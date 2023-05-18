Highlights | PBKS vs RR, IPL 2023 Cricket Score: RR Beat PBKS By 4 Wickets
Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, LIVE Cricket Scorecard: Rajasthan Royals Beat Punjab Kings By 4 Wickets To Stay Alive In Playoffs Race.
Fifty by Yashasvi Jaiswal and Devdutta Padikkal helped RR beat PBKS by 4 wickets to stay alive in the playoffs race. Riding on late contribution by Jitesh Sharma, Sharukh Khan and Sam Curran Punjab Kings posted 187 runs on board in first innings.Sanju Samson won the toss and asked Shikhar Dhawan's Punjab to bat first. Punjab Kings (PBKS) will be hosting Rajasthan Royals (RR) in this do-or-die clash of Indian Premier League 2023. A defeat for either of the sides will end their campaign in the tournament. PBKS, who will be playing their second match in the adopted home of HPCA stadium in Dharamsala, were outdone by a confident Delhi Capitals side in the last clash. RR, too, faced defeat in the last match vs Royal Challengers Bangalore.
Not to forget, a win on Friday night won't ensure a direct qualification to any of these two teams as they can only get to 14 points. They will then hope RCB, MI and KKR lose their group clash and they have better NRR than all these teams to qualify for the next round of the competition. The Preity Zinta co-owned Punjab will enjoy the backing the local crowd and will hope to stay in hunt for a berth in playoffs with a win.
PBKS vs RR IPL 2023 Live: That is it!
RR needed to win the match by 18.3 overs to temporarily surpass RCB. Although they couldn't achieve the target in the given time, they managed to win a close game. Dhawan took a risk by bowling a spinner in the last over, but it didn't yield favourable results. RR used their resources early in search of wickets, leaving only 9 runs to play with in the final over bowled by Chahar. Dhruv Jurel, a standout player for RR this season, sealed the victory with a six. Buttler failed to score again, but Jaiswal, Padikkal, Hetmyer, and Parag contributed with fifties and crucial boundaries. Jurel provided the finishing touches. With this loss, Punjab is officially eliminated. While batting first, Punjab faced a top-order collapse, but Curran, Jitesh, and Shahrukh Khan's scores in the 40s helped them reach a total of 187.
PBKS vs RR IPL 2023 Live: Hetmyer out
Hetmyer falls as Sam Curran claims the catch, caught by Dhawan. Curran emerges victorious in their brief battle. However, Hetmyer had already made a significant impact. The delivery was a fuller one, outside off, and Hetmyer attempted to once again clear the cover region. However, due to the lack of pace on the ball, he mistimed the shot, resulting in a cue-end. The ball was descending towards Dhawan, but he exhibited excellent agility by diving forward to grasp the catch. With 9 runs still required and a well-set batter departing, this wicket adds pressure to the batting side.
Live Score RR 182/6 (19.2) CRR: 9.41 REQ: 9
Rajasthan Royals need 6 runs in 4 balls
PBKS vs RR IPL 2023 Live: Jaiswal Departs
Rabada displays his expertise by taking the wicket of Parag, caught by Atharva Taide off the final delivery. Despite the first two balls going for sixes, Rabada remained unfazed, demonstrating his experience. The dismissal occurred when Parag attempted to whip a fuller ball angling in but only managed to find the outer-edge, resulting in a catch for the fielder positioned at point.
Live Score RR 174/5 (18.2) CRR: 9.49 REQ: 8.4
Rajasthan Royals need 14 runs in 10 balls
PBKS vs RR IPL 2023 Live: Jaiswal Departs
Jaiswal departs as Nathan Ellis claims the catch, caught by substitute fielder Rishi Dhawan. Similar to Padikkal, Jaiswal also falls shortly after reaching his fifty. Nevertheless, he had a commendable tournament and played a good innings today. Despite not performing at his best, he managed to score a fifty off 35 deliveries. The dismissal came from a low full toss, as Jaiswal attempted a reverse shot but ended up hitting it flat to the fielder stationed at point. Dhawan displayed agility and took a sharp catch.
Live Score RR 139/4 (14.4) CRR: 9.48 REQ: 9.19
Rajasthan Royals need 49 runs in 32 balls
PBKS vs RR IPL 2023 Live: Hetmyer Show Is On
Despite taking two consecutive wickets, Arshdeep faced difficulties in controlling the scoring rate. It appears that RR not only aims to secure a victory but also intends to achieve it swiftly. However, they must proceed with caution to avoid losing further wickets in the process.
