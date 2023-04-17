Highlights | SRH vs MI, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score & Updates: MI Beat SRH By 14 Runs
Sunriser Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians, Indian Premier League 2023 Cricket Scorecard: Mumbai Indians Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad By 14 Runs As Arjun Tendulkar Defends 20 Runs In Last Over.
Five-time champions Mumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 14 runs in match no. 25 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. Arjun Tendulkar defended 20 runs in the last over of the natch. Captain Aiden Markram won the toss and elected to bowl first against Rohit Sharma's MI. In reply, MI posted a total of 192 runs after 20 overs. The expected high-intensity contest will take place at the iconic Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Tuesday (April 18). Both teams started off with losses in their respective games in the IPL 2023. Interestingly, both of the sides facing each other today have defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in their previous contests.
Rohit Sharma's MI are currently eighth on the IPL table with 4 points under their belt. On the other hand, Aiden Markram's SRH are ninth on the points table with 4 points as well. Piyush Chawla is in excellent form at the moment, he is likely to cause trouble for SRH batters Abhishek Sharma and Rahul Tripathi who love to play against spin. Former MI spinner Mayank Markande is also likely to make an impact in this contest.
LIVE SRH vs MI IPL 2023: SRH's Last Hope Departs
Washington Sundar departs run out as Behrendorff delivers a full ball, and Sundar hits it to mid-off where the fielder quickly throws the ball towards the stumps, getting a direct hit. Initially, the batsman took long strides, but towards the end, he slowed down, thinking the ball might hit him instead of the stumps. However, the ball hit the stumps, and Sundar was well short of the crease. This run-out will shatter Sundar and SRH's hopes. Sundar scored 10 runs off 6 balls, including 2 fours.
LIVE SRH vs MI IPL 2023: SRH 7 Down
Tim David takes an easy catch at long-on as Marco Jansen departs caught off Meredith's slower ball. The delivery was banged in short of a good length, and Jansen mistimed his pull shot due to being a bit too early into it. He needed to stay longer in the crease to make a more significant contribution. Meredith deceived Jansen with a well-executed change-up delivery, which the batsman wasn't expecting. This wicket adds to Meredith's impressive tally of important dismissals. Jansen scored 13 runs off just 6 balls, which included 3 fours.
LIVE SRH vs MI IPL 2023: MI On Top
Mayank's innings comes to an end as he departs caught by Tim David off Meredith's delivery. The ball was full and angled in, and David did well to run to his right and take the catch at long-on. Mayank missed the opportunity to hit it away as he failed to generate enough power to clear the boundary. The batsman's dismissal will be a major setback for SRH, and he himself would be disappointed with the outcome. Despite being a set batter, Mayank's pick-up shot off the pads lacked timing and power, which cost him his wicket. He scored 48 runs off 41 balls, which included 4 fours and 1 six.
LIVE SRH vs MI IPL 2023: Klaasen Departs
Klaasen departs, caught by Tim David off Chawla's delivery. The batsman perishes to the googly after attempting one shot too many. As they say, you can't always rely on aggression. Chawla slightly varied the length, which prompted Klaasen to move back and attempt a forceful shot down the ground. However, the ball hit the lower part of the bat and went high up in the air. The fielder initially moved forward, but then retreated to grab the catch. Klaasen's innings comes to an end after scoring 36 runs off 16 balls, including 4 fours and 2 sixes.
LIVE SRH vs MI IPL 2023: Abhishek Sharma Departs
Chawla strikes again, and it's a tame dismissal for Abhishek Sharma. Chawla bowls a well-tossed googly, and Sharma chips it inside out, finding the fielder at long-off, who takes an easy catch. Chawla picks up his second wicket of the match, and it's probably the easiest one he has taken in the tournament so far. Tim David is the man who picks up the catch, and SRH's batting is falling apart. Sharma would be disappointed as he departs for just one run off two deliveries.
LIVE SRH vs MI IPL 2023: Green Departs
Green strikes, and it's a wicket against the flow of the game. Markram attempts a pull shot to a short ball, but this time, he finds Hrithik Shokeen at deep square. Shokeen runs in and takes a low catch, anticipating the ball's dip, which didn't help Markram's lack of timing. Markram managed to avoid the fielder earlier in the over, but this time he couldn't escape. The visitors get a massive breakthrough as Markram departs for 22 runs off 17 balls, including one boundary and one six.
