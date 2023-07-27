HIGHLIGHTS | IND VS WI, 1st ODI Full Scorecard: India Win By 5 Wickets, Take 1-0 Lead In Series

India beat West Indies by five wickets in the first ODI. After sealing the Test series 1-0, Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team took on West Indies in the three-match ODI series starting in Barbados. The hosts continues to display a poor show with the bat in the ODIs after they were completely outplayed in the Test matches. The leadership changes as Shai Hope took charge of the one-day outfit but their luck did not. Hope had faced disappointment as the captain when West Indies failed to qualify for the ODI World Cup for the first time. It is time for Windies to reboot their ODI journey and this series will mark its start.

India, on the other hand, look favourites to win the series and they have started the tournament on positive note. This is still not the Indian team at its full strength. However, the team still has enough firepower to beat a down and out West Indies team. Mohammed Siraj, who was part of the ODI squad, has been released citing a slight discomfort felt by the pacer. Mukesh Kumar makins his ODI debut finished with one wicket.