LIVE Score RR 122/3 (13.1) CRR: 9.27 REQ: 9.66
Rajasthan Royals need 66 runs in 41 balls
PBKS vs RR IPL 2023 Live: Samson Departs
Samson's attempt to flay a delivery on the pads ended up being caught by (sub)Rishi Dhawan, deep in the field. The fielder at deep mid didn't have to make much of an effort as Samson failed to time or place the shot properly. It turned out to be a simple catch in the end. Unfortunately, Samson couldn't make a significant impact in RR's final game, and he would have certainly hoped for a better performance.
Live Score RR 91/3 (11) CRR: 8.27 REQ: 10.78
Rajasthan Royals need 97 runs in 54 balls
PBKS vs RR IPL 2023 Live: Arshdeep Singh Strikes
Harpreet Brar takes the catch at point as Arshdeep Singh dismisses Padikkal. The delivery was a slower short ball, with some extra bounce off the surface. Padikkal attempted a cut shot but couldn't clear the fielder positioned at point. The fielder took a step back and held onto the catch above his head. Arshdeep Singh strikes, successfully removing the threatening Padikkal. This breakthrough ends the partnership between the batsmen.
Live Score RR 86/2 (10) CRR: 8.6 REQ: 10.2
Rajasthan Royals need 102 runs in 60 balls
PBKS vs RR IPL 2023 Live: Jaiswal, Padikkal Stead RR
The leg-spinner has made a promising start, maintaining accuracy and consistency in the opening over. Considering there are two left-handed batsmen at the crease, he may opt to deliver a considerable number of googlies, distinguishing himself from conventional leg-spinners. Additionally, it will be intriguing to see if Dhawan, the captain, decides to utilize Brar's bowling skills in today's match.
Live Score RR 76/1 (9) CRR: 8.44 REQ: 10.18
Rajasthan Royals need 112 runs in 66 balls
PBKS vs RR IPL 2023 Live: Duck For Buttler
Buttler falls victim to Rabada's bowling, as he is dismissed LBW (leg before wicket). It's another disappointing duck for Buttler, marking his fifth this season. The delivery from Rabada is clocked at 142.9kph, slightly fuller in length, and angled in towards Buttler. Caught in his crease while attempting to defend, Buttler is unable to connect the ball. After being beaten on the outside edge twice, he now falls to an inside edge. The ball strikes his front pad in line with the off-stump, resulting in the LBW decision.
Live Score RR 16/1 (1.5) CRR: 8.73 REQ: 9.47
Rajasthan Royals need 172 runs
PBKS vs RR IPL 2023 Live: Mid-innings
Punjab Kings managed to score an impressive total of 187 runs on the board, with 46 runs coming off the last two overs. After being inserted to bat, they lost Prabhsimran in the very first over to Boult. Atharva Taide and Dhawan displayed positive batting, but unfortunately, both of them were dismissed during the powerplay. Saini added to the Kings' troubles by cleaning up Livingstone for 9 runs, leaving them in a difficult position at 50/4 in the seventh over. Jitesh Sharma then entered the scene and launched a counterattack. He swiftly scored 44 runs off just 28 deliveries, forming a valuable 64-run partnership with Curran. Following Sharma's dismissal, the Kings struggled to score big runs for the next four overs. However, Shahrukh Khan and Sam Curran settled into their rhythm, and with Chahal being assigned to bowl the penultimate over, the game took an exciting turn. The over proved to be costly for Chahal, as it yielded 28 runs, including a sequence of 4, 6, Wd, 1, 6, 6, 4.
PBKS vs RR IPL 2023 Live: Yuzi Chahal Hammerd for 28 runs
Two sixes by Shahrukh Khan while a boundary and two more maximums by Sam Curran's bat help PBKS get 29 runs from Yuzi Chahal's over. PBKS are looking at more than 180 now.
Live Score PBKS 169/5 (19) CRR: 8.89
Rajasthan Royals opt to bowl
PBKS vs RR IPL 2023 Live: Sam Curran Near Fifty
Once again, the Australian leg-spinner, Adam Zampa, proved his worth for the Royals this season, stepping up whenever called upon. Continuing his impressive form, he maintained control over the opposing batsmen and made an early breakthrough by dismissing Dhawan. With his consistent performances, he has established himself as the dependable bowler for the Royals.
