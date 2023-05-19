PBKS vs RR, IPL 2023 Dharamshala Weather Forecast: Will Rain Affect Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals Playoffs Chances

Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) will battle it out in a do-or-die clash of Indian Premier League 2023 in Dharamshala on Friday evening at the HPCA stadium. The loser will be knocked out of the tournament while the winner will remain in hunt for a spot in the playoffs. Both Punjab and Rajasthan are on 12 points each with one match left in the league stage. A win will take them to 14 but even then they will have to hope other match results fall in their favour. The road to qualification has many ifs and buts for both these sides but one thing that is there in the hands is winning this match.

Key players for RR

Rajasthan will be heavily dependent on Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler and their bowling department. Jaiswal, especially, has had a terrific season with the bat. IPL 2023 can be called as season where he emerging out as a champion playe, knocing the Indian team door. Sanju and Buttler have blown hot and cold but these two batters in the top-order hold the key to success in this game vs PBKS. Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal and R Ashwin will also play a huge role for RR in this match. Trent Boult should be back in the playing 11, in place of Adam Zampa as Dharamsala suits the fast bowlers more.

Key players for PBKS

Captain Shikhar Dhawan will have to lead the side with a good knock. He has had his struggled with injuries and that has put brakses on his run-making spree. But Dhawan, like Virat Kohli vs SRH, will need to raise his game in this contest. The costliest player in IPL histoy, Sam Curran, too will be required to deliver the goods. PBKS bowling has been their weak link in this edition of IPL. So, the batters will need to make up for it by putting up a score of 200+ if they are batting first.

PBKS vs RR: Dharamshala weather report

The weather in Dharamsala is expected to be fair to cricket on Friday (May 19). As per Accuweather, the temperature is likely to be around 23°C on the match day. Humidity pecentage is predicted to be 44 percent. There is no rain predicted on match day.

In a scenario of rain washing out the match, both teams will be knocked out of the tournament as they will share a point each and that can take them to just 13 points, which will not be enough to qualify for the playoffs.