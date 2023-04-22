Highlights | MI vs PBKS, IPL 2023 Cricket Score & Updates: Punjab Beat Mumbai By 13 Runs
Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings, Indian Premier League 2023 Cricket Scorecard: PBKS beat MI by 13 runs As Arshdeep Singh and Sam Curran shine.
Mumbai Indians (MI) faced a heartbreaking defeat against Punjab Kings (PBKS) as Arshdeep Singh and Sam Curran shine in the Match 31 of IPL 2023. Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl first. In reply, PBKS have posted 214 runs on board. MI had begun their tournament with two back to back losses, but have recovered well to register three consecutive wins. The Rohit Sharma-led side will be up against Kings from Punjab, who have blown hot and cold in this season so far. With 3 wins and 3 losses each, Punjab are placed on seventh spot in the points table. They had a good start to the league but need to get the results in their favour in the middle phase of the group stage when teams make or break their luck.
Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Tim David, Arjun Tendulkar will be some MI players to watch out for. Dhawan is likely to return after getting completely fit from a shoulder injury. Liam Livingstone needs to have a good game if Preity Zinta-owned Punjab want to win this contest. If Dhawan misses this game too, Sam Curran will again lead PBKS today.
It's Arshdeep Singh with the ball and Tim David is on strike. The first delivery is a full ball outside off, and David manages to negotiate a single. Tilak Verma is now on strike, deep in his crease. Arshdeep delivers a back-of-length ball, and Verma tries to pull it behind the wicket. He has a brief discussion with his partner and decides to review for a wide, but the replay shows that the ball was within the permissible limits. Arshdeep comes in again, and this time he bowls a fine yorker that uproots the middle stump. Verma has to depart, and the new batsman Nehal Wadhera arrives at the crease. Arshdeep goes over the wicket once more and delivers another stunning yorker that crashes into the middle stump. Jofra Archer is the new batsman, and Arshdeep changes his angle, going around the wicket. He starts off with a full delivery outside off that results in a dot ball. For the final delivery of the match, Arshdeep bowls a full toss, and Archer goes for a big shot but fails to get enough power behind it, resulting in just a single. In the end, only two runs are scored in the final over, and what an over it was by Arshdeep Singh!
MI vs PBKS Live IPL 2023
This will be Nathan Ellis's final over of the match. He starts off with a back-of-length delivery, and the batsman manages to pull it away towards mid-wicket, resulting in a couple of runs. On the second ball, Ellis bowls a low full-toss, and Tim David immediately recognizes the opportunity to launch it over mid-wicket, sending the ball soaring 114 meters for a six in the top tier. That's an incredible shot! There's a bit of commotion in the middle between Tilak Verma, Sam Curran, and the umpire regarding a possible obstruction of space, but it turns out that Ellis was slow in collecting the ball after it deflected off the stumps at the non-striker's end, allowing the batters to complete two runs. The penultimate over yields 15 runs, bringing the equation down to 16 needed off the final over.
Live Score Mumbai Indians need 16 runs in 6 balls
MI vs PBKS Live IPL 2023: SKY Departs
Arshdeep Singh has just taken a crucial wicket for his team, as Suryakumar Yadav departs after scoring a quick-fire 57 off just 26 deliveries. Singh delivers a dipping full toss from around the wicket, aimed at the stumps, and Suryakumar attempts to whip it towards the leg side, but mistimes his shot. The ball goes straight to Atharva Taide, who takes a stunning catch, leaving Suryakumar Yadav surprised and shocked. This catch could potentially be the match-winning moment for the opposing team, while Sam Curran is ecstatic with the result. The final scorecard shows Suryakumar's innings consisted of seven boundaries and three sixes.
Live Score MI 183/4 (17.5) CRR: 10.26 REQ: 14.77
Mumbai Indians need 32 runs in 13 balls
MI vs PBKS Live IPL 2023: Fifty for SKY
It has been a long-awaited return for Suryakumar Yadav since his unfortunate series against Australia, during which he suffered three consecutive golden ducks. However, he has now regained his form and is back to his usual style of scoring. He starts the over by playing a deft paddle stroke for a boundary, and then follows it up by launching the ball over deep mid-wicket for a six. Mumbai Indians are cruising at 175/3 after 17 overs, requiring only 40 runs from the final 18 deliveries to seal the win.
