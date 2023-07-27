HIGHLIGHTS | IND VS WI, 1st ODI Full Scorecard: India Win By 5 Wickets, Take 1-0 Lead In Series
India Vs West Indies, 1st ODI LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Rohit Sharma's India beat Shai Hope's West Indies by five wickets to take 1-0 lead in the three-match series.
Trending Photos
India beat West Indies by five wickets in the first ODI. After sealing the Test series 1-0, Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team took on West Indies in the three-match ODI series starting in Barbados. The hosts continues to display a poor show with the bat in the ODIs after they were completely outplayed in the Test matches. The leadership changes as Shai Hope took charge of the one-day outfit but their luck did not. Hope had faced disappointment as the captain when West Indies failed to qualify for the ODI World Cup for the first time. It is time for Windies to reboot their ODI journey and this series will mark its start.
India, on the other hand, look favourites to win the series and they have started the tournament on positive note. This is still not the Indian team at its full strength. However, the team still has enough firepower to beat a down and out West Indies team. Mohammed Siraj, who was part of the ODI squad, has been released citing a slight discomfort felt by the pacer. Mukesh Kumar makins his ODI debut finished with one wicket.
Follow LIVE updates and score from IND vs WI 1st ODI 4 HERE.
India vs West Indies 1st ODI
That's that from our coverage for this match. India were clear favourites and they played like one to beat WI by 5 wickes. See you again, in the next ODI, that is only July 29. Thanks for joining our coverage for this match.
India vs West Indies 1st ODI Updates: Changes In India XI For 2nd ODI?
With India winning the 1st ODI, one might not get to see many changes in the 2nd ODI that is to be played tomorrow. Rohit may opt for a few changes, giving a match to Sanju Samson in place of Ishan Kishan and Jaydev Unadkat in place of Umran Malik.
WI vs IND 1st ODI: Sanju Samson Fans Troll Rohit
Sanju Samson, who averages 66 in ODIs, was not picked for the 1st ODI vs West Indies. His fans slammed Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid with blame of 'favouritism'
Check why India fans were upset with team management despite win in 1st ODI
India vs WI 1st ODI: Kohli takes a one-handed blinder
Virat Kohli did not bat in 1st ODI yet he made headlines, all thanks to a stunning catch taken in the slips. Watch the catch below.
King Grab _@imVkohli pulls off a stunner _#INDvWIonFanCode #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/ozvuxgFTlm
— FanCode (@FanCode) July 27, 2023
IND vs WI 1st ODI: Shubman Gill Continues Poor Show
India opener Shubman Gill is having a tough time in the middle. He scored just 7 in the first ODI after poor outings in the Tests. Gill would want to make it count in the 2nd ODI though as he finds himself under pressure.
India vs West Indies LIVE: When Is The Second ODI?
After India beat West Indies by 5 wickets in the first ODI, the focus will shift to the third match which will be played at the same venue - Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados. The match will start at the same time: 7 pm IST.
IND vs WI 1st ODI: Kuldeep Yadav Happy With His Effort
Kuldeep Yadav was the Player of the match for is outstanding figures of 4 wickets for 6 runs in only 3 overs. He said bowling in right rhythm was key to success in Barbados.
"I'm just focusing on my rhythm, hitting the right lengths and it has been very nice. I thought it will be a seaming paradise, we are happy we got 7 wickets from our side."
India vs West Indies LIVE Updates: Team India Sets Multiple Records
Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja helped India register a record-breaking win over West Indies in 1st ODI.
Click here to read about all the top numbers from the 1st IND vs WI ODI.
India vs WI 1st ODI LIVE: Rohit on change in batting order
Speaking on why India changed the batting order as Rohit himself came in to bat at No 7, India captain said that he wanted to give the youngsters a go at the top with the target being so low. However, India lost five wickets as likes of Subhman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav failed to perform.
India vs West Indies 1st ODI LIVE: India Win By 5 Wickets
India win the first ODU by five wickets. More than 23 overs still remaining, Rohit Sharma knocks the winning runs. Only negative for India is they lost five wickets and the young guns could not fire on the day. But bowling stood out, especially the spin twins Jadeja and Kuldeep. Fifty for Ishan Kishan.
WI 114 (23)
IND 118/5 (22.5)
India won by 5 wkts
India vs WI: India Nearing Big Win
Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja are the two batters in the middle and India are just two big shots away from the win in the first ODI. Gudakesh Motie has picked up two wickets.
