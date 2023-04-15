IPL 2023 Points Table, Orange Cap And Purple Cap Leaders: Take A Look At Top 4 Teams After SRH Beat KKR

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) beat Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 19 of IPL 2023 to register their second successive win in the competition. SRH had started off with two back-to-back losses but have recovered well in the tournament after arrival of their captain Aiden Markram. Eden Gardens was lit up by the Harry Brook show. He became the first centurion of IPL 2023 as he finished his innings unbeaten on 100 off 55 balls. His innings included 12 fours and 3 sixes respectively. Brook finally lived up to his billing as SRH found a solid opener in him. He was bought by SRH for a sum of Rs 13.25 crore. His knock would have certainly made SRH owner Kaviya Maran happy as she had got into a heated bidding war to get the England star last year at the auction.

IPL 2023 Points Table

Even After SRH beat KKR on Friday night, there is no big jump for them in the IPL 2023 standings as their first two losses were of big margins. After their second win of the season, Sunrisers are placed seventh in the points table with Net Run Rate (NRR) of (-0.822). KKR are still in the top four teams despite the loss. KKR, Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Punjab Kings (PBKS) and SRH are placed in the 4 to 7 bracket with 2 wins from 4 games and what seprates them is their NRR. The top four teams in the standings after end of Match 19 are: Rajasthan Royals (RR), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Gujarat Titans (GT) and KKR.

IPL Orange Cap

In the Orange Cap race, PBKS captain Shikhar Dhawan still leads the list with 233 runs from 4 matches. Behind him is Delhi Captials (DC) captain David Warner with 209 runs from 4 matches. Jos Buttler and Ruturaj Gaikwad are 3rd and 4th in the list respectively. Warner can go past Dhawan today if he scores 25 runs in the game vs Royal Challengers Bangalore.

IPL Purple Cap

The Purple Cap belongs to RR's Yuzvendra Chahal currently as he has 10 wickets from 4 matches. GT's Rashid Khan is not too far with 9 wickets from 4 games while Mark Wood too has 9 wickets from just 3 matches and is at No 3. Alzarri Joseph of GT is very close with 7 wickets from 4 games.