Highlights | RR vs SRH, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score & Updates: SRH Beat RR By 4 Wickets
Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Indian Premier League 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard: SRH beat RR by 4 wickets.
Abdul Samad's last ball six helped SRH beat RR by 6 wickets. RR captain Sanju Samson won the toss and elected to bat first, his team have posted 214 runs in the first innings. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will be guests in Jaipur on Sunday to play Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 52 of Indian Premier League. The Aiden Markram-led side is in a desperate need of a win in the season. The Kaviya Maran-owned franchise have now slipped to the bottom of the table with just three wins from nine games. A loss on Sunday against RR can further dent their chances to qualify for playoffs.
RR, on the other hand, have lost momentum a bit after dominating the IPL 2023 points table for a long time this season. Royals lost to Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans in their last two encounters and would be aiming for a win tonight to get back into the reckoning for a top-two finish in the table. Watch out for Sanju Samson, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal and R Ashwin in their lineup.
LIVE RR vs SRH IPL 2023: What a thriller!
No ball on the last ball of the 20th over by Sandeep Sharma has cost two points to Rajasthan Royals as Abdul Samad hits last ball six to help SRH win by 4 wickets
LIVE RR vs SRH IPL 2023: RR 6 down
Hetmyer takes a crucial catch to dismiss Glenn Phillips off the bowling of Kuldip Yadav. The delivery was a slower one outside off, and Phillips tried to go big but ended up getting a toe-end to it. The ball might have gone in between two fielders, but Hetmyer at point and Jaiswal at deep extra cover both went for it. Hetmyer showed great athleticism and timing to take the catch, and it brings some relief for the team in pink. Phillips departs after a quickfire knock of 25 runs off just 7 deliveries, which included 3 sixes and a solitary boundary.
LIVE RR vs SRH IPL 2023: Chahal On Fire
Chahal strikes again with a brilliant performance when his team needed him the most. The delivery was flat and a well-disguised googly that caught Markram by surprise. Attempting a reverse sweep, he missed the ball and was hit on the pads right in front of the stumps, confirmed by ball tracker that it would have hit the leg stump. Markram has to depart for 6 runs including a boundary.
Live Score SRH 180/5 (18.1) CRR: 9.91 REQ: 19.09
Sunrisers Hyderabad need 35 runs in 11 balls
LIVE RR vs SRH IPL 2023: SRH 4 Down
Jaiswal takes a stunning catch near the boundary line to dismiss Tripathi, courtesy of a loopy delivery from Chahal. Tripathi attempts a slog sweep but fails to connect properly, resulting in more height than distance. Jaiswal, stationed at deep mid-wicket, grabs the ball just inches away from the ropes. Chahal has yet again delivered a crucial wicket for his team. Tripathi departs after a valiant knock of 47 runs, including two fours and three sixes.
Live Score SRH 174/4 (17.4) CRR: 9.85 REQ: 17.57
Sunrisers Hyderabad need 41 runs in 14 balls
LIVE RR vs SRH IPL 2023: RR Bounce Back
Buttler catches Klaasen out off Chahal's delivery - another Yuzi magic for RR. Chahal shows his bravery again by tossing it up wider, despite seeing Klaasen shuffle in. Klaasen attempts a big heave down the ground, but mistimes the shot, causing the bat to turn in his hands and sending the ball high up in the air rather than far. Buttler makes an easy catch. Klaasen departs scoring 26 off 12 balls, including 2 fours and 2 sixes.
Live Score SRH 158/3 (16) CRR: 9.88 REQ: 14.25
Sunrisers Hyderabad need 57 runs in 24 balls
LIVE RR vs SRH IPL 2023: SRH on top
Heinrich Klaasen dispatches the first delivery from Murugan Ashwin, a full toss, over deep mid-wicket for a maximum, prompting Anil Kumble to remark on-air that "This is the big over." Just an over ago, Kumble had suggested that SRH would target Ashwin, and that is precisely what they have done. The leggie serves up another ball to Rahul Tripathi, which is floated up on the off, and Tripathi lofts it over the point fielder for a boundary. The over yields 19 runs for SRH.
Live Score SRH 146/2 (15) CRR: 9.73 REQ: 13.8
Sunrisers Hyderabad need 69 runs in 30 balls
LIVE RR vs SRH IPL 2023: SRH 2 Down
Abhishek Sharma's 50-run knock came to an end as he was caught by Chahal off Ashwin's delivery. Ashwin bowled a length delivery towards the middle, which was in Abhishek's swinging arc, but he could only manage to toe-end it. As a result, the ball went behind the wicket, where Chahal took a comfortable catch at short third. Abhishek Sharma departed for 55 runs, including 5 fours and 2 sixes.
