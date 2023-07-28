trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2641460
'Make Team Virat Vs Team Rohit', Fans Troll Team India Despite Win In 1st ODI Against West Indies

Team India registered a five-wicket win over West Indies in 1st ODI. Yet the fans back home are unimpressed with the show. Check out reactions here.

India beat West Indies by 5 wickets in first ODI to start the three-match series on a positive note. However, the Indian fans were left frustrated by the quality of cricket on offer as well as the margin of victory. Chasing just 115 runs to win the match, India completed the task in 22.5 overs. But they ended up losing five wickets. India captain Rohit Sharma demoted himself to number 7 while Virat Kohli did not even get a chance to bat as management wanted to give the likes of Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav the opportunity to have more balls in the middle. 

The decision backfired as India lost five wickets while chasing 115. Kishan scored a fifty before he departed. But Gill had a poor outing with the score of 7 off 16 balls. Suryakumar Yadav, batting at No 3, showed glimpses of brilliance as he scored 19 off 25 balsl that included 3 fours and 1 six but perished soo. Hardik Pandya was run out for just 5 while Shardul Thakur scored 1 off 4 balls. In the end, Ravindra Jadeja (16 off 21) and Rohit (12 off 19) guided India to a win.

The fans were upset for several reasons. Firstly, there was Sanju Samson missing in the playing XI. He averages 66 in ODIs yet was not considered for selection as fans alleged that Samson is a victim of 'politics' and 'favouritism' in Indian team. Secondly, India did not close out the match in a dominant way, losing five wickets by changing the batting order. Thirdly, it turned out to be a boring match for the spectators.

Some suggested that BCCI could earn more viewers and give better practice to Men in Blue by playing and inter-squad game. One Twitter user even suggested that BCCI should have played a Team Rohit vs Team Virat contest to prepare for the big tournaments ahead as Windies dispalyed poor cricket.  

Take a look at how fans reacted after the 'boring' India vs West Indies 1st ODI:

India will play the 2nd ODI vs West Indies on Saturday, July 29, with an aim to seal the series 2-0. Yet again, the Men in Blue will be the favourites to beat hosts as Windies cricket looks in complete shambles right now. The IND vs WI 2nd ODI will also take place at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown in Barbados. The match will start at 7 pm IST after toss at 6.30 pm.

