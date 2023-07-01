SCO 185-3 (43.3) | WI vs SCO, ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023, Super Sixes Cricket Live Score: Scotland Beat West Indies By 7 Wickets
West Indies vs Scotland, ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023, Super Sixes Cricket LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: West Indies Out Of World Cup 2023.
In a surprising turn of events, the former Champions find themselves unable to qualify for the main round of the World Cup. It's a bitter disappointment for a team that has been a part of every World Cup, be it the 50-over format or the shorter 20-over format. This elimination must be a hard pill to swallow for them. However, credit must be given to Scotland for their outstanding performance. They showcased their skills both with the ball and the bat, making them a force to be reckoned with. Their bowlers were exceptional, executing their plans with precision and restricting the opposition to a manageable total.
In the chase, Cross and McMullen played crucial roles, both scoring well-deserved half-centuries. Their batting displayed a perfect blend of controlled aggression, ensuring that Scotland stayed in control throughout the innings. Cross, in particular, showed great composure and determination, guiding his team to victory with a mature innings. This victory not only propels Scotland's campaign forward but also sends shockwaves through the tournament. The fact that the Windies, who have been experiencing a decline in their performance lately, were knocked out adds to the magnitude of this upset. It was undeniably a shambolic display from the former Champions, lacking energy and commitment.
On the other hand, Scotland's sensible and level-headed approach demonstrated their superior mindset. They played with purpose and intelligence, making them a team to be taken seriously in the competition.
In a surprising turn of events, the former Champions have failed to make it to the main round of the World Cup this time, marking a significant disappointment for them. Scotland deserves credit for their outstanding performance, excelling in both bowling and disciplined batting. Cross and McMullen's fifties showcased controlled aggression, with Cross staying till the end to secure the chase. Scotland's victory puts them in contention for the tournament's final, while the poor performance by West Indies raises eyebrows, leaving them with an embarrassing defeat. The Windies appeared fatigued and lacked intensity, while Scotland displayed better composure and sensible batting.
Cross takes full advantage of a short ball outside off from Shepherd and smashes it with a powerful pull shot over mid-wicket, resulting in a boundary. This significant shot seals Scotland's first-ever victory against West Indies in ODIs, highlighting their dominant performance in the match.
Munsey's innings comes to an end as he attempts a reverse hit but ends up finding the fielder at deep point. Hosein bowled a well-lofted delivery, and although Munsey couldn't find the gap, it was an easy catch for Charles. Munsey departs for 18 runs off 33 balls, including one boundary.
Live Score SCO 165/3 (41) CRR: 4.02 REQ: 1.89
Scotland need 17 runs in 54 balls
In the 35th over, Hosein bowled to Munsey and Cross. Munsey nudged the ball for singles and defended a few deliveries. Cross played defensively, chopping the ball for singles as well. In the 36th over, Mayers bowled to Cross and Munsey, and they managed to take singles and twos with some mistimed shots and nudges. The scoring rate remained steady for Scotland.
Live Score SCO 161/2 (39) CRR: 4.13 REQ: 1.91
Scotland need 21 runs in 66 balls
In the 32nd over, Joseph bowled to Cross, who faced some short deliveries and defended them. In the 33rd over, Shepherd bowled to Munsey and Cross. Munsey punched a back of a length delivery for a single and survived a close call with a clumsy dive. Cross faced some short deliveries and couldn't score. Munsey powered a shot past deep cover for a boundary.
Live Score SCO 140/2 (34) CRR: 4.12 REQ: 2.62
Scotland need 42 runs
In the 29th over, Shepherd bowled to Cross and Munsey. Cross drove the ball but there was a fumble by the fielder at cover, resulting in no run. In the 30th over, Joseph returned to the attack and Cross faced him. Cross defended, took leg byes, and played a nudge towards mid-wicket. Munsey also contributed a single.
Live Score SCO 129/2 (31) CRR: 4.16 REQ: 2.79
Scotland need 53 runs
McMullen's attempt to swipe across the line results in a catch by Alzarri Joseph! He was aiming to hit the ball on the rise, but the fielder at long-on positioned himself well within the boundary to make the catch. It was a well-judged grab, as the delivery was of a good length. McMullen, aiming for a pick-up shot, encountered a slight twist in the face of his bat. With improved placement, he could have achieved better outcomes. McMullen departs after scoring 69 runs off 106 balls, including 8 fours and 1 six. Alzarri Joseph takes the catch off Shepherd's bowling.