Live Score PBKS 145/5 (18.1) CRR: 7.98
Rajasthan Royals opt to bowl
PBKS vs RR IPL 2023 Live: Sharma Departs
Jitesh Sharma, caught by substitute fielder Ferreira! Navdeep Saini gets the better of him, and he celebrates with a triumphant punch in the air. Saini's slower delivery does the trick, deceiving Sharma completely. With a speed of 118.6kph, Sharma attempts to slash the ball over covers, but his timing is off, and the bat turns at the wrong moment. The ball goes up in the air off the lower part of the bat, and Ferreira, positioned at extra cover, showcases excellent fielding skills as he backpedals to secure a fantastic catch.
Live Score PBKS 114/5 (13.5) CRR: 8.24
PBKS vs RR IPL 2023 Live: PBKS Bounce Back
With a small partnership between Sharma and Sam, Punjab Kings bounced back after poor first half of the first innings. PBKS will want to finish around 180.
Live Score PBKS 83/4 (10.2) CRR: 8.03
PBKS vs RR IPL 2023 Live: RR on top
Livingstone, out Bowled, credit to Navdeep Saini! It's a familiar story for the Punjab Kings as Saini makes his mark once again. This time, he delivers a back of a length ball that sharply nips back in. Livingstone takes a wild swing, completely missing the mark as the ball crashes into the stumps.
Live Score PBKS 59/4 (7.5) CRR: 7.53
Rajasthan Royals opt to bowl
PBKS vs RR IPL 2023 Live: Shikhar Dhawan Departs
Dhawan departs in Zampa's first over! No review from Dhawan as he is clear out. Zampa delivered a faster delivery around the middle stump, and Dhawan went down on one knee, attempting a sweep shot. However, he failed to connect as the ball skidded low and struck him on the pads. The appeal was upheld by the umpire, and Dhawan had to make his way back to the pavilion. He scored 17 runs off 12 deliveries, including two boundaries and a six, before being dismissed lbw by Zampa.
Live Score PBKS 46/3 (5.3) CRR: 8.36
Rajasthan Royals opt to bowl
PBKS vs RR IPL 2023 Live: PBKS 2 Down
Atharva Taide's aggressive approach leads to his downfall! Navdeep Saini claims a crucial wicket as Padikkal takes a stunning catch. Taide, who played a quick cameo, attempted to go for a big shot. Saini delivered a well-directed short ball, tempting Taide to dispatch it over mid-wicket. However, Taide couldn't execute his shot as planned and ended up finding Padikkal in the field.
Live Score PBKS 38/2 (3.5) CRR: 9.91
Rajasthan Royals opt to bowl
PBKS vs RR IPL 2023 Live: Punjab Bounce Back
After a wicket on the second ball of the innings, Shikhar Dhawan and Atharva Taide steadied Punjab's innings and scored more than 10 runs per over. Boult has bowled 2 overs in the powerplay so far.
Live Score PBKS 30/1 (3) CRR: 10
Rajasthan Royals opt to bowl
PBKS vs RR IPL 2023 Live: Poor Start By PBKS
Prabhsimran's early dismissal! Boult takes a wicket in his opening over yet again. The delivery was a well-pitched length ball that swung back in. Prabhsimran approached it cautiously, but unfortunately, he ended up chipping it straight towards Boult. The New Zealand bowler quickly reacted, diving to his right, and showcased great athleticism as he completed a remarkable caught-and-bowled catch.
Live Score PBKS 2/1 (0.5) CRR: 2.4
Rajasthan Royals opt to bowl
PBKS vs RR IPL 2023 Live: Possible Impact Subs
RR Impact Subs: Dhruv Jurel, Donovan Ferreira, Akash Vasisht, Kuldeep Sen, Murugan Ashwin.
PBKS Impact Subs: Nathan Ellis, Sikandar Raza, Rishi Dhawan, Mohit Rathee, Matthew Short.
PBKS vs RR IPL 2023 Live: Playing XIs
Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan(c), Prabhsimran Singh, Atharva Taide, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh
Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Adam Zampa, Trent Boult, Navdeep Saini, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal
PBKS vs RR IPL 2023 Live: Toss Report
Rajasthan Royals won the toss and opted to field first against Punjab Kings at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala on Friday.
