HIGHLIGHTS GT vs MI Full Scorecard, IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya Off To Poor Start On Mumbai Indians Captaincy Debut

LIVE Score GT vs MI In IPL 2024: In the Gujarat Titans versus Mumbai Indians match, Hardik Pandya, former Titans captain and now captain of Mumbai Indians, returns to Ahmedabad, facing intense scrutiny as he replaces a five-time title-winning captain. Shubman Gill, Titans' new captain, lacks leadership experience but he showed great character as his team defeated MI by 6 runs. Gill inherits a team that reached the finals in the past two seasons.

Mumbai suffered from key injuries, with Suryakumar Yadav, Jason Behrendorff, and others sidelined. Titans also miss Mohammed Shami and Robin Minz. Both teams face selection challenges due to injuries. Mumbai's lineup remains unsettled, with Tim David a certain pick. Rohit Sharma's vulnerability in the powerplay and Mumbai's reliance on Suryakumar's middle-over scoring are notable stats. The pitch promises good bounce, and dew may not significantly affect the game. With hot weather expected, conditions favor neither batting nor bowling side significantly.

Follow LIVE Updates From GT vs MI IPL 2024 Match No.5 Here.