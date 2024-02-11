HIGHLIGHTS, IND U19 vs AUS U19 Full Scorecard, ICC Under-19 World Cup 2024 Final Match: Australia Beat India, Become World Champions

India lost the U19 World Cup final to Australia by 79 runs and missed out on the chance to make history in Benoni, South Africa. Had they won, India would have become U19 champions for a record sixth time. But Hugh Weibgen's Australia showed more heart and fight to completely outdo Indians in the summit clash, winning yet another ICC silverware. Chasing 254 runs to win, India got bundled out for 253 with Adarsh Singh top-scoring with 47. Mahli Beardman and Raf MacMillan took 3 wickets apiece as Austalia blanked India by 79 runs.

Earlier, Australia put up 253 for 7 in fifty overs in the final of ICC U19 World Cup 2024 going on at Willowmoore Park in Benoni. Harjas Singh top scored for Australia with 55 from 64 balls as Raj Limbani picked up 3 wickets for 38 runs from 10 overs to finish as the best bowler from India.

After winning the toss, India were asked to bowl first. The decision backfired as Indians quicly removed opener Sam Konstas. A partnership came up betweem Harry Dixon and captain Hugh Weibgen but Naman Tiwari broke the stand and also removed Dixon. Saumy Pandey bowled well to pick one wicket for 41 runs. He also became the most successful bowler for India in U19 World Cup history. Other spinners Musheer Khan and Murugan Ashwin also bowled well.

Follow Full Scorecard and Highlights from ICC U19 World Cup Final India Vs Australia Below.