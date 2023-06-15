HIGHLIGHTS | CSG vs ITT, TNPL 2023 5th Match Scorecard: Chepauk Super Gillies CRUSH IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans
Chepauk Super Gillies vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans (CSG vs ITT), TNPL 2023 LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Tiruppur were crushed by Super Gillies in Match 5 of Tamil Nadu Premier League
Chepauk Super Gillies (CSG) thrashed Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans (ITT) in Match 5 of Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL 2023) today at Comibatore. Earlier, ITT won the toss and opted to bat first. They displayed poor show with the bat, scoring just 120 for 7 in the 20 overs. Cheapauk, powered by Baba Aparajith's unbeaten 46 chased down the target with seven wickets and over four overs remaining in the contest. This is CSG's second successive win of the season. Earlier, the N Jagadeesan-led Chepauk had beaten Salem by a huge maegin of 52 runs. On the other hand, Tiruppur need to quickly up their game. They had lost their opening match by 70 runs.
Chepauk Super Gillies Crush IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans By 7 Wickets
What a dominant win from Super Gillies as they make short work of Tamizhans' target of 121. Baba Aparajith played a stunning knock of 46 runs off just 29 balls to guide Super Gillies to victory wirh 7 wickets and more than four overs remaining. This is their second successive win of the season as they jump to top of points table.
CSG 121/3 (15.4)
Chepauk Super Gillies won by 7 wkts
Chepauk Super Gillies vs Tiruppur Tamizhans LIVE: CSG Inching Towards Win
Sanjay Yadav departs after scoring 22 off 18 balls. CSG lose their third wicket. Mohamed Ali bowled a brilliant wicket maiden, the 13th, but it still looks like CSG's game to lose from here.
CSG 98/3 (14)
Chepauk Super Gillies need 23 runs in 36 balls
TNPL CSG vs ITT LIVE: CSG Lose 2nd Wicket In Chase
Pradhosh Paul departs after scoring 25. CSG however still strong in this chase. Sanjay Yadav has walked in to bat at number 4.
CSG 78/2 (10.5)
Chepauk Super Gillies need 43 runs in 55 balls
CSG vs ITT, TNPL 2023 Live Cricket Score: Chepauk Super Gillies Going Strong In Chase
Pradhosh Paul and Baba Aparajith batting beautifully right now in the middle. Both of them have struck four boundaries each in their innings and scoring runs quickly.
CSG 65/1 (8)
Chepauk Super Gillies need 56 runs in 72 balls
CSG vs ITT LIVE: Super Gillies Lose Jagadeesan In Chase
Jagadeesan departs early in the chase of 121 runs. But Super Gillies still going at good speed in the chase. Baba Aparajith, right handed bat, comes to the crease.
CSG 36/1 (5.5)
Chepauk Super Gillies need 85 runs in 85 balls
CSG vs ITT LIVE: Super Gillies Off To Good Start
Chepauk Super Gillies openers N Jagadeesan and Pradosh Paul are off to another good start in TNPL. They will look to make short work of this small chase here.
CSG 19/0 (2.1)
Chepauk Super Gillies need 102 runs
Chepauk Super Gillies vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans: CSK need 121 to win
Thanks to a 18-ball 26 made by Rajendran Vivek that included 2 fours and a six, Tamizhans end up with 120 for 7. A very poor performance with the bat, to be honest and CSG will back themselves to chase this down.
TNPL LIVE: Tamizhans Fall Apart In Death Overs
Chepauk Super Gillies make stunning comeback in the death overs to pick up big wicket of Vijay Shankar. He made 28 off 28. Anirudh then falls soon for just 1. Tamizhans have messed up this innings.
ITT 97/6 (17.5)
LIVE Updates ITT vs CSG: Shankar big wicket here
Tamizhans pin hopes on Vijay Shankar for a good finish here. Radhakrishnan has fallen for 33-bal 36. Rajendran Vivek, right handed bat, comes to the crease. Let's see how he goes.
ITT 89/4 (16.1)
CSG vs ITT LIVE Score: Tamizhans scoring quicker than first 10 overs
In the last two overs, Tamizhans have brought up their run rate and how. Shankar smashed two fours and a six as Tamizhans look to attack the bowlers with the death overs approaching fast.
ITT 82/3 (14.4)
Chepauk Super Gillies vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans LIVE: Fifty up
Vijay Shankar and Radhakrishnan have brought up the fifty for Tamizhans. But 12 overs are up and they are playing very slowly. There needs to be some sort of urgency in the batting now.
