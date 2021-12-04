Highlights Ind vs NZ 2nd Test Day 2, Cricket Score and Updates: India lead by 332 runs at stumps

4 December 2021, 16:45 PM Stumps, Day2 India in strong position at end of Day 2 of the second Test. The day belonged to the bowlers. A day to remember for Ajaz Patel who picked up a ten-for in one innings picking up all Indian wickets. He became only the third Indian bowler after Jim Laker and Anil Kumble to do so. However, he did not have time to enjoy the feat, getting back to bowling again in matter of hours after NZ were bundled out for 62 in first innings. Mayank and Pujara ensured India did not lose any wicket by the end of Day 2, they finishe day on 69/0, leading by 332 runs.

4 December 2021, 16:21 PM IND 46/0, lead by 309 runs NZ bowlers are tired. They have been bowling for two days almost now and the wickets are hard to come by. Ajaz Patel has not had the chance to enjoy his ten-wicket haul, doing the hard yards again. Mayank and Pujara strong in the middle.

4 December 2021, 15:51 PM IND 26/0 Mayank and Pujara going strong in the second innings. Ajaz and Southee bowling in tandem but to no avail. India strengthen their position in the match.

4 December 2021, 15:48 PM Cheteshwar Pujara and Mayank Agarwal out in the middle as Shubman Gill seems to have injured his finger. Tim Southee has ball in hand. India lead by 263 runs.

4 December 2021, 15:38 PM Team India will not enforce the follow on and bat again in the second innings. They lead by 263 runs.

4 December 2021, 15:13 PM NZ lose their ninth wicket! Ashwin picks his fourth wicket. Somerville gone for a duck. NZ in all sorts of trouble.

4 December 2021, 14:47 PM OUT! Blundell gone after tea. Ashwin picks another one and NZ continue to struggle. They have gone past fifty but have lost seven wickets. Tim Southh joins Jamieson in the middle.

4 December 2021, 14:27 PM Tea, Day 2! NZ are 38/6 and struggling. Indian spinners are dominating and it will not be easy for NZ batters to stage a fightback from here. They are behind by 287 runs.

4 December 2021, 14:16 PM OUT! 420th wicket for Ashwin. He removes Nicholls for seven on just the first ball of his spell. Quicker off the pitch and the batter played the wrong line, got cleaned up. NZ 31/5 in 1st innings

4 December 2021, 14:14 PM NZ 27/4 Bad start to NZ innings as Mohammed Siraj is making the ball talk, has picked up three wickets - Latham, Young and Taylor. Axar has also got one wicket in form of Mitchell

4 December 2021, 13:47 PM Left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel became only the third bowler to take all 10 wickets in an innings as India folded for 325 during the second session on day two of the second Test against New Zealand here on Friday. Patel, who had migrated to New Zealand with his parents back in 1996, ended the Indian innings with figures of 47.5-12-119-10 to equal England great Jim Laker and Indian legend Anil Kumble, who had achieved the rarest of rare feat in Test cricket. Resuming the day at 221 for four, India scored 64 runs in the morning session with the loss of two wickets. They added another 40 runs for four wickets after lunch to end their first innings at 325. India lost Wrridhiman Saha (27) and Ravichandran Ashwin off successive balls early in the morning session before Mayank Agarwal (150) and Axar Patel (52) took the score past 300-run mark. Brief Scores: India 1st innings: 325 all out in 109.5 overs (Mayank Agarwal 150, Axar Patel 52, Shubman Gill 44; Ajaz Patel 10/119).

4 December 2021, 13:03 PM Ajaz Patel creates history New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel has created history by picking all 10 wickets in India's first innings. He joins Jim Laker and Anil Kumble in the rare list.

4 December 2021, 12:23 PM Fifty for Axar Patel Axar Patel hits fifty, which is the maiden Test half-century for the all-rounder. A much-needed innings by the southpaw.

4 December 2021, 12:00 PM Mayank departs after hitting 150 Mayank Agarwal completed his 150 but got out on the very next delivery as he was removed by Ajaz Patel, who bagged his seventh wicket of the match. Mayank c Blundell b Ajaz Patel 150(311) [4s-17 6s-4]

4 December 2021, 11:34 AM India 285/6 at Lunch Mayank Agarwal and Axar Patel have hold the fort after Saha and Ashwin's dismissal. India 285/6 (Mayank Agarwal 146*, Axar Patel 32*; Ajaz Patel 6-103) vs New Zealand

4 December 2021, 09:44 AM Axar, Mayank stable India's innings Axar Patel and Mayank Agarwal have stable India's innings after two early setbacks on day 2.

4 December 2021, 09:40 AM Ashwin goes for a golden duck Ajaz strikes once again as he removes Ashwin on his first ball. The delivery drifted in and just turned enough to beat Ashwin's forward press and went on to hit the off-stump. India are six down. Ashwin b Ajaz Patel 0(1)

4 December 2021, 09:31 AM Five-wicket haul for Ajaz Patel Ajaz Patel is on a roll as he removes Wriddhiman Saha early on day 2 to complete his five-wicket haul. India are now five down. W Saha lbw b Ajaz Patel 27(62) [4s-3 6s-1]