Live Score MI 181/3 (17.2) CRR: 10.44 REQ: 12.75
Mumbai Indians need 34 runs in 16 balls
MI vs PBKS Live IPL 2023: Green Departs
Nathan Ellis to Green, out Caught by Sam Curran!! Scores level between Tasmania and Western Australia now. Back of the hand slower ball from Nathan Ellis, Green was in no mood to let that go scot-free. He swings as hard as he can and feeds a thick top-edge while at it, it loops up high in the night sky and Curran keeps his calm running back from extra cover to his left. Green c Sam Curran b Nathan Ellis 67(43) [4s-6 6s-3]
Live Score MI 161/3 (16) CRR: 10.06 REQ: 13.5
Mumbai Indians need 54 runs in 24 balls
MI vs PBKS Live IPL 2023: All eyes on SKY
Nathan Ellis has returned to bowl and he delivers a short ball, which Suryakumar Yadav was anticipating. He executes his trademark shot over fine leg for a maximum. Suryakumar appears to be in excellent form, and it will be an effortless victory for Mumbai Indians if he maintains this momentum until the end. The score is now 118/2 after 13 overs.
Live Score MI 132/2 (14) CRR: 9.43 REQ: 13.83
Mumbai Indians need 83 runs in 36 balls
MI vs PBKS Live IPL 2023: 3 back-to-back boundaries for SKY
Livingstone bowled a length delivery, which Suryakumar elegantly swept for a boundary towards the fine leg. Shortly after, he repeated the same shot and placed the ball to the left of the short third man for another four runs. Suryakumar continued his impressive form by sweeping the next delivery to the left of the short fine leg fielder for yet another boundary.
Live Score MI 117/2 (12.5) CRR: 9.12 REQ: 13.67
Mumbai Indians need 98 runs in 43 balls
MI vs PBKS Live IPL 2023: Rohit Departs
Before delivering the ball, Livingstone shared a cheeky smile with Rohit, anticipating that the MI skipper would try to hit him hard. He slowed down the ball a bit around the middle and off, having second-guessed Rohit's intentions. The half-hearted flick skews off the thick inside half of Rohit's bat, resulting in an easy return catch for Livingstone, who jogs to his right to complete the catch. Rohit is caught and bowled by Livingstone, scoring 44 runs in 27 balls, including four fours and three sixes.
Live Score MI 88/2 (10) CRR: 8.8 REQ: 12.7
Mumbai Indians need 127 runs in 60 balls
MI vs PBKS Live IPL 2023: Green, Rohit Steady MI
As Brar enters his second over, he delivers an overpitched ball to Cameron Green, who then smashes it through extra cover for a four. Despite being in a chase, Mumbai is currently ahead of Punjab in the game. The visitors lost track during the middle overs in the first innings. If Rohit and Green can maintain their momentum, the hosts may become the favourites even though they need to score 215 runs.
Live Score MI 80/1 (9.1) CRR: 8.73 REQ: 12.46
Mumbai Indians need 135 runs in 65 balls
MI vs PBKS Live IPL 2023: Green, Rohit Steady MI
After the wicket of Ishan Kishan, Rohit and Green managed to bring MI back on top in powerplay.
Live Score MI 54/1 (6) CRR: 9 REQ: 11.5 Mumbai Indians need 161 runs in 84 balls
MI vs PBKS Live IPL 2023: Arshdeep strikers
Arshdeep Singh sends Ishan Kishan packing with a well-judged catch by Short! In the IPL match between PBKS and Mumbai Indians, Arshdeep's pitched up ball outside off swung away, and Kishan sliced it uppishly over cover point. However, Short was placed at deep backward point and covered good ground to take the catch. The early dismissal of Kishan was an ideal start for PBKS, leaving him walking back dejectedly with just one run off four balls.
