPL 2023 Points Table. PBKS are at 6th place in the standings. The Shikhar Dhawan-led side started the tournament on positive note with 2 wins from 2 games but have lost their way suddenly. It is not going to be an easy task against the Super Gaints, who have found their winning combination in this season.

It will be interesting to see whether LSG stick to Kyle Mayers in this game after his failures in the last two matches. Not to forget, Mayers is keeping Quinton de Kock waiting. Watch out for Dhawan, who is the Orange Cap holder at the moment, as he looks to give his team a godo start. PBKS will be eager to come back to winning ways after last-over loss to Gujarat Titans (GT) in their last encounter.

