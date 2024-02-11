HIGHLIGHTS, IND U19 vs AUS U19 Full Scorecard, ICC Under-19 World Cup 2024 Final Match: Australia Beat India, Become World Champions
India U19 vs Australia U19 (IND U19 vs AUS U19) Full Scorecard and Highlights, ICC Under-19 World Cup 2024 Final Match: India lose the World Cup final to Australia by 79 runs, and miss out on record 6th title
India lost the U19 World Cup final to Australia by 79 runs and missed out on the chance to make history in Benoni, South Africa. Had they won, India would have become U19 champions for a record sixth time. But Hugh Weibgen's Australia showed more heart and fight to completely outdo Indians in the summit clash, winning yet another ICC silverware. Chasing 254 runs to win, India got bundled out for 253 with Adarsh Singh top-scoring with 47. Mahli Beardman and Raf MacMillan took 3 wickets apiece as Austalia blanked India by 79 runs.
Earlier, Australia put up 253 for 7 in fifty overs in the final of ICC U19 World Cup 2024 going on at Willowmoore Park in Benoni. Harjas Singh top scored for Australia with 55 from 64 balls as Raj Limbani picked up 3 wickets for 38 runs from 10 overs to finish as the best bowler from India.
After winning the toss, India were asked to bowl first. The decision backfired as Indians quicly removed opener Sam Konstas. A partnership came up betweem Harry Dixon and captain Hugh Weibgen but Naman Tiwari broke the stand and also removed Dixon. Saumy Pandey bowled well to pick one wicket for 41 runs. He also became the most successful bowler for India in U19 World Cup history. Other spinners Musheer Khan and Murugan Ashwin also bowled well.
Follow Full Scorecard and Highlights from ICC U19 World Cup Final India Vs Australia Below.
Kwena Maphaka | Player of the Tournament: Means a lot to me. I will remember about this for the rest of the tournament. I worked on my inswing a lot, that's what helped me in this tournament. Super eager for the future, will be amazing if I can make it happen (play for South Africa). Lot of hard work to do.
Mahli Beardman | Player of the Match: Pretty surreal, hasn't sunk it yet. It is something that we have been working for a long time, happy it paid off. (On Indian team) They have been incredible, we knew it would be a good battle. I backed my short balls and tried to smash it into the wicket. (On Dennis Lillee's coaching) Through him, I've learnt a lot of mental stuff. Thinking about my bowling, thinking about field settings. He's been incredible, always a pleasure to bowl alongside him. Future goals will be probably the Big Bash, and go back home and try to play some cricket for my state
IND vs AUS U19 WC Final: Uday Saharan is proud of the team
Uday Saharan | Indian Captain: I'm proud of the boys, they played really well. Showed good fighting spirit throughout the tournament. We played a few rash shots today, didn't spend time in the middle. We were prepared but couldn't execute the plans. Lots of learnings from this tournament, learnt a lot from the support staff and even during the games. We will try to keep learning and getting better.
India vs Australia U19 LIVE: Hard luck, India
Not the best show in the final of the World Cup despite a good run throughout the tournament where they did not lose anything. Just like the senior team which won 10 in a row before losing the final to Australia in the last year's final. Australia have won their fourth ICC title in last one year, starting from ICC Women's T20 WC 2023 to WTC final to World Cup win in India and now the U19 World Cup. Kudos to them and commiserations to India. But the boys had a terrific tournament and they must be proud of it.
Musheer Khan, Uday Saharan, Adarsh Singh, Saumy Pandey, Naman Tiwari, Raj Limbani and many others are future stars of Indian cricket. Hopefully, they go on to have a great future for Team India.
Australia U19 won by 79 runs
India U19 Vs AUS U19 LIVE: AUSTRALIA CLINCH TITLE, BEAT INDIA BY 79 RUNS
Australia are U19 world champions. Starker removes Pandey as he is caught behind. He is the last wicket to fall. History created in Benoni a Australia win their third title. India denied the sixth. Celebrations in Australian camp, Indians are sad. But they should be proud of themselves for they have given their all.
Australia U19 won by 79 runs
LIVE U19 World Cup IND U19 vs AUS U19: Naman hit on the helmet
Naman Tiwari hit on the helmet and physio takes a look at him. He is being checked for concussion. Mere formalities left in the game. Tiwari and Pandey still hanging on.