LIVE SRH vs MI IPL 2023: Behrendorff strikes again
Behrendorff gets his second wicket, and Mumbai's start with the ball is looking promising. Tripathi departs after playing a weak shot. Behrendorff bowls a good length delivery around the off-stump, and Tripathi, who fails to move his feet, pokes at the ball tentatively. The outside edge travels to the right of Kishan, who takes a comfortable catch. It appeared as if Tripathi attempted to guide the ball to third man but instead ended up edging it. Tripathi's innings comes to an end after scoring seven runs off five balls, including one boundary. Behrendorff has once again given his team a crucial breakthrough in the early overs of the match.
LIVE SRH vs MI IPL 2023: Harry Brook Departs
Behrendorff strikes! Harry Brook is caught by Suryakumar Yadav. The orange supporters in the crowd are shocked as the centurion from the previous game departs early. Behrendorff possibly set up Brook with a length ball before pitching one short, causing Brook to attempt a pull shot, but the ball bounces awkwardly, hitting the bat's splice and ballooning straight up. SKY, positioned at cover, runs in and safely pouches the catch. Brook's innings comes to an end as he departs for nine runs off seven balls, including two boundaries. The dismissal has given Behrendorff and his team a crucial breakthrough early on in the match.
LIVE IPL 2023 MI vs SRH score: Mumbai finish at 192/5
Mumbai Indians have finished at runs after 20 overs courtesy the combined effort of their batting lineup including Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma and the top-scorer Cameron Green. Sunrisers Hyderabad now need 193 runs to win the contest at home.
MI: 192/5 (20 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 SRH vs MI score: MI on top
Tim David and Cameron Green in the middle as Mumbai Indians eye a big total in the last three overs. Green is looking in fine rhythm at the moment as his strike goes up. SRH looking for a wicket desperately.
MI: 161/4 (17.3 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 MI vs SRH score: Mumbai on fire
Tilak Varma and Cameron Green in the for Mumbai Indians, both batters look in good touch and from here on the attack mode is on against the Sunrisers Hyderabad bowling attack.
MI: 142/3 (15.5 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 MI vs SRH score: Gone!
Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan depart in quick succession as Marco Jansen takes two in one over. Tilak Varma and Cameron Green in the middle for Mumbai Indians. Mayank Markande into the attack for SRH.
MI: 107/3 (13.3 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 MI vs SRH score & updates: MI eye big total
Cameron Green and Ishan Kishan in the middle for Mumbai Indians. Both batters are well settled in the middle now, they will surely look to attack the SRH bowling attack now.
MI: 87/2 (11.1 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 SRH vs MI score: Green gets going
Cameron Green with a maximum against Washington Sundar, he is now batting on 15 off 14 after struggling for the first 13 balls he faced. Ishan Kishan on the other end will also look to take charge now.
MI: 69/1 (9 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 SRH vs MI score: Sunrisers bounce back
Sunrisers Hyderabad are gaining momentum in this contest after Rohit Sharma's wicket as Mumbai Indians go slow for the next two overs by just rotating the strike. Former MI spinner Mayank Markande brought into the attack by Markram.
MI: 56/1 (7.1 Overs)
LIVE Sunrisers vs Mumbai Indians score: GONE!
Four, dot, four and a wicket for Natarajan, his first wicket against the Mumbai Indians. Rohit Sharma 28 (18) caught by Aiden Markram bowled by Nataraj. Outfoxed by the left-arm pacer as he takes the pace off.
MI: 42/1 (5 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 SRH vs MI score: Mumbai off to fine start
Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan take Mumbai Indians off to a great start in the powerplay. Washington Sundar gets smashed for 19 runs in the third over. Rohit vs Sundar, the matchup, and the MI skipper wins round one.
MI: 28/0 (3 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 MI vs SRH score: Action begins
Here we go! Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan open the batting for Mumbai Indians against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Bhuvneshwar Kumar with first over for SRH, 6 runs off it. Good start for MI.
