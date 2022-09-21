Highlights India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings Legends League Cricket 2022 T20 Cricket Match: India Capitals win by 78 runs
India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings, Legends League Cricket 2022, LIVE score and updates: Check out live scorecard here
Legends League Cricket LIVE: In LLC 2022 match tonight, India Capitals will take on Bhilwara Kings. Capitals are being led by Gautam Gambhir while Bhilwara Kings are captained by Irfan Pathan. India Capitals had got off to a bad start with loss vs Gujarat Giants in their opening contest by a margin on 3 wickets. On the other hand, Bhilwara Kings started off their campaign with a win by 3 wickets vs Manipal Tigers.
Not to forget, in their first match of the season, India Capitals were missing the sercies of their captain Gambhi. He will now play in the 2nd match and all eyes will be on him. The former left-handed opener has won many a games for India in the past, notably his match-winning knocks in the final of the T20 World Cup 2007 and ICC ODI World Cup 2011 final. Not to forget, he led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to two IPL titles, in 2012 and 2014 respectively. It will be exciting to see how this champion cricket goes again on the pitch.
On the other hand, we have Irfan Pathan who is in good form at the moment. He is among the best all-rounders the country has produced. In his days, Irfan used to swing the ball big both the ways and won many matches for India with the bat in hand. Irfan is still fit and goes around playing in these leagues in which former cricketers take part. He was recently seen on Roas Safety series as well.
INDCAP win by 78 runs. Rajat Bhatia finishes with two wickets as India Capitals bowl Bhilwara Kings for just 120 in 19.2 overs to win their first game of the season in Legends League Cricket 2022. First win for Gautam Gambhir in his comeback cricket match. Great all-round show by Capitals.
INDCAP 198/5 (20)
BK 120 (19.2)
Bhilwara Kings have not really lived up to their name. They are now 8th wicket down. Srivastana and Tino Best in middle and they need to ensure Kings are now bowled out here.
BK 105/7 (16.1)
Bhilwara Kings need 94 runs in 23 balls
That's another wicket. Bhilwara Kings now they lose their captain Irfan Pathan for 17 runs off just 17 balls. It continues to be a sorry night for the Kings as Capitals continue to have a good show. Mere formalities left in the game.
BK 99/6 (14.3)
Bhilwara Kings need 100 runs in 33 balls
Irfan Pathan still there with Tanmay Srivastava but the task is huge now. Kings not just fulfilling mere formalities now it seems. Both the batters not looking to go big and wonder why, some good blows could help their NRR in the end and more importantly, give them good hitting practice. Playing run-a-ball innings won't do much good to the score and team anyway.
BK 96/5 (13.5)
Bhilwara Kings need 103 runs in 37 balls
Bhilwara Kings in huge trouble with the loss of Yusuf Pathan, the other half of Pathan brother and the captain of the team, Irfan still there in the middle though. He needs to be there till the end and ensure the Kings continue to score at brisk pace. They are 5 down and need a miracle from somewhere.
BK 61/5 (8.5)
Bhilwara Kings need 138 runs in 67 balls
Bhilwara Kings struggling here as Liam Plunkett strikes and Rajesh Bishnoi who was beginning to look threatening has to go. He is gone for 15 off 10 balls. That was a brilliant catch in the deep by Masakadza too. Kings are 3 down now and need a brilliant innings from someone, somehow to make a match out of it as the required run rate continues to jump.
BK 45/3 (6.3)
Bhilwara Kings need 154 runs in 81 balls
Bhilwara Kings begin the chase of 199 runs with Nick Compton and Naman Ojha. But the opening partnership does not last long as Compton departs for just 1 off 5 balls, cleaned up by Pankaj Singh. Former England wicketkeeper and batter Matt Prior comes in to bat No 3.
BK 6/1 (1.3)
Bhilwara Kings need 193 runs
India Capitals post 198/5 in 20 overs. They fail to go past the 200-mark but it is still a good score. Kudos to Mire and Masakadza for their contribution. Mire smashed 82 and Masakadza scored a brilliant 48. Their knocks pretty much paved the way for INDCAP's big total on the board. Yusuf Pathan bowled a superb spell for 2 wickets. Bhilwara Kings now need 199 to win this contest in Lucknow. Will Irfan Pathan's side be able to do it? Check out in 10 minutes when chase starts.
INDCAP 198/5 (20)
OUT!
Yusuf Pathan strikes again and removes Liam Plunkett. Ashely Nurse could not do much too with the bat in hand as he scored 10 runs. India Capitals struggling in the death overs. Y Pathan has 2 wickets now, doing a good job with the ball.