Live Score SRH 116/2 (12.5) CRR: 9.04 REQ: 13.81
Sunrisers Hyderabad need 99 runs in 43 balls
LIVE RR vs SRH IPL 2023: Chahal provides breakthrough
Hetmyer takes the catch as Anmolpreet Singh departs, caught off the bowling of Chahal. Chahal seems to be finding his form again, bowling within the stumps and getting turn, which has been a rarity in the recent games. Perhaps, like Buttler, he is also making a comeback. This wicket could be the moment for RR to regain their momentum. The dismissal is classic leggie style, with a fullish delivery tempting the batsman to slog-sweep. However, there was enough turn to catch the outside edge of the bat, sending the ball flying high. Deep mid-wicket ran in and made an easy catch.
Live Score SRH 51/1 (5.5) CRR: 8.74 REQ: 11.58
Sunrisers Hyderabad need 164 runs in 85 balls
LIVE RR vs SRH IPL 2023: Steady Start By SRH
Two young Indian batsmen are expected to give SRH a strong start while chasing a total above 200. However, in th first two overs both the batters have failed to put up high strike rate.
Live Score SRH 12/0 (2) CRR: 6 REQ: 11.28
Sunrisers Hyderabad need 203 runs
LIVE IPL 2023 RR vs SRH score: Rajasthan finish at 214
Rajasthan Royals have finished at 214 runs after 20 overs, Jos Buttler has returned to form and he has smashed 95 off 59 balls. He was joined was captain Sanju Samson who has a tremendous record against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. After Jaiswal's wicket, it was Buttler and Samson who caused a lot of trouble for the SRH bowlers.
LIVE IPL 2023 RR vs SRH score: Gone!
Jos Buttler 95 (59) LBW by Bhuvneshwar Kumar, what a shame, Buttler deserved a century but he is trapped by Bhuvneshwar in the death overs. Shimron Hetmyer walks in now to finish off the innings for Rajasthan.
RR: 196/2 (18.5 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 RR vs SRH score: Buttler inching close to ton
Jos Buttler is inching close to his century as he is batting on 87 off 52 balls at the moment, Sanju Samson along side him is also batting on 48 off 30 balls. A very bad day at the office for SRH bowlers so far in this contest.
RR: 182/1 (16.5 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 RR vs SRH SCORE: SRH clueless
Sunrisers Hyderabad clueless at the moment as Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson keep the run-rate over 10 runs. The partnership is now over of 100 runs and it is looking very ugly for SRH at the moment.
RR: 152/1 (14.4 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 RR vs SRH score: Buttler hits fifty
Jos Buttler is batting on 53 off 34 balls at the moment, he is keeping the opposition bowlers on their toes. Sunrisers Hyderabad need to take a wicket if they want to bounce back in this contest.
RR: 128/1 (12.3 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 GT vs SRH score: Rajasthan on top
Rajasthan Royals on top of this contest at the moment as Sanju Samson and Jos Buttler take on Mayank Markande. Sunrisers Hyderabad are desperate for a wicket at the moment as both batters start to express themselves.
RR: 110/1 (10.4 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 GT vs SRH score: Sanju, Buttler in middle
Sanju Samson and Jos Buttler are in the middle for Rajasthan Royals as Abhishek Sharma and Mayank Markande attack the stumps for Sunrisers Hyderabad. SRH are desperate for a wicket here as they know with one wicket they can gain control of this contest.
RR: 71/1 (7.3 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 RR vs SRH score: Jaiswal on fire
Yashasvi Jaiswal is batting on 31 off 14 balls at the moment, he is on fire. Rajasthan Royals are off to a fiery start in the powerplay. Sunrisers Hyderabad need to take a wicket here if they want to stay in this contest.
RR: 54/0 (4.3 Overs)
IPL 2023 RR vs SRH score: Rajasthan off to a fiery start
Rajasthan Royals are off to a fiery start with Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal. Both openers look in fine touch but the left-hander is in attack mode from ball one.
RR: 28/0 (2.3 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 RR vs SRH score: Action begins
Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler open the innings for Rajasthan Royals as the action begins. Bhuvneshwar Kumar attacks the stumps for the Sunrisers Hyderabad eyeing an early wicket.
RR: 9/0 (0.5 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 SRH vs RR score: Playing XIs
Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Glenn Phillips, Abdul Samad, Marco Jansen, Vivrant Sharma, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan
Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Joe Root, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Murugan Ashwin, Sandeep Sharma, Kuldip Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal.