PBKS vs RR IPL 2023 Live: Pitch Report By Murali Kartik And Matthew Hayden
"It's the same surface which was used against DC. Talking about dimensions, it's equidistant on either side - 65 metres apiece, a hit straight downtown is 76 metres. Tonight it's a similar surface, although I do note one change is it there isn't so much of that green, that live grass into it. It's not going to have as much movement off the seam inside the powerplay. Don't think it's gonna help the spinners much either. Good batting track. I would bat first, the dew is not going to be a factor either. Bat first, know your total and get about defending it. That's key tonight."
PBKS vs RR IPL 2023 Live: All Eyes On Shikhar Dhawan
Shikhar Dhawan has been dismissed three times each by R Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal, while Sandeep has managed to dismiss the PBKS skipper twice. However, both Chahal and Sandeep have proven to be slightly expensive when bowling against the Punjab opener, setting the stage for an intriguing contest.
PBKS vs RR IPL 2023 Live: Batting Paradise
The game between PBKS and DC witnessed an impressive tally of 24 maximums, thanks to the short boundaries and a track offering bounce and pace, creating an ideal setting for the batsmen. However, there was some early swing available to the bowlers in both innings, and it will be crucial for them to take advantage of it to avoid potential struggles later on. Another high-scoring match is expected as a result.
PBKS vs RR LIVE: Toss News at 7 pm
The toss for the crucial tie between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals will take place at 7 pm IST. The first ball of the game will be bowled half an hour later. The weather should be clear for a full 20 overs-a side contest tonight in Dharamshala.
LIVE Score Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals: RR qualification scenario
RR need to win the game tonight to stay in hunt for playoffs spot. But things are way more complicated for them than this. A win alone won't suffice to qualify.
Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals LIVE Score: Battle Of Power-Hitters
These two teams have some of the best powerhitters in the T20 game. On one hand, you have the likes of Jos Buttler, Dhruv Jurel while on the other, you have the likes of Liam Livingstone and Shahrukh Khan, who have been brilliant with the bat in the death overs.
LIVE PBKS vs RR: Trent Boult To Return Tonight?
There is a huge probability of Trent Boult returning to action tonight, replacing Adam Zampa in the lineup. The thing is that Dharamshala favours the pacers more than the spinners. Hence, Boutl can be a big weapon for Rajasthan in this all-important clash vs Punjab Kings.
PBKS vs RR: Sanju Samson Needs To Play Captain's Knock
Sanju Samson has blown hot and cold in IPL 2023 so far and onus will be on him to deliver the goods in this all-important clash vs Punjab tonight. We saw how Faf du Plessis played the same role last night for RCB vs SRH. Samson must rise to the occasion and help his team to a dominant win.
PBKS vs RR LIVE: Sandeep Sharma On Bowling Perfect Yorkers
After watching the Punjab vs Delhi contest in Dharamshala, RR pacer Sandeep Sharma observed that yorkers are hard to bowl on this venue.
"I feel we have good swing bowlers. When you bowl in such conditions you try to bowl in the right areas, bowl good lengths and try to swing the ball till it is swinging. And then after that you need to bowl your variations. yesterday we saw the game and it is always easier to plan your bowling seeing other games. We saw yesterday when people were trying to bowl yorkers more, it was going out of the ground. They were not executing their yorkers because of dew. We will sit today and try to make better plans" - Sandeep Sharma, on the learnings from the PBKS-DC game.
Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals LIVE: Check LIVE Streaming Details
The Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals match in Indian Premier League will be played at HPCA stadium in Dharamsala and the live streaming of the game will be on Jio Cinema app. Star Sports will broadcast the match live on TV.
LIVE Updates PBKS vs RR: All Eyes On Yashasvi Jaiswal
Yashasvi Jaiswal is the man in form for RR and once again, tonight, the team will pin hopes for a good show from him. If Jaiswal fires at the top, RR will be able to put up a good total on the board or chase down even a 200+ run-target. Let's see how the Indian youngster goes tonight.
IPL 2023 Punjab vs Rajasthan LIVE: Check Dharamshala Weather Report
This is a big game for both Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals as a defeat will end their IPL 2023 campaign. If it rains, and the match is washed out, then both teams will be knocked out.
