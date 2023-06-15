HIGHLIGHTS | CSG vs ITT, TNPL 2023 5th Match Scorecard: Chepauk Super Gillies CRUSH IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans

Chepauk Super Gillies (CSG) thrashed Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans (ITT) in Match 5 of Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL 2023) today at Comibatore. Earlier, ITT won the toss and opted to bat first. They displayed poor show with the bat, scoring just 120 for 7 in the 20 overs. Cheapauk, powered by Baba Aparajith's unbeaten 46 chased down the target with seven wickets and over four overs remaining in the contest. This is CSG's second successive win of the season. Earlier, the N Jagadeesan-led Chepauk had beaten Salem by a huge maegin of 52 runs. On the other hand, Tiruppur need to quickly up their game. They had lost their opening match by 70 runs.

Follow LIVE Score and updates TNPL 2023 Match between Chepauk Super Gillies and IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Here.