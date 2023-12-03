HIGHLIGHTS | IND Vs AUS, 5th T20I Full Scorecard: India Beat Australia By 6 Runs, Clinch Series 4-1

India beat Austalia in the 5th T20I between India and Australia at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru and took the seris 4-1. Axar Patel was delcared as the player of the match for knock of 31 runs and 1 wicket. Ravu Bishnoi go the player of the series award for nine wickets in the series. India won the match by 6 runs as Arshdeep Singh defended 10 off the last over.

Earlier, India posted a total of 160-8 in their 20 overs. The bow Shreyas Iyer played a crucial innings, scoring 53 runs off 37 balls, and received support from Jitesh Sharma (24) and Axar Patel (31). Australia's bowlers, including Behrendorff, Dwarshuis, and Nathan Ellis, picked up wickets at regular intervals. In response, Australia fell short by 6 runs, managing 154-8 in 20 overs. Ben McDermott top-scored with 54 runs off 36 balls, but the Indian bowlers, led by Mukesh Kumar (3 wickets) and Arshdeep Singh (2 wickets), kept the pressure. India's bowling effort restricted Australia despite Matthew Wade's 22 runs. Arshdeep Singh and Mukesh Kumar's tight spells played a crucial role in India's victory.

