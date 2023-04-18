'Your Heart Is 100% Gold,' Sachin's Heartwarming Reply To Shah Rukh's Tweet About Son Arjun Wins Hearts

Arjun Tendulkar, son of Indian cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar, made his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut on April 16, 2023, for Mumbai Indians against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The occasion was made even more special as Sachin and Arjun became the first father-son duo to play in the IPL. After being bought by Mumbai Indians for his base price of Rs. 20 lakhs in IPL 2021, Arjun was benched for the entire season. The team re-signed him for Rs. 30 lakh in the 2022 auction, but he did not play a single game that season either. However, on April 16, 2023, Arjun finally got his chance to take the field, with his father and sister Sara in attendance.

Stand-in captain Suryakumar Yadav handed Arjun his cap and asked him to open Mumbai's bowling attack against Kolkata. Among the many congratulatory messages that poured in for Arjun, one that stood out was from Indian film industry legend Shah Rukh Khan.

"As competitive as this IPL may be… but when u see a friends son Arjun Tendulkar take the field it is a matter of such happiness and joy. Wish Arjun all the best and @sachin_rt what a proud moment!! Wow," wrote SRK on Twitter.

There are gold threads in both, MI & KKR jerseys but your heart is 100% gold, Shah Rukh!

Sachin, in his typical humble manner, replied to Shah Rukh's tweet with an epic message that won the hearts of fans all over the world. "There are gold threads in both, MI & KKR jerseys but your heart is 100% gold, Shah Rukh! Thank you so much for your warm wishes," Sachin replied.

Sachin himself played for Mumbai Indians for six seasons from 2008 to 2013, scoring a total of 2334 runs in 78 matches at an average of 34.84. He had 13 fifties and one hundred to his name, hitting 29 sixes and 295 fours with a strike rate of 119.82. His best performance came in IPL 2010, where he scored 618 runs in 15 matches at an average of 47.53 and won the 'Orange Cap' for being the tournament's leading run-scorer. MI finished as runners-up that season.

With Arjun now making his debut for the same franchise, the Tendulkar family has once again made history in the IPL. Fans around the world will be eagerly watching to see what the young left-arm pacer has to offer in the upcoming matches.