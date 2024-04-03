HIGHLIGHTS, DC vs KKR Full Scorecard, IPL 2024: KKR Beat DC By 106 Runs

The IPL 2024 had another record breaking match between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). In match no.16 of the season at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam, the visitors smashed 272 runs which is now the second highest total for an IPL team in history of the tournament. Ofcourse, they won the contest by 106 runs Delhi Capitals were bundled out for just 166 runs in 17.2 overs. More positive things happened for KKR as Mitchell Starc got his first wicket of the season and now they are unbeaten in three games.

Earlier, KKR won the toss and elected to bat first. Sunil Narine ran havoc on the DC bowling lineup which was missing it's two first-choice picks - Kuldeep Yadav and Mukesh Kumar.

Highlights From From DC vs KKR IPL 2024 Match.