IND 108/5 (20.3)
IND vs WI 1st ODI LIVE: Kishan departs after fifty
Ishan Kishan departs after reaching fifty. Shardul Thakur is the new man in and he departs soon too. Finally, Rohit Sharma walks in at Number 7.
WI 114 (23)
IND 98/5 (17.4)
India need 17 runs
India vs West Indies 1st ODI LIVE: Kishan Nearing Half-Century
Ishan Kishan gets to his fifty. Ravindra Jadeja comes to the crease. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli continue to drop themselves down. Third wicket down.
IND 91/3 (15.4)
IND vs WI 1st ODI LIVE: Ishan, Hardik in the middle
Third wicket falls. Hardik Pandya has been run out. Very unfortunate development for Hardik. Ravindra Jadeja, left handed bat, comes to the crease.
WI 114 (23)
IND 76/3 (13.3)
India need 39 runs
IND vs WI 1st ODI LIVE: Suryakumar Yadav Departs
Suryakumar Yadav, one of India's finest batters, has departed for 19. India lose their second wicket. Yannic Cariah, right-arm leg break, comes into the attack.
WI 114 (23)
IND 68/2 (12.2)
India need 47 runs
India vs West Indies 1st ODI LIVE: Kishan, Suryakumar Going Well
Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav have stitched a good partnership. Just over 60 more required and India should look to chase it down with nine wickets remaining.
WI 114 (23)
IND 49/1 (9.4)
India need 66 runs
India vs West Indies 1st ODI LIVE: Kishan batting well
Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav are doing a good job in the middle. Surya is batting well, batting at a strike of over 100. There is some authority in his game and Kishan looking good as well.
IND 47/1 (8.1)
India vs West Indies 1st ODI LIVE: Gill Falls Early
Gull has to walk back for just 7. Seales gets his wicket. Another poor outing for the star batter on this tour. Suryakumar Yadav, right handed bat, comes to the crease.
IND 28/1 (6.1)
India vs West Indies 1st ODI: Kishan, Gill Off To Good Start
Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill have taken India off to a good start with the bat. They are looking good and scoring a good rate as well. Windies need wickets to have any scope of winning this match.
IND 18/0 (3.2)
IND VS WI, 1st ODI LIVE Cricket Score: Kishan, Shubman Gill Begin Chase Of 115
Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill have arrived at the crease to open India innings. No Rohit Sharma at the top, which is a rare sight. This move could be done to close the game out quickly. Six off the first over bowled by Drakes. Jayden Seales is sharing the new ball.
IND 10/0 (1.3)
India vs West Indies 1st ODI LIVE: Lowest totals for WI vs India in ODIs
Lowest totals for WI vs India in ODIs
104 Thiruvananthapuram 2018
114 Bridgetown 2023 *
121 Port of Spain 1997
123 Kolkata 1993
126 Perth 1991
India vs West Indies 1st ODI LIVE: WI bowled out for just 114
Huge embarrassment for the West Indies cricket team. They get bowled out for just 114. Could not even play 24 overs. Kuldeep Yadav gets four wickets. Jadeja gets three. One each for Hardik, Mukesh and Shardul. After World Cup heartbreak, yet another poor attempt with the bat.
WI 114 (23)
India vs WI 1st ODI LIVE: India on top
Windies just 2 wickets away from being bowled out. Kuldeep Yadav sends back Cariah for 3 off 9. Hope still there, and has started hitting sixes and fours to score as much as possible as Windies look to be possibly out for below 150.
WI 114/8 (22)
WI vs IND 1st ODI LIVE: West Indies batting in self-destructive mode
West Indies are batting so poorly, we are running short of words. In complete shambles right now as after Jadeja picks three quick wickets, Kuldeep Yadav comes to the attack and removes Drakes. They are now 7 down for 99.
WI 99/7 (18.3)
IND vs WI 1st ODI LIVE: Windies rebuild innings
Sjimron Hetmyer and Shai Hope were looking good but just then Jadeja comes into the attack, after the drinks break, and dismisses Hetmyer. He makes just 11 on comeback. Windies are now 4 down and in big trouble.
WI 88/4 (15.4)
WI vs IND 1st ODI LIVE: Umran Malik comes into the attack
Rohit Sharma introduced Umran Malik into the attack now. He has been hit for 10 runs in his first over. Expensive start for India's fastest bowler. Hetmyer and Hope continue to rebuild the Windies innings.
WI 78/3 (13.3)
IND vs WI 1st ODI LIVE: Windies Lose Three Wickets, Cross Fifty Mark
Shardul Thakur sends back Brandon King for 17 off 23 balls. Peach of a delivery from Thakur as he knocks King over. Hetmyer has walked in to bat at No 5 and Windies begin another recovery.
