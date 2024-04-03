HIGHLIGHTS, DC vs KKR Full Scorecard, IPL 2024: KKR Beat DC By 106 Runs
DC vs KKR (Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders) LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024: KKR beat DC by 106 runs.
The IPL 2024 had another record breaking match between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). In match no.16 of the season at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam, the visitors smashed 272 runs which is now the second highest total for an IPL team in history of the tournament. Ofcourse, they won the contest by 106 runs Delhi Capitals were bundled out for just 166 runs in 17.2 overs. More positive things happened for KKR as Mitchell Starc got his first wicket of the season and now they are unbeaten in three games.
Earlier, KKR won the toss and elected to bat first. Sunil Narine ran havoc on the DC bowling lineup which was missing it's two first-choice picks - Kuldeep Yadav and Mukesh Kumar.
LIVE IPL 2024 KKR vs DC: Kolkata win by 106 runs
That is it for tonight's game as KKR win the contest by 106 runs. Delhi Capitals are bowled out for 166 runs in just 17.2 overs. What an all-round performance by the visitors.
DC: 166 (17.2 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 KKR vs DC: Formality for KKR now
It is now a formality for KKR to win this game as DC are eight down with Dar Salam and Nortje in the middle.
DC: 160/8 (15.5 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 KKR vs DC: Pant gone
Rishabh Pant loses his wicket going for the big one and so does Axar Patel. Varun Chakaravarthy gets two in two for KKR.
DC: 129/6 (13 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 KKR vs DC: KKR in control
KKR in complete control as DC need 176 runs in 54 balls which is unlikely to happen. Sunil Narine continues attack for KKR.
DC: 97/4 (11 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 KKR vs DC: Time-out
It is time-out at the moment. DC are in all sorts of trouble as they have a mountain to climb with Pant and Stubbs in the middle.
KKR: 83/4 (9 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 KKR vs DC: Pant not giving up
There's a fire in Rishabh Pant's eyes, he is batting on 20 off 6 balls with 3 sixes so far. KKR want his wicket and seal the contest soon.
DC: 65/4 (7 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 KKR vs DC: Warner departs
Mitchell Starc gets smoked for a six but on the very next ball gets Warner out. Surely, it is curtains now for DC but they have Pant and Stubbs in the middle now.
DC: 44/4 (5.2 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 KKR vs DC: Gone!
Mitchell Marsh is the second batter of DC who walks back to the pavilion. IPL 2024 most expensive buy, Mitchell Starc gets his first wicket of the season.
KKR: 26/2 (3 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024: Chase of 273 begins
David Warner and Prithvi Shaw open the batting for Delhi Capitals. Mitchell Starc with the new ball for KKR.
DC: 7/0 (0.5 Over)
LIVE IPL 2024 DC vs KKR: Rinku gone
Rinku Singh walks back to the pavilion but the damage has been done. KKR have 264 runs on the board with six balls and Andre Rusell will be on strike.
KKR: 264/6 (19 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 KKR vs DC: Russell key for KKR
Shreyas Iyer has also joined the party with a six off Mitchell Marsh. DC badly missing Mukesh Kumar and Kuldeep Yadav.
KKR: 226/3 (17 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 KKR vs DC: KKR On Fire
KKR on fire at the moment. Russell is on 20 off 7 balls with Shreyas Iyer on the other end on 4 off 5. Khaleel Ahmed comes in for DC now.
KKR: 196/3 (15 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 DC vs KKR: Gone!
Sunil Narine departs after a stellar knock but on the other end Raghuvanshi completes his fifty in just 25 balls. KKR on top of this contest.
KKR: 171/2 (13 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 DC vs KKR: Kolkata on top
Kolkata Knight Riders have smoked the Delhi Capitals bowlers so far all over the park. Looks like this ground is a dream for batters when batting first.
KKR:126/1 (9 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 DC vs KKR: Delhi in trouble
Delhi Capitals in deep trouble at the moment as Sunil Narine and Angkrish Raghuvanshi smash the DC bowlers all over the park. Nortje comes into the attack now.
KKR: 152/1 (11.2 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024: Gone
Philip Salt gone! KKR lose their first opener as Delhi Capitals get some grip in the powerplay.
KKR: 80/1 (5.3 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 DC vs KKR: KKR off to a fine
Kolkata off to a fine start with Narine and Salt. Narine is yet to fire but Philip Salt looks in fine touch at the moment.
KKR: 28/0 (2.4 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 DC vs KKR: Action Begin
Here we go! Sunil Narine and Philip Salt open the batting for the Kolkata Knight Riders. Khaleel Ahmed attacks the stumps for Delhi Capitals.