ITT 59/3 (12.1)
ITT vs CSF LIVE: Tamizhans 3 Wickets Down
Tamizhans have lost 3 wickets. Vijay Shankar and Radhakrishna trying to steady the ship here. They also need to up the run-scoring rate while keeping their wickets intact.
ITT 42/3 (9.2)
CSG vs ITT LIVE: Tamizhans now 3 down
Aparajith gets rid of Vishal Vaidhya, who struggled to score 7 off 14 balls. The experienced and India player Vijay Shankar, right handed bat, comes to the crease.
ITT 27/3 (6.3)
CSG vs ITT LIVE Updates: Tamizhans In Deep Trouble
Terrible start for ITT as they have lost both their openers now. Chaturved follows Raheja to the dugout. Rahil Shah with the wicket. ITT in big trouble here as they have lost two wickets inside the powerplay with not many on the board.
ITT 22/2 (5.3)
Chepauk Super Gillies vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans: Raheja falls
Rajeja falls for just 2. Harish Kumar with the wicket. Chepauk strike early into the game as Tamizans now on back foot. K Vishal Vaidhya, left handed bat, comes to the crease.
ITT 13/1 (3.4)
CSG vs ITT LIVE Score: Tamizhans off to good start
NS Chaturved and Tushar Raheja out to open the innings for ITT and they score just 2 off the first over bowled by Harish Kumar. Looks Like ITT want to get off to slow but steady start here.
ITT 3/0 (1.2)
CSG vs ITT LIVE Updates: Playing 11s
IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans (Playing XI): Tushar Raheja(w), NS Chaturved, Vijay Shankar, S Radhakrishnan, K Vishal Vaidhya, Balchander Anirudh, Rajendran Vivek, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore(c), S Ajith Ram, Mohamed Ali, P Bhuvaneswaran
Chepauk Super Gillies (Playing XI): N Jagadeesan(w/c), Baba Aparajith, S Harish Kumar, Sanjay Yadav, Rajagopal Sathish, Uthirasamy Sasidev, Rahil Shah, Rocky Bhasker, Ramalingam Rohit, M Silambarasan, M Viju Arul
CSG vs ITT LIVE: Toss News
IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans have won the big toss amd and will bat first in Coimbatore.
CSG vs ITT LIVE: Toss coming up soon
Less than 5 minutes to go for the toss, watch this space for the toss news, playing 11s and more updates from this match.
CSG vs ITT LIVE Score: Check Toss Time Here
The toss for the all-important CSK vs ITT clash in TNPL 2023 will take place at 6.45 pm IST, half an hour before the match start time. Watch this space for all live updates from the match.
CSG vs ITT LIVE Updates: Match start time
The TNPL 2023 clash between Chepauk Super Gillies vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans will start At 7.15 PM IST. The match will live stream on Hotstar and you also follow live updates here.
Chepauk Super Gillies vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans: Players To Watch Out For?
Chepauk's N Jagadeesan (c & wk) and Pradosh Paul have started off the TNPL 2023 with good knocks in their first match. For Tiruppur, R Sai Kishore and Vijay Shankar are the two key players to watch out for.
CSG vs ITT, TNPL 2023: Will Rain Affect Match In Coimbatore?
The good news for the TNPL fans is that the game between Chepauk and Tiruppur will not be affected by rain as the chances of rain is only 2 percent in Coimbatore today, the venue of the match.
TNPL 2023 LIVE Updates: LIVE Streaming details
The TNPL will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 3 channels in India. The live streaming will be available on the FanCode website.
CSG vs ITT LIVE Updates: Check Out the Squads
Chepauk Super Gillies Squad: Pradosh Paul, N Jagadeesan(w/c), Baba Aparajith, Sanjay Yadav, S Harish Kumar, Rajagopal Sathish, Uthirasamy Sasidev, Rahil Shah, Ramalingam Rohit, M Silambarasan, M Viju Arul, Rocky Bhasker, B Iyappan, Santosh Shiv, Lokesh Raj, S Madhan Kumar, R Sibi
IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Squad: Tushar Raheja(w), NS Chaturved, Vijay Shankar, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore(c), S Ganesh, Balchander Anirudh, Rajendran Vivek, S Ajith Ram, P Bhuvaneswaran, S Manigandan, G Periyaswamy, K Vishal Vaidhya, Trilok Nag, S Radhakrishnan, Mohamed Ali, G Parthasarathy, M Ragavan, I Vetrivel, Rahul Harish, Alliraj Karuppusamy
Chepauk Super Gillies vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans LIVE: Big match today
Two exciting teams - Chepauk and Tiruppur - up against each other in this big clash today in TNPL 2023. Watch this space for all latest updates from the match.