ICC U19 World Cup IND U19 vs AUS U19: Tiwari gone
They might not be able to do it for India today but Naman Tiwari and Abhishek Murugan. Final phase of powerplay begins. Tiwari smashed MacMillan a big six in the last over. Tiwari put down at point by captain Weibgen. But next ball, Weibgen gets another chance to catch Tiwari and does not make a mistake. India nine down.
IND U19 vs AUS U19 LIVE: India make Aussies wait for win
Naman gets hit on the shoulder by Vidler. They exchange looks. Both fast bowlers. When one hits other like this, there is bound to be some exchange. Murugan checks on Naman who says he is fine. Then Namam heaves one to the leg side for single. Bouncer to end the over.
IND U19 vs AUS U19 LIVE: Murugan keeps fighting
Two back-to-back boundaries for Abhishek Murugan with the bat. Even when the chips are down and defeat is a certainty, Murugan is giving it a go. If he fails to take India to a win, he can at least send message to the India selectors and the IPL scouts.
LIVE U19 World Cup India Vs Australia: Beardman and MacMillan bowl in tandem
MacMillan completes another good over. Adarsh did hit a four in the over. Beardman continues from the other end. Four dots on the trot again. He is so good at creating pressure on the batter. Tiwari, the new man in and tailender, just defends. Maiden over from Beardman.
India Vs Australia U19 WC LIVE: Australia going for kill
Australia on brink of a win. Great over from Beardman. He bowls four dots before a wide down leg side. Another one down leg and a gift for India as umpires give 4 byes. But it is honestly a matter of time now. Australia cruising to win.
India Vs Australia U19 WC LIVE: India 8 down
MacMillan continues and Murugan showing aggression here. Steps down to smash the spinner for a huge six. But MacMillan sends back Raj Limbani for a duck. The end might be coming soon now for the team. MacMillan cleans up Limbani. India 8 down.
India Vs Australia U19 WC LIVE Final: Adarsh goes back
That's the end of India's best batter today - Adarsh. He walks back for 47 made off 77 balls. Beardman gets him with a short ball. Adarsh pulled and ende dup gloving it to keeper.
LIVE India Vs Australia U19 WC Final: Adarsh playing superbly
This is a brilliant knock from Adarsh Singh so far. He has not changed his style but is looking very assured in his hitting. Some boundries and sixes have come in the last couple of overs.
AUSU19 253/7 (50)
India U19 need 139 runs
LIVE Updates India Vs Australia U19 WC Final: 100 up for India
MacMillan continues. Adarsh Singh now realises he just cannot continue to defend the balls and he is not stepping out to hit soem boundaries. A lovely inside shot off the off spinner for four runs. 100 up for India finally.
LIVE India Vs Australia U19 WC: India lose 6th wicket
Aravelly Avanish comes and goes. MacMillan strikes again, Caught and bowl dismissal. India lose their 6th wicket and are completely on back foot. Murugan Abhishek, left handed bat, comes to the crease.
LIVE U19 World Cup India Vs Australia: India lose 5th wicket
OUT! India have lost half of their side. Anderson strikes. He baneged it short and Moliya tried to pull, leading edge went high and Vidler took a safe catch. Big blow as India five down.
IND vs AUS U19 LIVE: Moliya, Adarsh rebuild
India are going slow with Moliya and Adarsh in the middle. The need is to take the game deep and stay in the game rather than go bonkers now and lose wickets. Just 6 of them left anyway.
U19 World Cup LIVE India Vs Australia: Australia on top
Runs are hard to come by in this middle phase of the innings for India. Australia right on top and know what they are doing as they are looking to put pressure on the Indian batters.
IND vs AUS U19 WC LIVE: Wicket
That's the end of innings for Sachin Dhas as India lose another wicket. MacMillan strikes as the ball finds the outside edge of the bat and goes into keeper's gloves. India in all sort of bother here.
India Vs Australia LIVE Update: Sachin Dhas is in
Sachin Dhas has joined Adarsh in the middle. He starts off with a lovely boundary through the covers. This is some statement from one of the brightest Indian talents on display.
INDU19 64/3 (18.1)
IND vs AUS U19 WC Final LIVE: Indian Skipper Uday Saharan Departs
Beardman is back, and the ball goes past Saharan. The following delivery hits his pads, prompting an appeal from the Australians, but the umpire dismisses it. The Indian captain breaks the streak by taking a single to backward square leg. However, he's soon out as the ball swings a bit, and Saharan's slash finds Weibgen.
