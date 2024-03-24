HIGHLIGHTS GT vs MI Full Scorecard, IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya Off To Poor Start On Mumbai Indians Captaincy Debut
Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians (GT vs MI) LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024: Shubman Gill's GT defeated Hardik Pandya's MI.
Trending Photos
LIVE Score GT vs MI In IPL 2024: In the Gujarat Titans versus Mumbai Indians match, Hardik Pandya, former Titans captain and now captain of Mumbai Indians, returns to Ahmedabad, facing intense scrutiny as he replaces a five-time title-winning captain. Shubman Gill, Titans' new captain, lacks leadership experience but he showed great character as his team defeated MI by 6 runs. Gill inherits a team that reached the finals in the past two seasons.
Mumbai suffered from key injuries, with Suryakumar Yadav, Jason Behrendorff, and others sidelined. Titans also miss Mohammed Shami and Robin Minz. Both teams face selection challenges due to injuries. Mumbai's lineup remains unsettled, with Tim David a certain pick. Rohit Sharma's vulnerability in the powerplay and Mumbai's reliance on Suryakumar's middle-over scoring are notable stats. The pitch promises good bounce, and dew may not significantly affect the game. With hot weather expected, conditions favor neither batting nor bowling side significantly.
Follow LIVE Updates From GT vs MI IPL 2024 Match No.5 Here.
MI vs GT Highlights and Scorecard: Jolt to Mumbai
Mumbai have received a big jolt with loss to Mumbai Indian and Hardik Pandya will be aiming for a strong comeback in Hyderabad as they face SRH next on March 27. Let's see how MI go in that contest.
That brings us to the end of the coverage for this match. Join our live blog of RCB vs PBKS here.
Have a good day and thanks for joining in this coverage.
Mumbai Indians V Gujarat Titans LIVE: Where Are MI, GT After Last Night's Match On Points Table
Still early days in IPL but MI have got off to a poor start and GT with a win. The close win puts GT at number 4 with 2 points and NRR of 0.300. MI start the league at number 7 spot. RR lead the points table at the top with a healthy NRR of 1, followed by CSK and PBKS.
LIVE MI vs GT IPL 2024: Hardik on where MI lost the match to GT
Hardik Pandya: We backed ourselves to chase those 42 runs but it was one of those days when we see the score quite less compared to what it could have been in five overs, I think we lost little bit of momentum there.
LIVE IPL 2024: Interesting Fact
MI have not won their first game of the season since 2012. It looks like routine for them whether Hardik Pandya is captain or Rohit Sharma.
LIVE GT vs MI IPL 2024: GT Beat MI By 6 Runs
Hardik Pandya and Mumbai Indians have been defeated by the Gujarat Titans by 6 runs. What a rollercoaster contest this has been tonight. Shubman Gill wins his captaincy debut.
MI: 162/9 (20 Overs)
LIVE GT vs MI IPL 2024: 19 off 6
19 runs required off 6 balls for Mumbai Indians to win this contest and it is Hardik Pandya who'll be on strike.
MI: 150/7 (19 Overs)
LIVE GT vs MI IPL 2024: Gone!
Tim David caught by David Miller bowled by Mohit Sharma. Do not go anywhere this contest is going right down to the wire as Hardik Pandya has come out to bat now.
MI: 142/5 (18 Overs)
LIVE GT vs MI IPL 2024: 36 required off 18
Mumbai need 36 runs to win this contest in 18 balls. Tim David and Tilak Varma in the middle will face Mohit Sharma now.
MI: 133/4 (17 Overs)
LIVE GT vs MI IPL 2024: Gone!
Dewald Brevis caught and bowled by Mohit Sharma. Gujarat Titans turn up the heat as MI go four down now. Interestingly, Tim David has come out to bat, Pandya was expected at this point.
MI: 130/4 (16 Overs)
LIVE GT vs MI IPL 2024: Tight affair
It is turning into a tight affair now since Rohit Sharma's wicket. Tilak Varma and Dewald Brevis face Rashid Khan now.
GT: 126/3 (15 Overs)
LIVE GT vs MI IPL 2024: Gone!
Big wicket! Rohit Sharma 43 (29) LBW by Sai Kishore. GT finally break the partnership and now Tilak Varma joins Dewald Brevis in the middle.
MI: 113/3 (13.1 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 GT vs MI: Mumbai on fire
Mumbai Indians are cruising towards victory at the moment with Rohit Sharma and Dewald Brevis batting tremendously good against GT bowlers.