LIVE IPL 2023 PBKS vs MI score: Punjab finish at 214
Punjab Kings finish at 214 runs after 20 overs as Sam Curran 55 off 29, along with Harpreet Bhatia's fifty get PBKS to a challenging total at the Wankhede Stadium. Jitesh Sharma's fiery cameo, in the end, has helped PBKS post this total but we have to notice the Arjun Tendulkar over which gave Punjab 31 runs when Curran and Bhatia were in the middle.
PBKS: 214/8 (20 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 MI vs PBKS score: Arjun's over changes game
Arjun Tendulkar conceded 31 runs in the fifteenth over which has changed the scenario for Mumbai completely. Sam Curran is batting on 39 off 22 along with Harpreet 41 off 27 balls. Mumbai Indians bring in Cameron Green and Jofra Archer now.
PBKS: 168/4 (17.1 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians: All eyes on Curran
Sam Curran along with Harpreet Bhatia in the middle for the Punjab Kings. Mumbai Indians looking to break this partnership as both batters get going now.
PBKS: 118/4 (15 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 MI vs PBKS: Chawla on fire
Piyush Chawla has taken two wickets in one over, first Liam Livingstone is stumped by Ishan Kishan and then Atharva Taide 29 (17) out bowled a few balls later. Mumbai Indians putting the pressure on Punjab Kings right away.
PBKS: 89/4 (11.4 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 PBKS vs MI score: Arjun strikes
Arjun Tendulkar gets another wicket, Prabhsimran Singh departs as he is trapped LBW. Mumbai Indians bounce back with another wicket, Liam Livingstone joins Atharva in the middle now.
PBKS: 79/2 (8.3 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 MI vs PBKS score: Punjab bounce back
Prabhsimran Singh is batting in fine rhythm at the moment along side Atharva Taide. Jofra Archer and Piyush Chawla will attack the stumps for MI now eyeing to break this partnership.
PBKS: 58/1 (6 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 MI vs PBKS score: Green attacks
Cameron Green gets the first wicket for Mumbai, Matthew Short caught by Piyush Chawla at mid-wicket. What a fine start for the hosts as PBKS lose their first wicket early in the powerplay.
PBKS: 26/1 (3.1 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 MI vs PBKS score: Arjun Tendulkar attacks
Prabhsimran Singh and Matthew Short open the innings for Punjab Kings as Arjun Tendulkar attacks the stumps for Mumbai Indians. Jofra Archer is also back in the squad for the Mumbai Indians.
PBKS: 3/0 (0.4 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 PBKS vs MI score: Playing 11s
Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Atharva Taide, Prabhsimran Singh, Matthew Short, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh
Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Tilak Varma, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff.
LIVE IPL 2023 MI vs PBKS score: Toss report
Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma has won the toss and elected to bowl first against the Punjab Kings.
LIVE IPL 2023 MI vs PBKS: Toss coming up
Just 10 minutes and the toss between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings will take place. Will Shikhar Dhawan finally make a comeback after missing out on the last two games. Stay tuned to find out.
LIVE IPL 2023 MI vs PBKS score: Predicted 11s
MI Predicted XI (batting first): Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Jofra Archer/Riley Meredith, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla,
MI predicted XI (bowling first): Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Jofra Archer/Riley Meredith, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff
PBKS Predicted XI (batting first): Atharva Taide, Prabhsimran Singh, Liam Livingstone, Harpreet Singh, Sikandar Raza, Jitesh Sharma (wk), M Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran (c), Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada/Nathan Ellis, Arshdeep Singh
PBKS Predicted XI (bowling first): Atharva Taide, Liam Livingstone, Harpreet Singh, Sikandar Raza, Jitesh Sharma (wk), M Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran (c), Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada/Nathan Ellis, Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Chahar.
LIVE IPL 2023 MI vs PBKS score: Toss coming up
Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings are set to face each other at the iconic Wankhede Stadium. The toss will take place at 7 PM (IST) and the action will begin at 7:30 PM (IST).