OUT! Yusuf Pathan's golden arm doing the trick here for Kings as he gets rid of dangerous-looking Solomon Mire. Mire struck 82 off 38 balls that included 7 fours and 6 sixes. What a knock, what brutal hitting. Ramdin and Ashley Nurse in the middle as India Capitals look for a massive total on the scoreboard.
INDCAP 164/3 (14.3)
OUT! Irfan Pathan brings brother Yusuf into the attack and Bhilwara Kings have a wicket straightaway and it's a big win as Hamilton Mazakadza departs for 48. Fine knock from the No 3 of India Capitals, who scored 48 off 30 balls. Denesh Ramdin, from Windies, walks in to bat at No 4. Mire goes on and on, has slammed a fifty already.
INDCAP 129/2 (11.3)
Well, well, well! Gambhir have departed but India Capitals are still going strong in this match with the bat. Kings clueless so far with the ball. Hamilton Mazakadza toying with the bowlers. He is already 25 off 16 balls with 3 fours and 1 six. He is looking very threatening and Irfan Pathan needs to pull something out of his hat now.
INDCAP 86/1 (7.1)
That's a big wicket as Gautam Gambhir departs. Tino Best gets rid of him. And he is ecstatic after picking up the wicket of the India Capitals captain. Mire, on the other hand, is going strong. Zimbabwe's Hamilton Masakadza joins him in the middle.
INDCAP 36/1 (4)
Gautam Gambhir takes India Capitals off to a great start. Don't forget that he is playing a game of cricket after nearly 4 years and he is still looking very fit and very good with the bat in hand. He is opening with Solomon Mire. Irfan Pathan almost got him LBW in 1st over but the umpire made an error. Fidel Edwards leakes 12 in his 1st over.
INDCAP 21/0 (2)
Bhilwara Kings (Playing XI): Naman Ojha(w), Nick Compton, Matt Prior, Tanmay Srivastava, Yusuf Pathan, Rajesh Bishnoi, Irfan Pathan(c), Dinesh Salunkhe, Tino Best, Fidel Edwards, Monty Panesar
India Capitals (Playing XI): Gautam Gambhir(c), Hamilton Masakadza, Solomon Mire, Denesh Ramdin(w), Farveez Maharoof, Ashley Nurse, Liam Plunkett, Mitchell Johnson, Pankaj Singh, Pravin Tambe, Pawan Suyal
Toss News: Irfan Pathan has won the toss and Bhilwara Kings will bowl first.
Gautam Gambhir's India Capitals will take on Irfan Pathan's Bhilwara Kings in tonight's clash in Legends League Cricket 2022. There will be many more stars in action tonight at Ekana cricket stadium in Lucknow. Take a look at our Dream11 prediction of the match here.
India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings Probable Playing XIs
India Capitals: Masakadza, Mire, Jacques Kallis, Dinesh Ramdin, Gautam Gambhir, A Nurse, Rajat Bhatia, Liam Plunkett, Mitchell Johnson, Pankaj Singh, Suyal, Praveen Gupta, Tambe
Bhilwara Kings: Naman Ojha, William Porterfield, Nick Compton, Tanmay Srivastava, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Rajesh Bishnoi, Matt Prior, Tino Best, Fidel Edwards, Money Panesar, Dinesh Salunkhe, S Sreesanth
Squads :
India Capitals Squad: Hamilton Masakadza, Solomon Mire, Jacques Kallis(c), Denesh Ramdin(w), Suhail Sharma, Ashley Nurse, Rajat Bhatia, Liam Plunkett, Mitchell Johnson, Pankaj Singh, Pawan Suyal, Praveen Gupta, Pravin Tambe, Dishant Yagnik, Asghar Afghan, John Mooney, Ravi Bopara, Ross Taylor, Mashrafe Mortaza, Gautam Gambhir, Prosper Utseya, Farveez Maharoof
Bhilwara Kings Squad: Naman Ojha(w), William Porterfield, Nick Compton, Tanmay Srivastava, Yusuf Pathan, Rajesh Bishnoi, Irfan Pathan(c), Matt Prior, Tino Best, Fidel Edwards, Monty Panesar, Dinesh Salunkhe, S Sreesanth, Owais Shah, Tim Bresnan, Samit Patel, Sudeep Tyagi, Shane Watson
Hello and welcome to live coverage of Match 4 of Legends League Cricket 2022 between India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings here.
Toss at 7 pm IST.
Stay tuned for more updates here.
