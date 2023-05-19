RR Playoffs Qualification Scenario: How Rajasthan Royals Can Still Make It To Top-Four In IPL 2023 Standings

Rajasthan Royals (RR) have a big task ahead of themselves as they aim to qualify for playoffs of the Indian Premier League. RR will meet Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their last league game of the season with one eye on the playoffs qualificaiton. Likewise, PBKS too will have an outside chance of making it to the top four. The Sanju Samson-led side were in the top four consistently for majority of the season but by losing 4 out of last 5 matches, they have not done themselves a hug favour.

What RR needs to do now to qualify for IPL 2023 playoffs?

RR may have a tough road ahead but the fact is that they can still make it to playoffs. Before RR fans get too excited, let us remind them about how luck also needs to go their way big time. First of all, they will need to beat Punjab Kings to get to 14 points at the end of the league stage. But here's another twist: a mere win won't do enough.

RR will be required to beat Punjab by 11 or more runs if they bat first. If they are chasing against PBKS, they will be needed to beat them inside 18.5 overs. In this way, they will be able to topple RCB's Net Run Rate (NRR). RR already have a better NRR than Mumbai Indians (MI).

If RR win on Friday night vs PBKS, they will wait for the result of the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bangalore. RR will hope that SRH beat MI and GT beat RCB in these matches.

What is rain washed out PBKS vs RR?

If RR lose in Friday match, they will be out of the tournament. Same goes for the Kings from Punjab. They will just have 12 points if they see the face of defeat in their last group clash and it won't be enough to keep them alive in the tournament. In any case, the game gets washed out in Dharamshala, both the teams will share a point each. However, with just 13 points in the bag at the end of the league stage, both teams will still get be knocked out as MI and RCB are already on 14 while GT have qualified with 17 points an CSK , LSG are stuck on 15 each. The good news for both the teams is that chances of rain in Dharamshala are minimal with the weather clear for a full game on Friday.