SCO 185-3 (43.3) | WI vs SCO, ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023, Super Sixes Cricket Live Score: Scotland Beat West Indies By 7 Wickets

In a surprising turn of events, the former Champions find themselves unable to qualify for the main round of the World Cup. It's a bitter disappointment for a team that has been a part of every World Cup, be it the 50-over format or the shorter 20-over format. This elimination must be a hard pill to swallow for them. However, credit must be given to Scotland for their outstanding performance. They showcased their skills both with the ball and the bat, making them a force to be reckoned with. Their bowlers were exceptional, executing their plans with precision and restricting the opposition to a manageable total.

In the chase, Cross and McMullen played crucial roles, both scoring well-deserved half-centuries. Their batting displayed a perfect blend of controlled aggression, ensuring that Scotland stayed in control throughout the innings. Cross, in particular, showed great composure and determination, guiding his team to victory with a mature innings. This victory not only propels Scotland's campaign forward but also sends shockwaves through the tournament. The fact that the Windies, who have been experiencing a decline in their performance lately, were knocked out adds to the magnitude of this upset. It was undeniably a shambolic display from the former Champions, lacking energy and commitment.

On the other hand, Scotland's sensible and level-headed approach demonstrated their superior mindset. They played with purpose and intelligence, making them a team to be taken seriously in the competition.



cre Trending Stories

Check LIVE Score and Updates from Scotland vs West Indies ODI here