MI: 6/0 (1 Over)
LIVE IPL 2023 MI vs SRH score: Playing 11s
Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal, Harry Brook, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abhishek Sharma, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, T Natarajan
Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Cameron Green, Arjun Tendulkar, Nehal Wadhera, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff.
LIVE IPL 2023 MI vs SRH score: Toss report
Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Aiden Markram has won the toss and elect to bowl first against Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians.
LIVE IPL 2023 MI vs SRH score: Predicted XIs
Sunrisers Hyderabad Predicted XI (Batting first): Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik.
Sunrisers Hyderabad Predicted XI (Bowling first): Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Aiden Markram (c), Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T. Natarajan.
Mumbai Indians Predicted XI (Batting first): Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Cameron Green, Nehal Wadhera, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Riley Meredith, Jason Behrendorff.
Mumbai Indians Predicted XI (Bowling first): Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Tim David, Cameron Green, Nehal Wadhera, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Riley Meredith, Jason Behrendorff, Arjun Tendulkar.
LIVE IPL 2023 SRH vs MI score: Toss coming up shortly
Captains Rohit Sharma and Aiden Markram will be coming out for toss at 7 PM (IST) for the contest between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians.
LIVE IPL 2023 SRH vs MI score: Arjun to play today?
Arjun Tendulkar recently made his Indian Premier League for the Mumbai Indians since joining the team back in 2021. He bowled two overs in his first game against the Kolkata Knight Riders with the new ball. Will he get a chance today as well? Stay tuned to find out.
LIVE SRH vs MI IPL 2023: Piyush Chawla's consistency
Piyush Chawla has been a revelation this season, emerging as one of the best bowlers with the best economy rate among those who have bowled at least ten overs. His consistent performances and ability to keep the opposition batters in check make him a crucial part of his team's success.
LIVE SRH vs MI IPL 2023: Will MI's opener fire again?
Rohit and Ishan Kishan have proven to be a dynamic duo as the second-quickest opening combination (minimum two partnerships) this IPL. Their quick and aggressive approach has been instrumental in giving their team a strong start in every match.
LIVE SRH vs MI IPL 2023: How will Marco Jansen perform?
Marco Jansen, in just two matches, has emerged as a lethal weapon for his team, taking four wickets in the powerplay, which ranks him fourth-highest this IPL. His early breakthroughs have provided a significant advantage to his team, making him a valuable asset.
LIVE SRH vs MI IPL 2023: All eyes on young Abhishek Sharma
Abhishek has been a consistent performer since the start of the last IPL, ranking fifth among the quickest batters (minimum 150 runs) against spin. His impeccable form against spin bowling will undoubtedly prove to be an asset for his team.
LIVE SRH vs MI IPL 2023: Brook vs Mumbai
During his century, Brook showcased his mastery by scoring 66 runs in 26 shots between cover-point and backward point. Although eight of those balls were delivered straight, Brook managed to create enough room and capitalise on them to score 29 runs. As Mumbai prepares for their upcoming match, their strategy will be to deny Brook any chance of creating that vital room.
LIVE SRH vs MI IPL 2023: 2 sides of Harry Brook
Since 2021 in T20 cricket, Harry Brook has an impressive average of 36.45 at a strike rate of 148.30 against pace bowling. However, his numbers drop significantly to an average of 18.53 and a strike rate of 119.83 when facing leg spin.
LIVE SRH vs MI IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma vs Hyderabad
Although Rohit Sharma has an impressive average of over 38 in Hyderabad, his performance against Washington Sundar has been sub-par. The offspinner has managed to dismiss him three times in just 26 deliveries, while only conceding 25 runs.
LIVE IPL 2023 MI vs SRH score: Archer's availability
"Jofra is still recovering a bit. It’s getting him ready for more couple of games to come. Jof is obviously a massive part of the MI setup. Not having him in the field is certainly not a great thing for us. The medical team is working really hard with him and getting him ready," Boucher said.
Seems like Archer will again miss one more clash for the Mumbai Indians.
LIVE IPL 2023 SRH vs MI score
Mumbai Indians are back to winning ways after a disappointing start to their campaign in the 2023 IPL season. They are currently placed eighth in the standings whereas SRH are ninth in the points table.