MI: 103/2 (11.3 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 MI vs GT: MI On Top
Mumbai Indians on top of this contest as Rohit Sharma keeps the flow of runs coming in at a brilliant rate. Dewald Brevis on the other end is also batting brilliantly.
MI: 83/2 (9.3 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 MI vs GT: Kishore brought in
Rashid Khan and Sai Kishore come into the attack for Gujarat Titas. Seems like Shubman Gill and GT are becoming eager to break this partnership.
MI: 53/2 (6.2 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 MI vs GT: Rohit in the groove
Rohit Sharma looks in the groove tonight, he is stepping down the pitch and looking very dangerous at the moment for GT.
MI: 46/2 (5 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 MI vs GT: Gone!
Naman Dhir smashes some fours and a six but gets LBW by Omarzai. GT get another early wicket, MI are now two down.
MI: 30/2 (3 Overs)
LIVE GT vs MI IPL 2024: Gone!
Ishan Kishan goes for a duck in the very first over of MI's chase. GT get a brilliant start at their home. Rohit Sharma in joined by Naman in the middle now.
MI: 11/1 (2 Overs)
LIVE GT vs MI IPL 2024: GT Post 168
Gujarat Titans have posted runs at their home ground. Mumbai bowlers Bumrah and Coetzee were on top of their game in the death overs helping their team defend brilliantly.
GT: 168/6 (20 Overs)
LIVE GT vs MI IPL 2024: Tewatia doing his job
Rahul Tewatia in the middle batting on 21 off 13 balls trying to get as many runs as possible for the hosts. Bumrah completes his spell with 3 wickets.
GT: 161/5 (19 Overs)
LIVE GT vs MI IPL 2024: Back to back wickets for MI
First David Miller caught by Hardik Pandya bowled by Jasprit Bumrah and then Sai Sudarhsan also gets trapped. GT in a spot of worry now.
GT: 135/5 (17 Overs)
LIVE GT vs MI IPL 2024: 5 overs left now
Just five overs left now for the Gujarat Titans with David Miller and Sai Sudharsan in the middle. Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia and Rashid Khan are yet to come in.
GT: 124/3 (15 Overs)
LIVE GT vs MI IPL 2024: Miller comes in
Omarzai has walked back to the pavilion and it is David Miller who comes in the middle to join Sai Sudharsan now. GT looking for a partnership at the moment.
GT: 106/3 (13 Overs)
LIVE GT vs MI IPL 2024: Sai on fire
Sai Sudharsan is showing his skills against Piyush Chawla. He sweeps the leggie for a huge six on the leg-side.
GT: 99/2 (11 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024: Gone!
Shubman Gill departs as Piyush Chawla traps the GT captain and it is Rohit Sharma who completes the catch for MI at the rope.
GT: 69/2 (9 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 GT vs MI: Gill key for GT
Shubman Gill looks in fine rhythm batting on 30 off 20 balls with 3 fours and a six so far. Mumbai Indians looking for a wicket right now.
GT: 61/1 (7 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 GT vs MI: Gone!
Jasprit Bumrah strikes with a steaming yorker as Wriddhiman Saha gets clean bowled. Mumbai Indians get the early wicket they were looking for.
GT: 43/1 (5 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 GT vs MI: Pandya gets hit for fours
Saha has smashed Hardik Pandya for a couple of fours in his second over and it looks like the GT openers will target him in the powerplay.
GT: 27/0 (3 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 GT vs MI: Action begins
Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha open the batting for Gujarat Titans. Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya bowls with the new ball.
GT: 5/0 (0.3 Overs)
LIVE GT vs MI: Playing 11s
Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Shubman Gill(c), Wriddhiman Saha(w), Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Umesh Yadav, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Spencer Johnson.
Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Hardik Pandya(c), Tim David, Shams Mulani, Piyush Chawla, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah, Luke Wood.
LIVE IPL 2024 GT vs MI: Toss Report
MI captain Hardik Pandya wins the toss and elects to bowl first against the Gujarat Titans.
LIVE IPL 2024 MI vs GT: Toss coming up
The players are on the field of Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans. We will have the toss in twenty minutes. Do not go anywhere for latest updates.
LIVE IPL 2024 MI vs GT: Toss Timing
The toss for the clash between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans will take place at 7 PM (IST) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Captains Hardik Pandya and Shubman Gill will be coming out to flip the coin toss shortly.
