HIGHLIGHTS - IND: 145-7 (47) | IND VS BAN Day 4, 2nd Test LIVE Cricket SCORECARD: India beat Bangladesh in thriller, clinch series

India's top order collapsed while chasing 145, and Mehidy Hasan Miraz picked up three wickets in a sensational session to conclude the third day of the second Test at 45/4 in 23 overs. In order to defeat Bangladesh in the second Test at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, the visitors still need 100 runs and six wickets in hand. Bangladesh's second innings score was 113/6, and they were in trouble. However, the hosts were able to score 118 runs off the final four wickets thanks to Litton Das' counterattacking 73. As Bangladesh made 231 in 70.2 overs, he spearheaded a valiant comeback with important partnerships of 46 with Nurul Hasan, who scored 31, and 60 with Taskin Ahmed, who scored an unbeaten 31.

Bangladesh's bowlers frequently targeted the stumps while maintaining accurate line and length in their 145-run defence. The top four hitters in India adopted an extremely defensive posture and lost their wickets as a result, which was capitalised on by the spinners who consistently hit the rough areas and applied consistent pressure. Shakib Al Hasan, the captain of Bangladesh, gave his team an early advantage by drawing KL Rahul, the captain of India, for a forward defence, but Nurul Hasan was able to catch the thick outside edge.

Cheteshwar Pujara danced down the pitch to defend against Mehidy, but after a blunder, he was outmuscled and stumped by Nurul. When Shubman Gill came down the pitch to play against Mehidy, he missed the delivery and was promptly stumped, putting an end to his ordeal. Replays revealed an inside edge, and Virat Kohli escaped an attempted lbw against Taijul Islam. But three over later, Kohli pushed forward to defend against Mehidy, and an alert short leg managed to catch the inside edge.

With Jaydev Unadkat still in the game at number three, Axar Patel, who had been moved up to number four, was aggressive at the crease, punching and pulling against the spinners to reach an undefeated 26. The stage has been set for an exciting conclusion to the match on day four of the Test after a see-saw day of play on Saturday.

What to expect on Day 4?

Bangladesh will be aiming for their first-ever victory against Team India in Test cricket. The home side is just six wickets away from a historic win while the visitors need 100 more runs to win the Test match and stay alive in the race for the World Test Championship final. Axar and Jaydev are at the crease on stumps but all eyes will be on in-form Rishabh Pant to help India reach the target as early as possible. If India wins the game it will be inside the first session on Day 4 but if India lose quick wickets in the first 10 overs it will be another mouthwatering contest.