Highlights | SRH vs LSG, IPL 2023 Cricket Score & Updates: LSG Beat SRH By 7 Wickets

LSG beat SRH by 7 wickets to keep their playoffs hopes alive. SRH captain Aiden Makram w on the toss and elected to bat first against LSG, his team has posted 182 runs. The 58th match of the Indian Premier League 2023 season will see Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) face off against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad. With only a few matches left, SRH needs to secure a win to keep their chances of making it to the playoffs alive.

In their previous game against the Rajasthan Royals, SRH managed to pull off an impressive victory. Meanwhile, LSG will be missing KL Rahul, a crucial player for the rest of the season. They come into this game after losing two of their last three matches and will be hoping to improve their chances of securing a place in the top four with a win against SRH.