LIVE IPL 2024 GT vs MI: Mumbai face tough test
With Suryakumar Yadav missing in the middle-order, Mumbai Indians do have a problem to sort out. However, the squad on paper is filled with stars who can really turn the game upside down in blink of an eye.
LIVE GT vs MI IPL 2024: Gill On Old Memories
Speaking in a video posted by the IPL's official X handle, Gill said, "I remember in 2009 (2008) sneaking into the stadium to watch IPL players in action. From then to now, captaining an IPL team, the journey has been great. I remember the first time I sneaked in and jumped off a gate, and the security guards were chasing us. It was me and my other best friends. We got pictures with Brett Lee, Kumar Sangakkara, and Mahela Jayawardene (former Punjab Kings players). MI was playing so I also met Sachin sir (Tendulkar)."
IPL 2024 MI vs GT: Livestreaming Details
Check when and where to stream the Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans for free on mobile and smart TV in India.
LIVE GT vs MI IPL 2024: Dream11 Prediction
Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians will lock horns at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Checkout the dream11 prediction for tonight's clash.
LIVE MI vs GT IPL 2024: Rohit Sharma's role
With no longer the duty of captaincy on his shoulders, will we see a different Rohit Sharma in the MI lineup? We all know how dangerous can he be when gets going.
LIVE IPL 2024 GT vs MI: Head To Head Stats
In their IPL encounters, Gujarat and Mumbai have competed in four matches, with each team winning two matches apiece.
LIVE IPL 2024 GT vs MI: Probable Playing XIs
Gujarat Titans Probable XI: Shubman Gill (C), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Vijay Shankar, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Umesh Yadav, Spencer Johnson, Mohit Sharma
Mumbai Indians Probable XI: Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (C), Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Romario Shepherd, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Jasprit Bumrah, Nuwan Thushara
LIVE IPL 2024 GT vs MI: Pitch and Weather Report
With a pitch promising good bounce and minimal dew, teams bowling second won't face a significant disadvantage. Hot weather conditions add an extra challenge for both sides.
LIVE IPL 2024 GT vs MI: Titans' Pace Power
Gujarat Titans showcased their ability to handle fast bowling with a strike rate of 156 against deliveries over 140kph last season, posing a threat to Mumbai's pace-heavy attack.
LIVE IPL 2024 GT vs MI: Suryakumar's Middle-Over Mastery
Mumbai Indians will miss Suryakumar Yadav's prowess in the middle overs, where he scored at an impressive strike rate in IPL 2023, raising questions about their batting depth.
LIVE IPL 2024 GT vs MI: Rohit Sharma's Powerplay Predicament
Rohit Sharma's susceptibility in the powerplay, having been dismissed 20 times in his last 30 IPL innings, poses a challenge for Mumbai Indians at the start of their innings.
LIVE IPL 2024 GT vs MI: Mumbai's Bowling Puzzle: Navigating Through Injury Concerns
Injuries to key bowlers like Jason Behrendorff and Dilshan Madushanka force Mumbai Indians to rely on replacements like Luke Wood and Kwena Maphaka to bolster their bowling attack.
LIVE IPL 2024 GT vs MI: Titans' Overseas Player Conundrum
Titans grapple with choosing between experience and versatility in their overseas player selection, with options like Kane Williamson and Azmatullah Omarzai vying for a spot in the starting XI.
LIVE IPL 2024 GT vs MI: Missing Mohammed Shami's Bowling Prowess
Gujarat Titans face their own challenges with the absence of top wicket-taker Mohammed Shami, putting pressure on their bowling unit to deliver against Mumbai's strong batting lineup.
LIVE IPL 2024 GT vs MI: Mumbai Indians Depleted Without Suryakumar Yadav
Mumbai Indians suffer setbacks with key players like Suryakumar Yadav sidelined due to injury, forcing them to rethink their strategy against the formidable Titans.
LIVE IPL 2024 GT vs MI: Shubman Gill's Challenge as Titans' New Skipper
With limited captaincy experience, Shubman Gill steps into Hardik Pandya's shoes, tasked with leading the Titans to victory after their previous success under Pandya's captaincy.
LIVE IPL 2024 GT vs MI: Clash of Titans
Former Gujarat Titans leader, Hardik Pandya, returns to Ahmedabad as Mumbai Indians' captain, facing off against his former team in a high-stakes IPL battle.