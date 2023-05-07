RR Vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s RR Vs SRH IPL 2023 Match No 52 in Jaipur, 730PM IST, May 7

After blowing hot and cold this season so far, Sunrisers Hyderabad is set to face the Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur on Sunday night in match no. 52 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) season 2023. Despite their players having a good off-season in terms of individual performances, SRH has only won three out of their nine games played so far. The likes of Harry Brook, Aiden Markram, and more have failed to perform consistently even though Brook got a century this season for SRH.

Coming to the Royals, last year's orange cap winner Jos Buttler has failed to rise to the occasions like the previous season which has made the side vulnerable as their batting lineup struggles if Sanju Samson and the opening pair do not click. The reverse fixture was won by Rajasthan by 72 runs. SRH will surely look for revenge given RR are struggling at the moment after a fine start to their IPL 2023 season.

Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2023 Match No. 52 Details

Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Date & Time: May 7, 730pm IST onwards

Live Streaming and TV details: Star Sports Network and Jio Cinema website and app.

RR vs SRH IPL 2023 Match No. 52 Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Heinrich Klaasen

Batters: Rahul Tripathi, Yashasvi Jaiswal (c)

All-rounders: Ravichandran Ashwin, Aiden Markram (vc)

Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Mayank Markande

Captain: Yashasvi Jaiswal

Vice-captain: Aiden Markram

RR vs SRH IPL 2023 Match No 52 Predicted 11

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c&wk), Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult/Adam Zampa and Sandeep Sharma.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Glenn Phillips, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Marco Jansen/Akeal Hosein, Kartik Tyagi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and T Natarajan.