IND vs AUS U19 WC Final LIVE: Aussie Bowlers Keeping It Tight
Uday Saharan has contributed to solid partnerships throughout the tournament, while Adarsh Singh seeks a substantial score, grappling with his form in this World Cup. Meanwhile, Tom Straker excels in this over, conceding only 1 run. India may consider adopting an attacking approach to address the gradually increasing run rate.
IND vs AUS U19 WC Final LIVE: 50 Up For India
With pace from both ends, Straker continues to bowl. Saharan, on strike, starts with a single off the first ball, getting off strike. Singh takes a swing at the next delivery towards the deep third boundary, but Beardman is quick to field it. The following deliveries see Saharan handling the pace well. A skillful play as he guides the next ball towards sweeper cover, securing 3 runs. Another close call as an edge narrowly evades Harjas Singh's left hand, allowing Adarsh to survive.
IND vs AUS U19 WC Final LIVE: Musheer Khan Bowled
Beardman joins the attack, offering some variety. Musheer executes a strong offside drive, reaching the boundary despite Sam Konstas' efforts. Surprisingly, the following delivery breaches Khan's defense, striking the bottom edge and dislodging the stumps.
IND vs AUS U19 WC Final LIVE: India's Slow Start In Powerplay
An eventful over unfolded with a no-ball, a narrowly missed run-out opportunity, and commendable fielding by the Australian captain—an animated moment in the match. However, India is currently facing challenges in scoring runs, standing at 28/1 after 10 overs. The encouraging aspect is that in a previous match against South Africa, they were 26/3 at the end of the powerplay but successfully chased a target of 245. Today, with a score of 28/1, they are aiming for a similar target. Recent history indicates they are on a comparable track.
IND vs AUS U19 WC Final LIVE: Only A Single From The Over
Musheer, despite an initial drop, is showing good form. His decision-making outside the off-stump has been excellent. Since the ball won't swing for much longer, if the batters can navigate through this early burst from the bowlers, batting might become more straightforward. Nowadays, batsmen are less concerned about the run rate; it's more about playing each ball wisely and protecting the wickets.
IND vs AUS U19 WC Final LIVE: Good Over For India
India scored 8 runs during the 6th over, and Musheer hit his first boundary. This should help ease any nervousness for the Mumbai batter.
IND vs AUS U19 WC Final LIVE: Musheer Gets A Lifeline, Harry Drops An Easy Chance
Musheer Khan receives a reprieve as the fielder, Harry Dixon, drops the catch, a missed opportunity for Australia. The Aussies will need to contemplate this chance gone astray. A routine catch at first slip eluded Dixon's grasp, slipping through his fingers and resulting in a crucial drop.
IND vs AUS U19 WC Final LIVE: Arshin Kulkarni Departs
Arshin Kulkarni departs as Callum Vidler claims a catch off the bowling, caught by Ryan Hicks. The jubilant Australian team's celebration echoes through the atmosphere, creating an atmosphere reminiscent of Bombay rather than the breezy Benoni. Arshin Kulkarni's innings concludes, scoring 3 runs off 6 balls.
IND vs AUS U19 WC Final LIVE: Cautious Start
Callum Vidler maintained a tight grip, delivering a maiden over to Adarsh Singh. Vidler consistently aimed for the channels just outside off and focused on a back-of-length approach. One of his deliveries, which was short of length, was confidently defended by Adarsh Singh.
India Vs Australia U19 World Cup LIVE: Chase begins
Arshin Kulkarni and Adarsh Kumar come out in the middle to begin the chase. Tough task ahead. No team has chased down anything above 250 in U19 World Cup history to win the final. Let's see how India go here.
IND vs AUS U19 WC Final LIVE: India need 254 runs to win title
Tiwari completes the innings. Brilliant stuff from the left-arm pace bowler. Great yorkers and change of pace deliveries which meant he gave just 4 off first five balls. But four off the last ball and he takes Australia to 253 for 7 in 50 overs. Australia finish on a high.
IND vs AUS U19 WC Final LIVE Score: Musheer bowls 49th
Switch hit by Peake gets him a six. He reverse slap for maximum off Musheer Khan. Peake is constantly looking to play the switch hit. A misfield in the deep. One more run gifted. This will be the highest run chase in U19 World Cup final history if India are able to achieve it.
India vs Australia U19 WC Final LIVE Score: Limbani finishes
Limbani completes the quota. Good spell from the right-arm pacer. India have fielded well, especially Musheer Khan. The fielders have been excellent especially in the outfield. Great over from Limbani. He finished with 3 for 38 from 10 overs.
