Highlights | PBKS vs RR, IPL 2023 Cricket Score: RR Beat PBKS By 4 Wickets

Fifty by Yashasvi Jaiswal and Devdutta Padikkal helped RR beat PBKS by 4 wickets to stay alive in the playoffs race. Riding on late contribution by Jitesh Sharma, Sharukh Khan and Sam Curran Punjab Kings posted 187 runs on board in first innings.Sanju Samson won the toss and asked Shikhar Dhawan's Punjab to bat first. Punjab Kings (PBKS) will be hosting Rajasthan Royals (RR) in this do-or-die clash of Indian Premier League 2023. A defeat for either of the sides will end their campaign in the tournament. PBKS, who will be playing their second match in the adopted home of HPCA stadium in Dharamsala, were outdone by a confident Delhi Capitals side in the last clash. RR, too, faced defeat in the last match vs Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Not to forget, a win on Friday night won't ensure a direct qualification to any of these two teams as they can only get to 14 points. They will then hope RCB, MI and KKR lose their group clash and they have better NRR than all these teams to qualify for the next round of the competition. The Preity Zinta co-owned Punjab will enjoy the backing the local crowd and will hope to stay in hunt for a berth in playoffs with a win.

Check LIVE Scores and Updates from PBKS vs RR IPL 2023 match HERE.