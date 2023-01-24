topStoriesenglish2565297
Highlights | First WIPL 2023 Teams Auction: BCCI Earns RECORD Rs 4669.99 cr in Total bid, 5 Franchises Finalised

First Women's Indian Premier League 2023 T20 Cricket LIVE Coverage: Here's all you need to know about the team auction of WIPL, which will be for a 10-year period.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Jan 25, 2023, 04:16 PM IST

LIVE Blog

A total of 17 bidders will compete in the BCCI's January 25 auction to purchase the five women's IPL franchisees ahead of the league's debut seson in March 2023. This list of bidders include seven team owners from men's IPL. The winners of the auction will be chosen through a closed-bid procedure on Wednesday (January 25) afternoon in Mumbai. As part of clearing the technical-bid process, the BCCI listed a number of eligibility requirements for bidding, one of which is that the bidders must have an audited net worth of at least Rs 1000 crore as of March 31, 2022. According to sources, the organisations that own the IPL franchises Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Delhi Capitals have submitted technical bids by Monday's deadline.

The other three men's IPL team owners, Gujarat Titans, Lucknow Super Giants, chose not to participate in the bidding process despite having purchased the tender paperwork. Adani Group, Capri Global, Haldiram's Group, Torrent Pharma, Apollo Pipes, Amrit Leela Enterprises, Shriram Group, and Slingshot 369 Ventures Private Limited are just a few of the companies that will be included in the financial offers.

Also Read: Women's IPL 2023: All you need to know about WIPL 2023

In the tender document, the BCCI has identified ten Indian cities and the venues, allowing one entity to submit a bid for multiple cities. Bids will be considered for a ten-year period, from 2023 to 2032, and there is no fixed base price.

Check Live Updates from Women's IPL team auction here.

25 January 2023
16:07 PM

First WPL Auction Updates: MI, RCB, DC enter Women's Premier League 

"Taking forward its commitment in supporting sports for women and expanding the MI #OneFamily, Mumbai Indians announce the addition of a very special franchise - a women’s cricket team in the first-ever Women’s Premier League (WPL) slated for March 2023. This makes MI’s women’s team the fourth MI franchise after Mumbai Indians, MI Cape Town, and MI Emirates," wrote MI in a statement.

RCB and DC also tweeted about the historic news. 

15:42 PM

First WIPL 2023 Teams Auction: Meet WPL franchise owners

The auction happened in a closed door and the details are now out as you can see in our earlier updates. 

Ahmedabad team ownership goes to Adani Group. 

Mumbai to Indiawin Sports PVT LTD. 

RCB gets Bengaluru franchise

JSW GMR that owns Delhi Capitals will own Women's team from the city too

Capri Global Holdings Pvt Ltd - Lucknow

15:30 PM

First WIPL 2023 Teams Auction: Read BCCI statement

The combined bid valuation is Rs 4669.99 Cr

A look at the Five franchises with ownership rights for #WPL

1. Adani Sportsline Pvt Ltd - Ahmedabad - 1289 Cr
2. Indiawin Sports Pvt Ltd - Mumbai - 912.99 Cr
3. Royal Challengers Sports Pvt Ltd - Bengaluru - 901 Cr
4. JSW GMR Cricket Pvt Ltd - Delhi - 810 Cr
5. Capri Global Holdings Pvt Ltd - Lucknow - 757 Cr

15:21 PM

First WIPL 2023 Teams Auction: Here are the five teams and owners

The owners of Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore have got 3 franchises while two othe franchises are Adani Group and Capri Global, as per a report in ESPNcricinfo. 

Ahmedabad (Adani Group) 1289 cr, Mumbai (Reliance) 912.99 cr, Bangalore (Diageo) 902 cr, Delhi (JSW &GMR) 810 cr, Lucknow (Capri Global) 757 cr. 

15:21 PM

First WIPL 2023 Teams Auction: Historic day for women's cricket

Jay Shah says that today is a historic day as WIPL franchises bidding broke of Men's IPL in 2008 as BCCI garnered Rs 4669.99 crore in total bid.

14:57 PM

WIPL Auction: Auction purse of Rs 12 crore 

Each team will be given an auction purse of Rs 12 crore to build their squads for the first seaso, says a report in ESPNcricinfo. As soon as the teams are announced, guess we will have a WIPL players auction as well, most probably in February.

14:11 PM

WIPL Teams Auction LIVE: IPL Teams interested to buy franchises 

A total of 17 bidders will take part in the auction process to buy the five teams in the Women's IPL. There are 7 current men's IPL teams interested to buy the franchises. They are: Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals

13:13 PM

WIPL: Lisa Sthalekar asks, 'Who will be the 5 teams'

Former Australia cricketer Lisa Sthalekar as asked who will be 5 team owners in the first-ever women's Indian Premier League. The BCCI will reveal WIPL franchises in a few hours from now.

12:41 PM

WIPL Team Auction: England spinner Alexandra Hartley wants RCB team

England spinner Alexandra Hartley wants Royal Challengers (RCB) to own a Women's IPL team. The RCB are one of the 7 men's IPL teams, who have shown interest in buying a WIPL franchise. Here's what Alexandra Hartley has to say...

11:55 AM

WIPL: Australia cricketer Amanda Wellington waiting for announcement!