India vs Australia U19 WC Final LIVE: Tiwari back for last spell
Tiwari returns to the attack but he won't be able to complete his quota of overs. He is bowling fuller, yorkers with the strong field set up square on the off side for both the batters.
IND vs AUS U19 World Cup Final LIVE: Australia lose 7th wicket
Poor from Limbani. He erred, bowling a front foot no ball and paid the price. Bowled a wide next and then on free hit, he pitched it short as Anderson anticipated it coming and went on back foot to smash him for six. And that's a wicket. He bowls straight and seems had cut the pace again on the ball. Umpires check the front foot again but Limbani is fine on this occasion. Anderson departs for 13. Australia lose their sevent wicket.
AUSU19 221/7 (45.3)
Live IND vs AUS U19 WC Final: Limbani is struggling
Raj Limbani is not looking good. He may have pulled his hamstring. He is getting a look in from the physio as captain Saharan looks on.
Live Score IND vs AUS U19 WC Final: 200 up for Australia
Good job by Pandey and Musheer here. They continue to keep the batters quiet. No pace on the ball and wicket to wicket bowling. Peake gets one short ball and pulls it away for four runs. Australia need these boundaries. Good over for Aussies. 8 off it. 200 up for Australia too.
Live Updates IND vs AUS WC U19: Wicket
OUT! Another wicket. Musheer Khan takes a brilliant catch of his own bowling to send back Raf MacMillan. Australia lose their sixth wicket.
IND U19 Vs AUS U19 LIVE Updates: Musheer back on
Naman and Limbani have three overs left each and think they will be back now to bowl at the back end of the innings and that is why Uday turns to Musheer now. Some overs of spin bowling here.
Live IND vs AUS WC U19: Harjas departs
OUT! That's the end of Harjas Singh who was looking to hit Saumy Pandey for six by sweeping him but has just got in front of the stumps and the umpire did not waste much time in ruling him out. India strike and Australia lose their fifth wicket.
Live IND vs AUS WC U19: Harjas nears fifty
FIFTY for Harjan Singh. He drives the full toss by Naman Tiwari for four down the ground to bring it up. He was averaging less than 10 in the World Cup but in this big game, Harjas has raised his game and this is good to see from Australia's point of view.
Live Updates IND vs AUS WC U19: Harjas nears fifty
Harjas Singh has batted well. He has attacked the loose balls and rotated the strike well too. He started off slowly but has caught up really well, now batting with strike rate of 87. Peake still getting his eye in.
IND vs AUS LIVE Updates: Limbani Strikes, Removes Hicks
Wicket for India. Big one. Hicks gone. Limbani strikes.The delivery lands a good length just outside the off stump, then sharply nips back in towards Hicks. Caught on the crease in a defensive stance, Hicks is unable to adjust as the ball maintains a low trajectory, hitting him on the back pad.
Live IND vs AUS WC U19: Australia on top
Limbani comes into the attack. Bowls well. Just 3 off the over. Harjan meanwhile continues to find form and he smashes Harjas for another maximum and does it quite easily. Indian faces are a little worried to see Harjas batting like this. Collision between keeper and Harjas but no damage done to anyone.
AUS U19 Vs IND U19 LIVE Updates: Harjas looks good
This Sardar from Australia is looking very good and batting well now after a very poor World Cup so far. He is already past his previous best of 17 runs. Smashed Murugan for a six to star the new over. This partnership is looking good between Harjas and Hicks. 150 up for Australia.
AUSU19 152/3 (32)
IND vs AUS U19 LIVE: Harjas, Hicks build on
Harjas and Hicks build on here. They are batting well even if India continue to build pressure on them. Great fight on between bat and ball.
Live IND vs AUS WC U19 Final: Harjas on the go
Harjan gets going now. He steps out to Moliya and smashes him for six before he cuts him for four more. Finally, he is coming good is Harjas. 11 off the over as Australia look to counter attack.
Live IND vs AUS WC U19 Final: India regain control
Top shot by Hicks who continues to grow into confidence. Australia agin need a similar partnership like that of Dixon and Weibgen. India take control in the proceedings.
Live IND vs AUS WC U19 Final: Tiwari continues
Tiwari continues. Ryan Hicks, right handed bat, had come to the crease. The left-arm pacer is trying too many things to effect another dismissal but he should rather stick to one line. Harjas is struggling to get going and is constantly challenged by the Indian bowlers. He is averaging just 8 with the bat in this tournament and must rise to the occasion in this big game.