Live Score SCO 125/2 (29.2) CRR: 4.26 REQ: 2.76
Scotland need 57 runs
In the 25th over, Holder bowled to McMullen, who hit a boundary off an angled delivery and played defensively for the rest of the over. In the 26th over, Sinclair bowled to Cross and McMullen. Cross hit a four and took singles, while McMullen reached his fifty with a lofted shot. The scoring rate for Scotland was steady.
Live Score SCO 105/1 (26.3) CRR: 3.96 REQ: 3.28
Scotland need 77 runs
In the 23rd over, Holder bowled to McMullen and Cross. McMullen got a leading edge and an inner-edge, but both deliveries didn't result in runs. Cross managed to score a single and a couple of runs by clipping the ball and opening the face of his blade. In the 22nd over, Sinclair and Hosein bowled to Cross and McMullen, who accumulated runs through singles and soft shots into the off-side.
Live Score SCO 91/1 (24.2) CRR: 3.74 REQ: 3.55
Scotland need 91 runs
In the 20th over, Sinclair bowled to McMullen and Cross. McMullen scored 1 run by clipping the ball to long-on, while Cross mistimed a shot but still managed to take a single. In the 19th over, Hosein bowled to McMullen and Cross. McMullen mistimed a slog sweep but got a single, while Cross guided the ball to cover for no run. Both overs saw singles and no significant scoring shots.
Live Score SCO 78/1 (21.1) CRR: 3.69 REQ: 3.61
Scotland need 104 runs
In the 17th over, Hosein bowled to McMullen, who played defensively but managed to hit a lovely four through mid-wicket. Cross also scored a single in that over. In the 16th over, Joseph bowled to McMullen, who hit a powerful six down the ground and added a couple of runs. Cross scored a single as well.
Live Score SCO 70/1 (18) CRR: 3.89 REQ: 3.5
Scotland need 112 runs
In the 14th over, Joseph bowled a maiden, consistently delivering hard back of a length deliveries that were defended by McMullen. In the 13th over, Hosein conceded only 2 runs. McMullen pushed one wide of cover for a single, and Cross scored a run with a pull shot. Both teams maintained a steady defensive approach during these overs.
Live Score SCO 55/1 (15) CRR: 3.67 REQ: 3.63
Scotland need 127 runs
In the twelfth over, Shepherd bowled to McMullen, who hit a top-edged pull shot for a boundary. McMullen played defensively for the remaining deliveries, pushing one to mid-on and leaving a loopy delivery outside off. Cross faced Shepherd as well, punching one to sweeper cover and dabbing another to backward point for singles. In the eleventh over, Hosein bowled to McMullen, who mistimed a slog sweep but was dropped by Mayers. McMullen defended the other deliveries, while Cross punched one to sweeper cover.
Live Score SCO 53/1 (13) CRR: 4.08 REQ: 3.49
Scotland need 129 runs
In the tenth over, Shepherd bowled to McMullen and Cross. McMullen punched a delivery wide of mid-off for a single and pulled another one to deep square leg. Cross ran one down to third man and punched one to sweeper cover. In the ninth over, Mayers bowled to McMullen, who hit a boundary with an uppish drive but also had a couple of dot balls.
Live Score SCO 44/1 (11) CRR: 4 REQ: 3.54
Scotland need 138 runs
In the eighth over, Shepherd bowled to McMullen, who punched a back-of-length delivery wide of extra-cover for a single. McMullen then hit a boundary by shuffling down the pitch. Cross managed a leg bye. Mayers bowled the seventh over, with Cross defending and surviving an LBW appeal. There was also a wide in the over.
Live Score SCO 34/1 (9.1) CRR: 3.71 REQ: 3.62
Scotland need 148 runs
In the sixth over, Holder bowled to McMullen, who defended well and found the fielders at backward point. No runs were scored in the over. Joseph bowled the fifth over to Cross, who played a solid defensive shot and then capitalized on a poor delivery by hitting two consecutive boundaries. McMullen managed to guide one to third man for a single.
Live Score SCO 27/1 (7.1) CRR: 3.77 REQ: 3.62
Scotland need 155 runs
In the fourth over, Holder bowled to Cross, who managed to score 2 runs through sloppy fielding. He drove a delivery wide of the cover-point fielder for a boundary and took a couple of runs as well. McMullen faced Joseph in the third over and defended solidly. Cross pushed one wide of cover for a single. Both batsmen played defensively and there were no significant scoring shots in the over.
