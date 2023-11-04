Highlights | IND vs SA ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score and Updates: India Continue Winning Momentum

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli smashed a brilliant hundred to take India to 326 for 5 in 50 overs. He equalled the record for most hundreds in ODIs. That was his number 49th ODI ton that takes him at par with Sachin Tendulkar. Shreyas Iyer also played a good hand of 77 runs. Earlier, Rohit Sharma won the toss in Match 37 of Cricket World Cup 2023 and opted to bat first vs South Africa in this crucial tie at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. India won the contest by 243 runs after a stellar show from their bowlers.

The Men in Blue remained unchanged while South Africa brought in Tabraiz Shamsi into the XI. There are no favourites in this match as both the Proteas Men and the Men in Blue have been in tremendous form. It will be interesting to see how South Africa approach the chase of 327 runs.

Follow Highlights From Match Number 37 Of ODI World Cup 2023 India Vs South Africa.