Australia cricketer Amanda Wellington, who has registered for the inaugural Women's IPL in India later this year, can't wait for the 5 teams to be announced. Amanda tweet, "Waiting for #WIPL announcemnt".

11:16 AM

WIPL Auction: Bids come in at 2pm IST

The five owners of the Women's IPL franchises will be announced today afternoon. The bids will come to BCCI by 2pm IST and we should know the 5 winners out of the 17 official bidders soon. Stay Tuned!

10:12 AM

WIPL 2023: What will be the format of inaugural season?

A total of 22 matches will be played in the inaugural season of Women's IPL 2023, with each team playing the other twice to make it a total of eight games per team. The top-ranked team will enter the final directly, while the second- and third-placed teams will face off in a Qualifier to determine the second finalist.

09:09 AM

WIPL Auction: Kate Cross left disappointed as Chennai Super Kings pull out

Chennai Super Kings’ decision not to buy an women's IPL team left England women's cricketer Kate Cross disappointed. She reacted to the news with a crying emoji. Notably, Cross had expressed her fondness for CSK and MS Dhoni several times on social media in the past.

08:29 AM

WIPL: Will RCB finally own a 2nd team?

Out of the 7 men's IPL teams in fray, 6 teams already own teams in other leagues. Only Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are without a team in foreign leagues. All of them will now aim to add a women’s team to their portfolio.

Mumbai Indians: IPL, ILT20, SA20

Delhi Capitals: IPL, SA20, ILT20

Kolkata Knight Riders: IPL, ILT20, CPL

Punjab Kings: IPL, CPL

Rajasthan Royals: IPL, SA20, CPL

Sunrisers Hyderabad: IPL, SA20

07:17 AM

WIPL 2023 Auction: How will winning bid be selected?

In the bid document, the BCCI has said that it is not "obliged to accept highest monetary offer", and has listed some objectives it will look into before finalising the winner.

These include: "establishing a stable, successful, financially secure, long-term Franchise to participate in the League; ensuring the widest coverage and the widest possible audience for the League; assisting in the development of the game of women's cricket in India at all levels; maximizing and enhancing exposure, wherever possible, for each of the official sponsors of the League; and, increasing and enhancing exposure for women's cricket in India both within India and the rest of the world."

06:43 AM

WIPL Auction: Which are the cities in fray to own Women's IPL franchises

A bidders for the WIPL auction teams will have the option to choose from 10 cities as base for their Women's IPL teams. The cities with Stadium capacity are Ahmedabad (112,560), Kolkata (65,000), Chennai (50,000), Bengaluru (42,000), Delhi (55,000), Dharamsala (20,900), Guwahati (38,650), Indore (26,900), Lucknow (48,800) and Mumbai, which has three grounds - the Wankhede, DY Patil and Brabourne Stadiums.

22:00 PM

LIVE WIPL Team Auction: 10 cities and venues that have been shortlisted 

Ahmedabad (Narendra Modi Stadium, capacity 112,560), Kolkata (Eden Gardens, 65,000), Chennai (MA Chidambaram Stadium, 50,000), Bengaluru (M Chinnaswamy Stadium, 42,000), Delhi (Arun Jaitley Stadium, 55,000), Dharamsala (HPCA stadium, 20,900), Guwahati (Barsapara Stadium, 38,650), Indore (Holkar Stadium, 26,900), Lucknow (AB Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, 48,800) and Mumbai (Wankhede/DY Patil/Brabourne Stadiums).

19:58 PM

LIVE WIPL Team Auction: What is the price money of Women's IPL 2023?

The league's prize money will total INR 10 crore for the players, INR 6 crore for the champion team, and INR 3 crore for the runner-up squad. The team that finishes third will receive INR 1 crore. "Player prize money is to be dispersed amongst the players only," the BCCI stated.

 

19:08 PM

LIVE WIPL Team Auction: When will Women's IPL 2023 start?

The first edition's dates have not yet been finalised, however, they are anticipated to be from March 4 to 26. The Brabourne Stadium in South Mumbai and the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai may serve as the sites for the 22 games of the league's inaugural season. The league will almost certainly be contested in Mumbai. The Wankhede will probably be kept in tip-top shape for the IPL, which is anticipated to begin on March 31 or April 1.

 

18:04 PM

LIVE WIPL Team Auction: What is the major rule change in Women's IPL 2023?

Another significant decision was made by the BCCI to allow five international players in the starting XI, with at least one cricket player from an Associate nation being included. This is a change from the IPL rule, which only permits four international players. According to a source from a new prospective club, the fifth player must be an Associate. A source with knowledge of the development said, "The teams would have the option of fielding five international players as long as the fifth player is from an Associate nation."

 

17:29 PM

LIVE WIPL Team Auction: What is the player purse of Women's IPL 2023?

The player purse would start at INR 12 crore in 2023, increase to INR 13.5 crore in 2024, INR 15 crore in 2025, INR 16.5 crore in 2026, and finally INR 18 crore in 2027, according to the information sent to possible players in Thursday, January 19. The first five years will follow this rule, with five teams in the first three years and six teams in the latter two years of the cycle.

17:24 PM

Hello and welcome to the Team Auction of the first ever Women's Indian Premier League. This is your host Akash and I will be taking you through all the key details from the auction. Stay Tunned!