LIVE IPL 2023 SRH vs MI score: Livestream details
The clash between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Mumbai Indians (MI) will live telecast on the Star Sports network in India. Fans can also LIVE Stream the game of Jio Cinema app and website for free.
LIVE IPL 2023 SRH vs MI score: Weather report
Good news for cricket fans is that there are no chances of rain at all at the venue where Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Mumbai Indians.
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023: MI players head to Tilak Varma home
Mumbai Indians cricketers and mentor Sachin Tendulkar headed to the home of Tilak Varma, who hails from Hyderabad. MI are getting ready to take on Sunrisers Hyderabad tonight. Check MI cricketers and Sachin Tendulkar at Tilak Varma's home here...
FA__LY moment at the Varma house _#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians @TilakV9 pic.twitter.com/IYyIhrHEgN
— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) April 17, 2023
SRH vs MI IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma aims for 250 IPL sixes
Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma needs three more sixes to complete 250 sixes in the Indian Premier League. Rohit will aim to reach this landmark in his next match against Sunrisers Hyderabad tonight.
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023: Check Dream11 Fantasy Picks
Rohit Sharma or Aiden Markram? Suryakumar Yadav or Harry Brook? Who should be your top fantasy picks?
Check SRH vs MI IPL 2023 Dream11 fantasy picks HERE.
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023: Harry Brook ready to tee off
Sunrisers Hyderabad opener Harry Brook scored the first century off IPL 2023 last week. Can Brook continue in the same vein against five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians in Hyderabad as well?
Everytime Harry picks up the bat __
"What a WOW, WOW, WOW __" pic.twitter.com/lzmYXov8q5
— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) April 17, 2023
SRH vs MI, IPL 2023: Suryakumar Yadav aims for 6,000 T20 runs
Mumbai Indians batter and world No. 1 T20 batsman Suryakumar Yadav is just 43 runs short of scoring 6,000 runs in T20 cricket. Can SKY achieve this landmark against Sunrisers Hyderabad tonight?
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma eyes huge landmark
Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma is just 14 runs short of becoming the third Indian batter to complete 6,000 runs in IPL after Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan. Can Rohit achieve this feat against Sunrisers Hyderabad tonight?
SRH vs MI, IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians have slight edge in head-to-head
The head-to-head between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians is almost neck-and-neck. SRH have won 9 out of the 19 matches between the two sides while MI have won 10 times. Can SRH draw level with MI with a win in Hyderabad tonight?
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma can be 'Impact Player' again
Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma created history by becoming first captain who opted to be 'Impact Player'. Rohit could play the same role if MI are bowling first against Sunrisers Hyderabad in match No. 25 tonight.
SRH vs MI, IPL 2023: Jofra Archer to miss out again
England pacer Jofra Archer played in the very first game of IPL 2023 for the Mumbai Indians. Since then he has been ruled out with minor injury suffered during training. As Archer is coming off a long injury lay-off, MI are unlikely to push him into a game until he is fully fit. Archer in all probability will not feature in MI's next game against Sunrisers Hyderabad tonight as well.
LIVE SRH vs MI IPL 2023: Probable Playing XIs
SRH's Probable XI: Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan
MI's Probable XI: Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Arjun Tendulkar, Duan Jansen/Jofra Archer, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Riley Meredith
LIVE SRH vs MI IPL 2023: Full Squads
Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Washington Sundar, Abdul Samad, Mayank Dagar, Vivrant Sharma, Glenn Phillips, Upendra Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Adil Rashid, Akeal Hosein, Samarth Vyas, Kartik Tyagi, Sanvir Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Nitish Reddy
Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Cameron Green, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Duan Jansen, Piyush Chawla, Riley Meredith, Ramandeep Singh, Vishnu Vinod, Kumar Kartikeya, Arshad Khan, Jason Behrendorff, Sandeep Warrier, Jofra Archer, Shams Mulani, Akash Madhwal, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Raghav Goyal
LIVE IPL 2023 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians score
Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians will lock horns at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Tuesday (April 17). The action will begin at 7:30 (IST) and the toss will take place at 7. We will take you through all the key updates from the blockbuster clash between MI and SRH.