WI 54/3 (11)
India vs WI 1st ODI: Mukesh Kumar Picks His Maiden ODI Wicket
That's the first wicket for Mukesh Kumar. He received his cap from Jadeja and it is Jadeja who takes the catch to ensure Mukesh has his first ODI wicket. He dismisses Athanaze for 22 off 18 balls.
WI 45/2 (8.2)
India vs West Indies 1st ODI LIVE: Shardul comes into the attack
Shardul Thakur has been introduced into the attack and he has bowled plenty of short stuff at the batters. The aim is to extract as much bounce off the pitch as possible. Mayers and Athanaze doing a good job in rebuilding the innings.
WI 35/1 (6.5)
India vs West Indies ODI LIVE: WI on back foot
Alick Athanaze, left handed bat, has come to the crease. King and he need to stitch a big partnership here. For now, WI are on back foot and Hardik and Mukesh are doing a fabulous job with the new ball.
WI 9/1 (4.3)
IND VS WI, 1st ODI LIVE: Hardik Dismisses Mayers
Hardik Pandya strikes in his second over of the day. Dismisses Kyle Mayers, who wanted to step out and hit it over mid on but gets holed out at the same place. Rohit takes a good catch.
WI 7/1 (2.5)
India vs West Indies 1st ODI LIVE: Match begins
Brandon King and Kyle Mayers begin innings for West Indies. Hardik Pandya opens the bowling for India and starts off four off the first over. King hit him for a boundary in the over.
WI 4/0 (1)
India vs WI 1st ODI LIVE: Players out for national anthems
The nationsl anthems being played at the ground, post which the game will begin between the two sides. India have won the toss and they will be bowling first.
IND vs WI 1st ODI: Playing 11s
West Indies (Playing XI): Shai Hope(w/c), Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Alick Athanaze, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Yannic Cariah, Dominic Drakes, Jayden Seales, Gudakesh Motie
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan(w), Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar
India vs WI 1st ODI LIVE: Toss News
India have won the toss and have opted to field first. Mukesh Kumar gets his debut cap. Playing 11s coming up next.
IND vs WI 1st ODI LIVE: Toss News, Playing 11s Coming Up Soon
The toss for the 1st ODI will happen at 6.30 pm IST. Less than an half an hour to go for the same. The playing 11s will be announced right then. Stay tuned for more updates.
India vs West Indies 1st ODI LIVE: What Is The Toss Time?
The toss for the 1st ODI between India and West Indies will take place at 6.30 pm IST. The match starts at 7 pm. Watch this space for all updates from the match.
IND vs WI LIVE: India batters' impressive strike rate
Did you know: India's star-studded batting lineup including Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Axar Patel, Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson have a strike rate over 100 in ODIs since 2022.
IND VS WI, 1st ODI Live: Watch Out For Shimron Hetmyer
Hetmyer returns to the squad of West Indies after a long gap. Watch out for him as he will be hungry for runs. Not to forget, Hetmyer averages a good 45.45 and has an incredible strike rate of 121.35 against India in ODIs.
India vs West Indies 1st ODI LIVE: Siraj has returned to India
India pacer Siraj is no more part of the squad as he has taken a flight for back home. "The right-arm pacer complained of a sore ankle and as a precautionary measure has been advised rest by the BCCI medical team," informed BCCI.
India vs WI 1st ODI LIVE: Team India hi nets in Barbados
Ahead of the 1st ODI between India and West Indies, the Men in Blue took to the nets to prepare themselves for the big match in Barbados.
India vs West Indies 1st ODI LIVE: Probable Playing 11s
WI Probable XI: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope (C & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Kevin Sinclair, Alzarri Joseph, Oshane Thomas, Jayden Seales/Yannic Cariah
IND Probable XI: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan/Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Mohammed Siraj, Jaydev Unadkat/Mukesh Kumar
India vs West Indies 1st ODI LIVE Updates: Squads
West Indies Squad: Shai Hope(w/c), Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Alick Athanaze, Rovman Powell, Keacy Carty, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Oshane Thomas, Jayden Seales, Kevin Sinclair, Dominic Drakes, Yannic Cariah
India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jaydev Unadkat, Mukesh Kumar, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad
IND vs WI 1st ODI LIVE: Rohit vs Hope
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the 1st ODI between India and West Indies to be played at Barbados. The match will start at 7 pm IST with the toss taking place at 6.30 pm today. Keep watching this space for all latest updates.