LIVE Updates PBKS vs RR: Probable Playing 11s
PBKS Probable XI (Plus Impact Player): Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Nathan Ellis, Rishi Dhawan, Arshdeep Singh.
RR Probable XI (Plus Impact Player): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(c & wk), Joe Root, Devdutt Padikkal/Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, KM Asif, Yuzvendra Chahal.
PBKS vs RR IPL 2023 LIVE: Arshdeep Singh vs Yashasvi Jaiswal
Punjab Kings pacer Arshdeep Singh has troubled Rajasthan Royals opener Yashasvi Jaiswal in the IPL, having bagged his wicket twice in three innings. On the other hand, Yashasvi has managed just six runs off the eight deliveries bowled by Arshdeep.
Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2023 LIVE: Check Dream11 Fantasy Picks
Sanju Samson or Shikhar Dhawan? Yashasvi Jaiswal or Liam Livingstone? Who should be your top fantasy picks?
PBKS vs RR IPL 2023: Check Playoffs qualification scenario
Punjab Kings take on Rajasthan Royals in their final IPL 2023 league match tonight. What do PBKS and RR need to do to qualify for the IPL 2023 Playoffs?
Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2023 Live: Sanju Samson aims for 6,000 T20 runs
Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson needs 23 more runs to complete 6,000 runs in T20 cricket. Can Samson achieve this feat in the match against Punjab Kings tonight in Dharamsala?
LIVE PBKS vs RR IPL 2023: Shikhar Dhawan close to 750 fours in IPL
Punjab Kings skipper Shikhar Dhawan needs a couple of boundaries to complete 750 fours in the Indian Premier League. Can Dhawan achieve this feat against the Rajasthan Royals in Dharamsala tonight?
LIVE Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2023: Yashasvi Jaiswal eyes 50 IPL sixes
Rajasthan Royals opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, their top run-getter of IPL 2023 season, needs a couple of more maximums to complete 50 sixes in the Indian Premier League. Can Jaiswal achieve this feat against Punjab Kings tonight?
Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2023 LIVE: Liam Livingstone struggles against spin
Punjab Kings all-rounder Liam Livingstone is the 'man in form' after scoring 94 in the last IPL 2023 match against Delhi Capitals this week. Livingstone has had a strike rate of 217 against pace this IPL, but that plummets to 98 against spin. Can Livingstone tackle Rajasthan Royals spin duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and R Aswhin successfully?
LIVE PBKS vs RR IPL 2023: R Ashwin vs Shikhar Dhawan
Rajasthan Royals off-spinner R Ashwin has a favourable match-up against Punjab Kings captain Shikhar Dhawan in T20 cricket. The spinner has kept the left-hander to just 92 off 109 balls at a strike rate of less than 85 while dismissing him four times. Who will come out on top tonight?
Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2023 Live: RR hold edge in head-to-head
Rajasthan Royals hold a big edge over the Punjab Kings in the head-to-head clashes between the two sides. RR have won 14 out of the 25 matches between the two teams while PBKS have won 11 games. Can Sanju Samson's RR continue their dominance tonight?
PBKS vs RR IPL 2023 LIVE: Trent Boult to replace Adam Zampa
Rajasthan Royals may bring back Trent Boult into the side to replace Adam Zampa in pace-friendly conditions in Dharamsala against the Punjab Kings on Friday night. Can Boult strike early against PBKS tonight?
Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals LIVE: Check both the squads
Punjab Kings Squad: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Atharva Taide, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada, Nathan Ellis, Arshdeep Singh, Prabhsimran Singh, Sikandar Raza, Matthew Short, Rishi Dhawan, Mohit Rathee, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Baltej Singh, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Gurnoor Brar, Shivam Singh
Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Joe Root, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Adam Zampa, Sandeep Sharma, KM Asif, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Jason Holder, Murugan Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Akash Vasisht, KC Cariappa, Obed McCoy, Riyan Parag, Devdutt Padikkal, Kuldip Yadav, Kuldeep Sen, Donavon Ferreira, Abdul Basith, Kunal Singh Rathore
PBKS vs RR LIVE Score: A do-or-die clash
It is a make or break game for Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals. The loser is knocked out of IPL 2023. The winner stays in hunt for a spot in the playoffs of the tournament. Watch this space for all updates from this clash set to take place on Friday evening (May 19).