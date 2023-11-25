India vs Australia 2nd T20I Weather Report: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In Thiruvananthapuram?

After a nail-biting thriller in the first game, the focus now shifts towards the India vs Australia second T20I game of the 5-match series set to take place at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday (November 26). After posting 208 on the board, Australia failed to defend their set target against the likes of Suryakumar Yadav, Rinku Singh and more. However, the second match is expected to a little different as weather can play a huge role in this clash as in the past few days Thiruvananthapuram has been effected by showers.

Team India got off to a good start in their bid for the T20 World Cup 2024 following the heartbreak of the 2023 World Cup final. They have took an early lead in the five-match T20I series after defeating Australia in a thrilling match. In the second T20I, Suryakumar Yadav and company will try to expand their lead. (Ravindra Jadeja Teaches Sword Celebration To Wife Rivaba, CSK Shares Photo)

India vs Australia 2nd T20I Weather Report

According to AccuWeather, there is a 25 percent chance of rain at the venue and city (Thiruvananthapuram). Days before the game date their were showers but on match day the report suggests it will be clear. (Pat Cummins, Glenn Maxwell 'Like' INSULTING Instagram Post On Team India After World Cup Win As New Controversy Erupts)

IND vs AUS 2nd T20I Probable Playing XIs

India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Prasidh Krishna.

Australia: Matthew Short, Steven Smith, Josh Inglis, Aaron Hardie, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (c & wk), Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Jason Behrendorff, Tanveer Sangha.