Live Score IND vs AUS WC U19 Final: Wicket
Murugan Abhishek and Tiwari bowling in tandem. Tiwari strikes with a clever change of pace. Brilliant from him as Dixon checks his shot at the last minute and the ball hangs in air, Murugan with a great catch, diving to the left. Autralia lose their well-settled batter in form of Dixon.
Live Updates IND vs AUS WC U19 Final: Wicket
OUT! Tiwarti comes into the attack and brings the wicket. He gets Aussie captain Weibgen who made 48. Soft dismissal as he gives a catch to point fielder Musheer. Big breakthrough for India against the run of play.
Live Updates IND vs AUS WC U19 Final: Wickets hard to come
Drinks taken and Australia look energised by it. Saumy Pandey contineus and has been hit for four runs. 7 off the over as India struggle to break this partnership
Live Updates IND vs AUS WC U19 Final: Wickets hard to come
This partnership between Dixon and Weibgen is looking threatening for India now. Saumy Pandey has retured to the bowling attack. What is important is India bowling many dots to build the scoreboard pressure. Drink taken in the first inning.
Live Updates IND vs AUS WC U19 Final: Spin continues
Muruganan and Musheer are not bowling badly but think the time has come to bring a change into the bowling attack as they wickets now.
IND vs AUS U19 LIVE Updates: Australia regain control
Murugan is bowling wlel. Musheer too. But the wickets look hard to come by. Weibgen i goign slow but he is batting with a mature head over his shoulders. Dixon would like to make it big now after a solid start.
IND vs AUS WC U19 Final LIVE: Spin from both ends
Musheer and Murugan bowling in tandem as India employ spin from both the ends. Father of Murugan watching his son bowl. Clapping after every ball. A lot of families in the ground. Dixon and Weibgen doing really well, building a stand. India need a breakthrough from somewhere.
IND vs AUS WC U19 Final LIVE: Murugan into the attack
Third spinner comes into the attack in form of Abhishek Murugan. Uday making some solid changes to keep the Aussie batters guessing. But the Australians have out up a good partnership for the second wicket. Dixon and Weibgen do not look perturbed. End of the powerplay.
IND vs AUS WC U19 Final LIVE: Musheer into the attack
Limbani has done brilliantly in the first spell. Just 9 runs from 4 overs and 1 wicket. Musheer Khan, left arm orthodox comes into the attack and almost gets a breakthrough. Indians doing their best with the ball. Dixon is batting well, with strike rate of over 140. Captain Weibgen getting his eye in slowly. Just one off Musheer's first over.
IND vs AUS World Cup U19 Final LIVE: Saumy, Limbani bowling in tandem
Huge appeal for LBW in the Limbani over but the umpire turned it down. Got it right again as the ball would have missed the off stump. Pandey continues. Top over from the young man. He keeps it tight.
IND vs AUS World Cup U19 Final LIVE: Saumy into the attack
Saumy Pandey, Left arm orthodox, comes into the attack. Spin early on. Good move by Uday. This move seems to be outfox Dixon. Pandey beat Dixon on the first ball. There is a slip in place but the ball flies to wide of slip for two runs. Wicket to wicket lines and he looking to skid some deliveries into the batter.
LIVE IND vs AUS: WICKET
OUT! Limbani strikes and strikes early. Big inswinger for him and Konstas gone for a duck off 8 balls. Castled the stumps. India are off to a terrific start in the final. Australia lose their first wicket.
LIVE IND vs AUS World Cup U19: Expensive start for Naman Tiwari
Naman Tiwari, left-arm fast medium, comes into the attack. He could have had a wicket on the first ball. He found the outside edge of Dixon's bat and it flew through the vacant second slip region for four runs. Went for four runs, Dixon then samshes the next ball for a six over deep square leg boundary. Expensive star for Tiwari. 15 off his first over.
IND vs AUS World Cup U19 Final LIVE: Limbani starts off well
Limbani with a good delivery first up. Fuller and swining in to the left-handed Dixon. Inside edge fetched him the opening run. Peach to Konstas, extra bounce and seamed away. Huge appeal for leg before wicket but turned down by umpire. Very close that. But seemed the ball was going down leg side. Good over by Limbani. 1 off the over.
