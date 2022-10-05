Highlights India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings Legends League Cricket 2022 T20 Final Score and Updates: India Capitals win by 104 runs to lift trophy

India Capitals and Bhilwara Kings will face each other in the final of the Legends League Cricket at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Wednesday. Gautam Gambhir-led India Capitals and Irfan Pathan’s Bhilwara Kings finished the league stage in the Top-2 because of their consistent performances. The strength in both batting and bowling of both sides will mean that no team will start as outright favourites. While India Capitals will feature Gautam Gambhir, Ross Taylor, Ashley Nurse, and Mitchell Johnson, the in-form Pathan brothers — Yusuf and Irfan — along with Aussie all-rounder Shane Watson, pacers Fidel Edwards, Sreesanth, and Jesal Karia will lead the show for Bhilwara Kings.

Irfan Pathan has led his team to final on his captaincy debut in franchise cricket. The former India all-rounder said he was pleased with his team’s performance. “I have captained a team in domestic cricket but I am the skipper of a side in franchise cricket for the first time. So, it feels really special that my team has qualified for the playoffs.