LIVE IPL 2023 RR vs SRH score: Toss report
Sanju Samson wins the toss and elects to bat first against the Sunrisers Hyderabad.
LIVE IPL 2023 RR vs SRH score: Predicted XI
Sunrisers Hyderabad Predicted XI
Batting first: Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Harry Brook, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik
Bowling first: Mayank Agarwal, Harry Brook, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan
Rajasthan Royals Predicted XI
Batting first: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c/wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma
Bowling first: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c/wk), Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma, Kuldeep Sen.
LIVE IPL 2023 RR vs SRH score: pitch report
The conditions at Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium is considered a bowlers paradise with good advantage for both pacers and spinners. The contest is expected to be a low-scoring one.
LIVE IPL 2023 RR vs SRH score: Toss at 7
The toss will take place at 7 PM (IST) for the clash between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Captains Aiden Markram and Sanju Samson will be coming out shortly.
LIVE RR vs SRH IPL 2023: Sanju Samson vs SRH
Sanju Samson has an exceptional track record against the Sunrisers, as he has scored more runs against them than any other batter in the history of the IPL.
LIVE RR vs SRH IPL 2023: Royals in powerplay
In the powerplay this season, the Royals have scored at a rate of 9.43 runs per over, which is the highest in the league, while the Sunrisers have scored at just 7.59 runs per over, the slowest rate in the league.
LIVE RR vs SRH IPL 2023: Jos Buttler vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Jos Buttler has been dismissed by Bhuvneshwar Kumar five times in 39 balls during T20Is, but despite six attempts, Kumar has not been able to dismiss Buttler in the IPL yet.
LIVE IPL 2023 RR vs SRH score: Dream11 Prediction
Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Heinrich Klaasen
Batters: Rahul Tripathi, Yashasvi Jaiswal (c)
All-rounders: Ravichandran Ashwin, Aiden Markram (vc)
Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Mayank Markande
RR vs SRH LIVE: Weather report
Jaipur weather will be mostly clear on May 7, the match day. As per accuweather, no rain is predicted during the match time of Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad.
RR vs SRH LIVE: Check Key Player Battles
In the RR vs SRH clash, there will be many fascinating battles to watch out for. One of them will be Bhuvneshwar Kumar vs RR openers that we just discussed in the earlier update. Other will be between Sandeep Sharma and Mayank Agarwal. Sandeep likes to swing the ball big and is in red hot form. At the same time, Mayank is struggling for runs.
RR vs SRH LIVE: SRH Overseas Players Need To Deliver
Sunrisers Hyderabad overseas players need to deliver the goods. The likes of Heinrich Klaasen, Harry Brook, Marco Jansen and Adil Rashid must raise their game in this all-important clash vs RR tonight.
RR vs SRH LIVE Updates: Jos Buttler vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Bhuvneshwar enjoys bowling to Buttler. He has conceded just 45 runs at a run-a-ball to the England batter in the IPL without getting him out. Over all in T20s, Bhuvi has leaked only 88 off 82 deliveries against Buttler while also getting him out five times.
LIVE Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Check Head-To-Head Record
RR and SRH have met 17 times in IPL out of which Royals have won 9 games while SRH were victorious on 8 occasions. At Jaipur, RR have won 2 of the three games played.
RR vs SRH LIVE: Predicted Playing 11s
SRH Probable XI: Abhishek Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Harry Brook, Heinrich Klaasen, Abdul Samad, Marco Jansen/Akeal Hossein, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Kartik Tyagi
RR Probable XI: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Adam Zampa, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma
RR vs SRH LIVE: Check both the Squads
Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Adam Zampa, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Riyan Parag, Murugan Ashwin, Joe Root, Kuldip Yadav, KM Asif, Jason Holder, Navdeep Saini, Akash Vasisht, KC Cariappa, Obed McCoy, Kuldeep Sen, Donavon Ferreira, Abdul Basith, Kunal Singh Rathore
Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Harry Brook, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Kartik Tyagi, T Natarajan, Glenn Phillips, Vivrant Sharma, Nitish Reddy, Sanvir Singh, Umran Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Adil Rashid, Akeal Hosein, Samarth Vyas, Anmolpreet Singh, Mayank Dagar, Upendra Yadav
Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad LIVE: Samson vs Markram
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Match 52 of IPL 2023 on our LIVE blog here. RR look to get back to winning ways cs SRH tonight after suffering two back-to-back defeats. SRH too want some wins under their belt to keep their hopes alive in the tournament. Watch this space for all latest updates from the IPL tie.