IND vs AUS U19 Final LIVE Updates: Match begins
Harry Dixon, Sam Konstas come out to open the innings for Australia as we are now done with the national anthems. India have been asked to bowl first after Australia won the toss. "Jo Yahan karne aaye hai woh karke hi jaaenge," Uday Saharan gives pep talk to his boys one last time before spreading out in the field. Raj Limbani, right arm medium pace, has ball in hand. Overcast conditions. Here we go.
IND vs AUS U19 World Cup LIVE: National Anthem time
We will have the the national anthems. And this will be followed by ball number 1. Anrich Nortje, SA pacer, brings out the World Cup trophy and the teams follow for the anthems.
IND vs AUS U19 WC LIVE: Check Playing 11s
Australia U19 (Playing XI): Harry Dixon, Sam Konstas, Hugh Weibgen(c), Harjas Singh, Ryan Hicks(w), Oliver Peake, Raf MacMilllan, Charlie Anderson, Tom Straker, Mahli Beardman, Callum Vidler
India U19 (Playing XI): Adarsh Singh, Arshin Kulkarni, Musheer Khan, Uday Saharan(c), Priyanshu Moliya, Sachin Dhas, Aravelly Avanish(w), Murugan Abhishek, Raj Limbani, Naman Tiwari, Saumy Pandey
IND vs AUS U19 WC LIVE: Toss News
Australia captain Hugh Weibgen wins toss and asks India to bowl first in the big final. Playing 11s coming up soon.
India Vs Australia U19 World Cup LIVE: Toss coming up soon
We are not far away from the final coin toss of the ICC U19 World Cup between India and Australia. Uday Saharan and Hugh Weibgen will be out with the coin soon. Keep watching this space for all updates and score.
IND vs AUS LIVE: Toss To Take Place At 1 PM IST
Toss coming up in ICC U19 World Cup final in less than an hour. Keep watching this space for latest updates as India, Australia boys aim for glory in Benoni.
IND vs AUS U19 World Cup LIVE Updates: Toss Time?
The final of India vs Australia U19 World Cup will begin at 1.30 pm IST and the toss will be taking place half an hour before, at 1 pm IST. Playing 11s will be announced at the same time.
IND U19 Vs AUS U19 World Cup Final LIVE: When Does The Match Start?
The Under 19 World Cup final between India and Australia will start at 1.30 pm IST. The match will be live streamed in India and will have a TV telecast as well.
India Vs Australia U19 WC LIVE: Yuvraj wishes the best to team
"To our young and talented U-19 boys team, as you go into the final today, we are cheering for you all! Play with heart and express yourselves. Winning the #WorldCup isn't only about holding a trophy, it's about igniting a legacy that will shine on into the future._ All the best! __ #BoysInBlue #U19WorldCup #IndVSAus," tweeted Yuvraj.
U19 World Cup Final IND vs AUS LIVE: Probable Playing 11s
India U-19 Probable XI: Uday Saharan (c), Adarsh Singh, Sachin Dhas, Priyanshu Moliya, Aravelly Avanish (wk), Saumy Pandey, Raj Limbani, Naman Tiwari, Murugan Abhishek, Musheer Khan, Arshin Kulkarni
Australia U-19 Probable XI: Hugh Weibgen (c), Ollie Peake, Sam Konstas, Harry Dixon, Ryan Hicks (wk), Harjas Singh, Rafael Macmillan, Callum Vidler, Tom Straker, Mahli Beardman, Tom Campbell
India U19 Vs Australia U19 World Cup LIVE: Squads
India U19 Squad: Adarsh Singh, Arshin Kulkarni, Musheer Khan, Uday Saharan(c), Priyanshu Moliya, Sachin Dhas, Aravelly Avanish(w), Murugan Abhishek, Raj Limbani, Naman Tiwari, Saumy Pandey, Aaradhya Shukla, Ansh Gosai, Dhanush Gowda, Rudra Patel, Prem Devkar, Mohamed Amaan, Innesh Mahajan
Australia U19 Squad: Harry Dixon, Sam Konstas, Hugh Weibgen(c), Harjas Singh, Ryan Hicks(w), Oliver Peake, Tom Campbell, Raf MacMilllan, Tom Straker, Mahli Beardman, Callum Vidler, Lachlan Aitken, Charlie Anderson, Harkirat Bajwa, Corey Wasley, Aidan O Connor
IND U19 Cs AUS U19 WC Final LIVE: The big game is here
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the ICC U19 World Cup final between India and Australia to be played today in Benoni. India are defending the title and also aiming for a record sixth title while Australia look to replicate the performance of the seniors from last year and beat India again in an ICC final. Keep watching this space for latest updates from the match.