MI vs PBKS Live IPL 2023: Weather Report
The cricket match is scheduled to start at 7:30 pm on April 22 in Mumbai. Weather forecasts predict clear skies with no chance of rainfall, making the conditions ideal for the game. Fans can look forward to an uninterrupted and thrilling match.
MI vs PBKS Live IPL 2023: No Rabada, No Dhawan
The Kings will once again be without Dhawan and Rabada. On Thursday, their fielding coach Trevor Gonsalves stated that Dhawan will need "at least another two to three days" to fully recover. Mumbai will be hopeful about Jofra Archer's return as he has shown significant improvement since feeling discomfort in his right elbow after the first match. He bowled at full pace during the practice session on Thursday, and Jason Behrendorff confirmed on Friday that Archer was "not too far away" from returning.
MI vs PBKS Live IPL 2023: Pitch Report
The Wankhede stadium is known for being favourable to chasing teams. Since the start of 2021, the teams batting second have won 22 out of 32 night T20s played at this venue. This season, spinners have been more successful, taking 13 wickets at an economy of 7.64, while fast bowlers have taken nine wickets at 10.17.
MI vs PBKS Live IPL 2023: Punjab Kings' Struggle During Powerplay
This season, the Kings have lost three or more wickets during the powerplay on three occasions, which is the joint-most for any team alongside Kolkata Knight Riders.
MI vs PBKS Live IPL 2023: Battle Of Openers
In IPL 2023, Mumbai's opening batsmen Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan have been providing the team with excellent starts. Their scoring rate of 9.61 is the second-best among pairs who have opened at least three times this season, with only Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal ahead of them with a rate of 9.75.
MI vs PBKS Live Updates: Dream 11 prediction
If you are confused on which players to drop and which to pick in your fantasy teams, why not take our help.
Mumbai vs Punjab LIVE Updates: Match start time
The Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings will be the evening match on this Saturday double header. The game starts at 7.30 pm IST with the toss taking place half an hour before.
MI vs PBKS LIVE Score: All Eyes On Suryakumar Yadav
Suryakumar has had poor IPL so far. With flurry of low scores, Surya is under pressure to deliver. MI will hope and pray that his poor form comes to an end today.
Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings LIVE Score: Head to head record
MI and PBKS have played each other 29 times in Indian Premier League. MI have won 15 times while Punjab won 14 games. This is surely one of the underrated rivalries in this T20 league.
LIVE Updates MI vs PBKS: Live Streaming details
The second match of Saturday double header will take place in the evening. The match starts at 7.30 pm IST and live streaming of the match will be on Jio Cinema app. The match can also be watched on TV on Star Sports Network.
Mumbai vs Lucknow LIVE: Mumbai's season so far
MI started off their campaign with a loss vs RCB. They then went down to lon-time rivals CSK. The Rohit Sharma-led side then pulled up their socks and began the winning spree. They have beaten DC, KKR and SRH in back-to-back games and would look to continue the winning run today vs Punjab.
MI vs PBKS LIVE: Probable XI and Impact Players
Probables: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Arjun Tendulkar, Nehal Wadhera, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendoff
Probables: Atharva Taide, Prabhsimran Singh, Matthew Short, Liam Livingstone, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis/Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Chahar
MI vs PBKS LIVE Updates: Check Out the Squads
Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Riley Meredith, Ramandeep Singh, Kumar Kartikeya, Shams Mulani, Vishnu Vinod, Duan Jansen, Sandeep Warrier, Jofra Archer, Akash Madhwal, Arshad Khan, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Raghav Goyal
Punjab Kings Squad: Atharva Taide, Prabhsimran Singh, Matthew Short, Liam Livingstone, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Sam Curran(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Chahar, Sikandar Raza, Kagiso Rabada, Rishi Dhawan, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Baltej Singh, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Gurnoor Brar
Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings LIVE: Dhawan vs Rohit
Hello and welcome to our coverage of Match 31 of IPL 2023 which will be played between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings at Wankhede stadium in Mumbai. This will be the evening game of the Saturday double header. Watch this space for all latest updates from the game.