Live Score SCO 17/1 (5) CRR: 3.4 REQ: 3.67
Scotland need 165 runs
Holder bowled the first over to Cross, who made 5 runs in that over. Cross played defensive shots, left some deliveries, and also managed to hit a boundary. Joseph bowled the second over to McMullen, who played cautiously, leaving most of the deliveries. McMullen attempted a cut but missed, and Joseph bowled a wide delivery.
Live Score SCO 8/1 (3.2) CRR: 2.4 REQ: 3.73
Scotland need 174 runs
In a thrilling start to the innings, West Indies' Jason Holder claimed a crucial wicket with his very first delivery. Christopher McBride, unfortunately, gifted his wicket away by flicking a low full-toss down the leg side, directly into the hands of Kevin Sinclair at mid-wicket. Holder couldn't contain his excitement as he punched the air with clenched fists, providing the West Indies with the perfect start they needed. McBride's dismissal comes as an early blow to his team. Jason Holder's delivery resulted in Christopher McBride's departure for a golden duck, making it an impactful opening for the West Indies.
Live Score SCO 6/1 (1.1) CRR: 5.14 REQ: 3.6
Scotland need 176 runs
West Indies are bowled out for 181 runs after 43.5 overs. Alzarri Joseph 6 (7) caught by Berrington bowled by Chris Greaves is the last wicket of WI. Brilliant performance by Scotlands bowlers. Thanks to a respect saving partnership from Holder and Shepherd that West Indies could get to 181 runs.
WI: 181 (43.5 Overs)
Kevin Sinclair 10 (24) out bowled by Chris Sole. A dominant performance by the Scotland bowlers will give their batters a good chance to win this contest from here.
WI: 174/9 (42.2 Overs)
West Indies pin their hopes on Akeal Hosein and Kevin Sinclair in the middle with nine overs left of the first innings. Chris Greaves and Chris Sole attack the stumps for Scotland.
WI: 169/8 (41 Overs)
Jason Holder 45 (79) LBW by Chris Greaves. West Indies both their set batters in the middle as Scotland bounce back in this contest. Just two wickets more and Scotland can begin their chase.
WI: 165/8 (39 Overs)
Romario Shepherd 36 (43) caught by Safyaan Sharif bowled by Mark Watt. Scotland finally break the partnership but Shepherd has done a good job.
WI: 158/7 (37 Overs)
West Indies have recovered well from the horror start thanks to Jason Holder and Romario Shepherd in the middle. Their partnership goes up to 67 off 81 balls.
WI: 148/5 (34.1 Overs)
Jason Holder inching close to a well played fifty for the West Indies, he has scored 39 so far with 3 fours and a maximum. Scotland looking for a wicket with Greaves and McBride.
WI: 140/6 (31 Overs)
West Indies are trying to rebuild and get to a respectable total with Jason Holder and Romario Shepherd in the middle. Scotland keen on breaking this 35 run partnership.
WI: 120/6 (28.1 Overs)
Chris Greaves brought into the attack by Scotland looking for a wicket and seal the game for them. West Indies need something special from here to bounce back in this game.
WI: 104/6 (25.4 Overs)
Romario Shepherd joins Jason Holder in the middle after Pooran's dismissal. Scotland are complete control of this contest, West Indies somehow trying to bounce back.
WI: 97/6 (23.3 Overs)
Nicholas Pooran 21 (43) caught by Christopher McBride bowled by Mark Watt. Scotland get the dangerman out, West Indies have a big task up their sleeves if they want to win this game now.
WI: 81/6 (21.1 Overs)
Jason Holder and Nicholas Pooran are in the middle for WI looking to rebuild and get their team on track. Scotland desperate to break this stand and put more pressure.
WI: 78/5 (19.1 Overs)
Nicholas Pooran is uncharacteristically playing slow at the moment because he knows the price of his wicket at the moment. Jason Holder on the other end is batting on 4 off 15 balls.
WI: 69/5 (17.2 Overs)
Nicholas Pooran and Jason Holder are in the middle for West Indies with plenty of overs to bat. They need to buildup a partnership from here in order to stay alive in this contest.
WI: 63/5 (15 Overs)
Shai Hope 13 (16) caught by Cross bowled by Safyaan Sharif. Big wicket, West Indies are in all sorts of trouble at the moment as they keep losing wickets and this time it is their skipper who walks back to pavilion.