KKR: 7/0 (1 Over)
LIVE IPL 2024 DC vs KKR: Playing 11s
Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Sumit Kumar, Rasikh Dar Salam, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed.
Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Philip Salt(w), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy.
LIVE IPL 2024 DC vs KKR: Toss Report
KKR captain Shreyas Iyer has won the toss and elected to bat first against the Delhi Capitals.
LIVE IPL 2024 DC vs KKR: Pitch Report
The conditions in the last IPL match played here supported the pacers brilliantly. Both teams should look to score runs in the powerplay to get off to a solid start and continue it.
LIVE IPL 2024: Match Timings
The KKR vs DC clash will begin at 7:30 PM (IST) in Vizag. The stage is set and the pitch conditions in the previous game gave tremendous support to the pacers.
LIVE IPL 2024 DC vs KKR: KKR Unbeaten So Far
KKR are unbeaten so far in this tournament just like the Rajasthan Royals and they will surely look to secure the top spot with an impressive win tonight against the Delhi Capitals.
LIVE IPL 2024: Warner key for Delhi
David Warner is in sensational form in this IPL season and DC would be hoping he continues his fine rhythm in the clash against KKR tonight.
LIVE IPL 2024 DC vs KKR: Delhi's homeground
DC have two homegrounds for this season, one is in Vizag and the other is in Delhi. KKR will face DC at the same venue where the mighty Chennai Super Kings lost their first match of the season against Pant and co.
LIVE IPL 2024: Philip Salt To Make DC Regret Tonight?
Philip Salt was released by DC last year before the auction and he is now part of the Kolkata Knight Riders batting in brilliant form. Will he make the Delhi Capitals regret their decision of releasing him last year?
LIVE IPL 2024 KKR vs DC: Shaw's comeback
Prithvi Shaw made a comeback in the playing eleven of DC in style with a tremendous knock in his first game of the IPL 2024 season. Let's see how he goes about his business in this clash against KKR.
KKR Probable XI: Philip Salt(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Ramandeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Mitchell Starc, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy.
DC Probable XI: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Tristan Stubbs, Abishek Porel, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed.
LIVE KKR vs DC: Delhi confident of ending KKR's winning streak
DC's assistant coach Pravin Amre is very confident that they can stop KKR's two-match winning streak, like they did against CSK
"CSK also came with two wins, but we played our best cricket. It's not about what they are coming up with, but it's about how we are playing and will focus on what best we can give. We also look to finish on a winning note as it will be our last game in Vizag," said Amre.
Delhi Capitals Vs Kolkata Knight Riders LIVE Updates: Check LIVE Streaming Details
The DC vs KKR is available to be watched for free in India on your digital devices. The match, along with the other matches of IPL 2024, can be watched without paying anything, on Jio Cinema app and its website. The TV broadcast will be on Star Sports Network.
Kolkata Vs Delhi LIVE: Injury Concerns In KKR Camp?
There are no injury concerns in the KKR camp. Venkatesh Iyer, who had a troubled back after the end of the last match, is fit again and available for selection in the league, confirmed Bharat Arun.
DC vs KKR Live: Are All DC Players Fit And Available?
Delhi Capitals have just one injury concern in form of Shai Hope. There is no news on whether he has recovered from the back spasm or not. Good news is that Jhye Richardson is fit and available for the match, confirmed Ricky Ponting.
Delhi Vs Kolkata LIVE Updates: Check Dream11 Prediction
There are many stars in IPL 2024 clash today between DC and KKR who are in action today and if you are looking to make your fantasy team, better check the injury list and form of the players.
DC vs KKR LIVE: Head to Head Record
Well, DC and KKR have won same number of matches played between each other. DC have won 15 games while KKR have won 16. DC can come at par today if they beat KKR in Vizag.
KKR Probable XI: Philip Salt(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Ramandeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Mitchell Starc, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy.
DC Probable XI: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Tristan Stubbs, Abishek Porel, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed.
Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Philip Salt(w), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Andre Russell, Mitchell Starc, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Suyash Sharma, Vaibhav Arora, Manish Pandey, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Chetan Sakariya, Sherfane Rutherford, Sakib Hussain, Srikar Bharat, Dushmantha Chameera, Allah Ghazanfar, Nitish Rana
Delhi Capitals Squad: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Mitchell Marsh, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Abishek Porel, Anrich Nortje, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Rasikh Dar Salam, Sumit Kumar, Kumar Kushagra, Praveen Dubey, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Ricky Bhui, Kuldeep Yadav, Jhye Richardson, Shai Hope, Lalit Yadav, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Swastik Chikara
LIVE IPL 2024 DC vs KKR
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the IPL 2024 match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders. We will take you through all the key updates of this fixture.