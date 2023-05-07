Highlights | RR vs SRH, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score & Updates: SRH Beat RR By 4 Wickets

Abdul Samad's last ball six helped SRH beat RR by 6 wickets. RR captain Sanju Samson won the toss and elected to bat first, his team have posted 214 runs in the first innings. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will be guests in Jaipur on Sunday to play Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 52 of Indian Premier League. The Aiden Markram-led side is in a desperate need of a win in the season. The Kaviya Maran-owned franchise have now slipped to the bottom of the table with just three wins from nine games. A loss on Sunday against RR can further dent their chances to qualify for playoffs.

RR, on the other hand, have lost momentum a bit after dominating the IPL 2023 points table for a long time this season. Royals lost to Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans in their last two encounters and would be aiming for a win tonight to get back into the reckoning for a top-two finish in the table. Watch out for Sanju Samson, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal and R Ashwin in their lineup.