WI: 61/5 (13 Overs)
West Indies look to rebuilt with Nicholas Pooran and Shai Hope in the middle. They are in desperate need of a long partnership to bounce back in this contest.
WI: 51/4 (11.1 Overs)
Nicholas Pooran and Shai Hope are in the middle for West Indies with four wickets down inside ten overs. Scotland are keen on keeping the pressure on from here.
WI: 43/4 (9.3 Overs)
First Brandon McMullen and now it is Chris Sole who takes a wicket for Scotland. Kyle Mayers in gone, out bowled by Sole. WI skipper Shai Hope is just watching this drama from the other end.
WI: 35/4 (7.3 Overs)
Shamarh Brooks 0 (3) caught by Mark Watt bowled by Brandon McMullen. Another one goes down for the West Indies, McMullen is causing too much trouble for the opposition at the moment.
WI: 25/2 (5 Overs)
Johnson Charles 0 (6) caught by Christopher McBride bowled by Brandon McMullen. Scotland get the early wicket they were looking for as West Indies go 1 down early in the innings.
WI: 11/1 (3 Overs)
Johnson Charles and Brandon Kings open the innings for West Indies. 8 runs from the first over of Chris Sole of Scotland.
WI: 8/0 (1 Over)
West Indies have a reputation to maintain after losing their game against the Netherlands in a disappointing manner. Scotland will look to shock WI just like the Dutch did a couple of days earlier.
LIVE Score Scotland vs West Indies: Playing 11s
Scotland (Playing XI): Matthew Cross(w), Christopher McBride, Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Richie Berrington(c), Tomas Mackintosh, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole
West Indies (Playing XI): Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Shamarh Brooks, Shai Hope(w/c), Nicholas Pooran, Kyle Mayers, Kevin Sinclair, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph
Richie Berrington has won the toss for Scotland and they are fielding first in this cricual tie vs West Indies. Playing 11s coming up next.
We are just minutes away from the toss. Big game for both the sides. West Indies under pressure to bounce back after two consecutive losses. Watch this space for latest updates.
The Super Six match between Scotland and West Indies at 12.30 PM IST today. The toss for the game will take place 12 pm IST. The playing 11s will be annouced after the toss.
Fans back home must have been disappointed by the team's performance in the Qualifiers. But they would still be hoping for this side to bounce back strongly. It will be interesting to see whether they do that or not today.
Zimbabwe's Sean Williams is at the top of the batting charts in the Qualifiers with 532 runs in 5 matches. He is followed by Nicholas Pooran with 296 runs in 2 matches and Scott Edwards (284 runs in 5 matches.
Courtesy their win over Netherlands on Friday, Sri Lanka have come to the top of the Super Six standings. Check below.
Wicket-keepers: Shai Hope (C), Nicholas Pooran
Batters: Richie Berrington, Brandon King, Johnson Charles
All-rounders: Jason Holder, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Brandon McMullen
Bowlers: Mark Watt, Akeal Hosein
Richie Berrington will be hoping for a good game for his side but he will need to deliver himself as well Brandon McMullen, Matthew Cross, Mark Watt and Christopher McBride are some of the Scotland players who will be key to the success of the team in this match vs West Indies.
Scotland: RD Berrington(C), B McMullen, Chris McBride, MA Leask, Jack Jarvis, CN Greaves, MH Cross(wk), Tomas Mackintosh, CB Sole, MRJ Watt, AC Evans
West Indies: Shamarh Brooks, Brandon King, Roston Chase, Keemo Paul, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Shai Hope(C), Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran, Alzarri Joseph, AJ Hosein
West Indies need a win tonight and they will want their senior pros to rise and shine. Watch out for the likes of Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran, Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph in this big game for the two-time champions.
The third match of the Super Sixes will begin at 12 pm IST at Harare Sports Club ground. The match will be available to watch on Star Sports Network while the live streaming will be on Hotstar.
Scotland Squad: Christopher McBride, Matthew Cross(w), Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington(c), Tomas Mackintosh, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Jack Jarvis, Chris Sole, Alasdair Evans, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Hamza Tahir, Adrian Neill
West Indies Squad: Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Shamarh Brooks, Shai Hope(w/c), Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Roston Chase, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Rovman Powell, Keacy Carty, Kyle Mayers, Yannic Cariah
Hello and welcome to live coverage of the WI vs SCO clash in Super Sixes. Pressure on Windies to deliver after losing to Zimbabwe and Netherlands in back-to-back matches. Watch this space for all latest updates from the match.