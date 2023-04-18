SRH Vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s SRH Vs MI IPL 2023 Match No 25 in Hyderabad, 730PM IST, April 18

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are getting ready to host five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in match No. 25 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Tuesday. Both SRH and MI are currently at the bottom of the IPL 2023 Points table with two wins each from 4 matches.

In historical head-to-head between the two sides, MI have a slight edge – having won 10 out of the 19 encounters between the two sides while SRH have won nine times. However, Aiden Markram’s SRH have the chance to draw level with MI, especially since they are playing at home after a brilliant showing in their last match against Kolkata Knight Riders – where they posted the highest total of the season.

For the hosts, opener Harry Brook is in top form, having scored his maiden IPL ton in his last match while bowling attack is equally potent led by Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik and Marco Jansen. Rohit Sharma’s MI have managed to bounce back after a slow start in IPL 2023.

Mumbai have won their last match in style against KKR and will look to keep their winning run going to move up in the Points Table. MI received some good news with skipper Rohit Sharma fit to play against SRH but Jofra Archer’s fitness still remains uncertain.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 Match No. 25 Details

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

Date & Time: April 18, 730pm IST onwards

Live Streaming and TV details: Star Sports Network and Jio Cinema website and app.

SRH vs MI IPL 2023 Match No. 25 Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Ishan Kishan

Batters: Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Tilak Varma, Harry Brook

All-rounders: Hrithik Shokeen, Marco Jansen, Aiden Markram

Bowlers: Piyush Chawla, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande

Captain: Aiden Markram

Vice-captain: Ishan Kishan

SRH vs MI IPL 2023 Match No 25 Predicted 11

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Mayank Agarwal, Harry Brook, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Cameron Green, Nehal Wadhera/Arjun Tendulkar, Tim David, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Riley Meredith, Duan Jansen/Jason Behrendoff