HIGHLIGHTS | IND Vs AUS, 2nd T20I Full Scorecard: India Win, Take 2-0 Lead In Series

Team India posted 235 runs in the first innings after Australia won the toss and elected to bowl first. India restricted Australia for 191 for 9 after 20 overs to win the contest by 44 runs Team India faced Australia at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday (November 26). Riding a stellar knock from Surykumar Yadav in the first game, Men in Blue defeated the Australia cricket team with a six off the last ball by Rinku Singh when they needed just one run off one ball to win the game.

For Australia, Steve Smith and Josh Inglis were the pick from the batting lineup. Inglis scored a sensational hundred and Smith had a partnership of 130 runs with him in that game. Stand-in skipper Matthew Wade would be keen on making a statement with his leadership role in absence of first choice captains Pat Cummins and Mitchell Marsh. The aim for every nation now is the preparation for the T20 World Cup coming up next year in the United States of America and the Caribbean Islands.