Highlights IND-L vs AUS-L, Semi-final 1 Road Safety World Series, T20I 2022 Cricket Match Scorecard: Match rescheduled to September 29 due to rain
India Legends vs Australia Legends, T20I 2022 LIVE Score Updates: Follow semi-final 1 of Road Safety World Series T20 2022 between India-Land Australia-L here
Trending Photos
The epic clash between India and Australia returns but in different avatar. The Indian senior men's team recently played and won against the Aussies at home. But this time, the even their seniors are taking on the challenge as India Legends take on Australia Legends in the semi-final 1 of the Road Safety World Series 2022. All eyes will be on the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh as these are 2 batters who are defying age in the ongoing tournament. Yuvraj has looked splendid in stroke making while Sachin continues to turn back the clock in the matches he has played so far in the tournament. In opposition team too, there are likes of Shane Watson, Brad Haddin who can win match for their side on the given day.
The only thing can ruin the experience of the fans is the rain, which is expected to fall in Raipur on Wednesday (September 28).
India Legends vs Australia Legends, Road Safety World Series 2022, semi-final 1 Update
There will be no further play tonight. The match comes to an end for now tonight due to rain. It will be rescheduled tomorrow, that is September 29 at the same venue. Our coverage comes to and with this. See you again tomorrow.
IND-L vs AUS-L semi-final 1 live score and updates
Rain has stopped play in Raiput. It is raining heavily with just 17 overs bowled in the first innings. Australia batting at 136/5. Two wickets each so far for Abhimanyu Mithun and Yusuf Pathan, one wicket for Rahul Sharma.
AUSL 136/5 (17)
IND-L vs AUS-L semi-final 1 live score and updates
Australia Legends still in the game after losing their skipper Shane Watson for 30 off 21. Ben Dunk and Callum Ferguson in the middle as India Legends hunt another wicket.
AUSL - 97/2 (12 Overs), Bunk 20 (14) & Ferguson 10 (6)
IND-L vs AUS-L semi-final 1 live score and updates
Ben Dunk is going strong at the moment. However, Aus-L have lost 3 wickets. Yusuf Pathan with 3 wickets.
AUSL 127/3 (15)
IND-L vs AUS-L semi-final 1 live score and updates
Shane Watson has departed after scoring 30 off 21 balls. His knock included 6 fours. Doolan still going strong, has been joined by Ben Dunk in the middle. Rahul Sharma, the leg spinner, provided the breakthrough for India.
AUSL 76/1 (10)
IND-L vs AUS-L semi-final 1 live score and updates
Watson, Doolan continue to grow in this opening stand for Australia Legends. Sachin Tendulkar, the captain of India Legends, running short of ideas here as his bowlers are leaking runs.The first powerplay is done and dusted but the wickets are hard to come by in Raipur.
AUSL 59/0 (6.5)
IND-L vs AUS-L semi-final 1 live score and updates
This is a good start from Aussies. Watson and Doolan have take Aus-L off to a flier here in Raipur. Watson especially looking in great touch at the moment with five boundaries. India Legends need to pull off something from somewhere.
AUSL 40/0 (4.3)
IND-L vs AUS-L semi-final 1 live score and updates
Australa Legends opener Shane Watson and Alex Doolan are in the middle. And they have gotten off to a slow start. Stuart Binny and Rajesh Pawar open the bowling for India Legends. IND-L had won the toss earlier ahd opted to bowl.
AUSL 18/0 (2)
IND-L vs AUS-L semi-final 1 live score and updates
Teams :
India Legends (Playing XI): Naman Ojha(w), Sachin Tendulkar(c), Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Stuart Binny, Rajesh Pawar, Rahul Sharma, Munaf Patel, Abhimanyu Mithun
Australia Legends (Playing XI): Shane Watson(c), Alex Doolan, Ben Dunk, Callum Ferguson, Nathan Reardon, Cameron White, Brad Haddin(w), Bryce McGain, Jason Krejza, Dirk Nannes, Brett Lee
IND-L vs AUS-L semi-final 1 live score and updates
Toss News from Raipur: India Legends captain Sachin Tendulkar has won the toss and has decided to bowl vs the Shane Watson-led Australia Legends.
Playing XI to be out soon.
IND-L vs AUS-L semi-final 1 live score and updates
The player are warming up in Raipur. The rain in afternoon means the toss has been delayed. India and Australia playera are in middle, warming up so we will surely have a game in our hands in some time. Watch this space for more updates.
IND-L vs AUS-L semi-final 1 live score and updates
Squads:
India Legends Squad: Naman Ojha(w), S Badrinath, Suresh Raina, Sachin Tendulkar(c), Yuvraj Singh, Stuart Binny, Manpreet Gony, Vinay Kumar, Abhimanyu Mithun, Rahul Sharma, Pragyan Ojha, Irfan Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, Munaf Patel, Rajesh Pawar, Yusuf Pathan, Ravi Gaikwad
Australia Legends Squad: Shane Watson(c), Alex Doolan, Ben Dunk(w), Callum Ferguson, Nathan Reardon, Brad Hodge, Brad Haddin, Jason Krejza, Chadd Sayers, Brett Lee, Bryce McGain, Cameron White, Stuart Clark, John Hastings, Dirk Nannes, George Horlin
IND-L vs AUS-L semi-final 1 live score and updates
Hello and welcome to live coverage of first semi-final of Road Safety World Series 2022 clash between India Legends, led by Sachin Tendulkar and Shane Watson's Australia Legends. Toss will take place at 7 pm IST, match to start at 7.30 pm IST.
Stay tuned for more updates.
More Stories