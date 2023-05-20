Highlights | KKR vs LSG, IPL 2023 Cricket Scorecard: Lucknow Beat Kolkata By 1 Run
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants, Indian Premier League 2023 Cricket Scorecard: LSG won against KKR by 1 run.
Trending Photos
Nitish Rana won the toss and elected to bowl first against LSG. In reply, Lucknow posted 176 runs in the first innings and won the contest by 1 run. The Krunal Pandya-led Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will be aiming to collect two more points in their last group clash in Indian Premier League 2023 (IPL 2023) with a win over hosts Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens. LSG, currently on 15 points, will jump to 17 with a win in this match, which will assure them a playoffs spot and probably a top-two finish as well. On the other hand, KKR will need a big win vs LSG to stay in race for playoffs. A victory over LSG will take them to 14 points which will not be enough to make the cut.
There are high chances of rain washing out the evening clash between the two sides in Kolkata. It has been raining in the West Bengal state capital for last couple of days. If rain washes out the contest, both teams will share the points. It will be still keep LSG in hunt for playoffs while KKR will get knocked out with only 13 points.
LIVE IPL 2023 KKR vs LSG: Lucknow win by 1 run
And that is it! Rinku Singh single-handedly kept the Lucknow Super Giants on their toes but in the end it was a game of fine margin. LSG win the contest by one run to confirm their spot in the playoffs.
KKR: 175/7 (20 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 LSG vs KKR: Rinku in the middle
Rinku Singh in the middle for Kolkata Knight Riders along side Shardul Thakur. Naveen-ul-Haq into the attack for the Lucknow Super Giants, can KKR spoil LSG's party for the qualification race?
KKR: 126/5 (17 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 KKR vs LSG: Kolkata need 63 in 30
Kolkata Knight Riders need 63 runs in 30 balls with Andre Russel and Rinku Singh in the middle. Ravi Bishnoi into the attack for the Lucknow Super Giants now. Reminder, it is a must win for Kolkata Knight Riders if they want to keep their qualifications hopes alive.
KKR: 114/4 (15.1 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 KKR vs LSG: Gurbaz departs
Rahmanullah Guraz 10 (15) caught by Ravi Bishnoi bowled by Yash Thakur, Lucknow Super Giants are right back in this contest as LSG lose another wicket.
KKR: 108/4 (13.4 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 KKR vs LSG score: Rinku in the middle
Rinku Singh in the middle for Kolkata Knight Riders along with Gurbaz in the middle and he takes the charge with a boundary against Ravi Bishnoi, a much needed boundary for KKR after 25 balls.
KKR: 94/3 (12 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 KKR vs LSG score: Two wickets in two overs
Two wickets in two overs for the Lucknow Super Giants, first Ravi Bishnoi traps the KKR captain Nitish Rana with a googly and the next over LSG skipper knocks over Jason Roy's stumps.
KKR: 83/3 (10.1 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 LSG vs KKR score: Bishnoi into the attack
Ravi Bishnoi into the attack for the Lucknow Super Giants was Nitish Rana and Jason Roy keep Kolkata Knight Riders afloat in their chase of 177 runs. Can LSG get a wicket and find some momentum?
KKR: 78/1 (8.2 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 KKR vs LSG: Iyer departs
Venkatesh Iyer 24 (15) caught by Ravi Bishnoi bowled by Gowtham. Kolkata Knight Riders lose their first wicket but they have gone got a great start in their contest against the Lucknow Super Giants.
KKR: 61/1 (6 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 LSG vs KKR score: Openers on fire
Both openers are on fire at the moment as Jason Roy now takes on Krunal Pandya with two back-to-back boundaries. It looks like Lucknow Super Giants batted on a completely different surface.
KKR: 57/0 (4.3 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 LSG vs KKR score: Kolkata in the mood
Kolkata Knight Riders mean business tonight as both Venkatesh Iyer and Jason Roy start off their chase of 178 runs in style. Fifteen runs from the first over and the same amount of runs from the second one as well.
KKR: 30/0 (2 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 Lucknow vs Kolkata score: LSG post runs
Lucknow Super Giants have posted runs in the first innings against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens. Nicholas Pooran smashed 58 off 30 balls in the end to get his team to a respectable total against KKR on their home turf. Before that, Quinton de Kock and Prerak Mankad were the main run getters for LSG.
LSG: 176/8 (20 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 KKR vs LSG score: Just two overs left
Just 12 balls left and Lucknow Super Giants have Ayush Badoni for 25 off 21 balls after a four and a maximum. LSG with 12 balls and the good news for them is that Nicholas Pooran is still in the middle batting on 46 off 27 balls.
LSG: 147/6 (18 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 LSG vs KKR: Lucknow eye 170
Lucknow Super Giants will eye to put at least 170 runs on the board with Nicholas Pooran and Ayush Badoni batting in the middle. Kolkata Knight Riders have been playing good cricket so far but these two batters can change the game in blink of an eye.
LSG: 126/5 (16.4 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 KKR vs LSG score: Pooran takes charge
Nicholas Pooran smashes Suyash Sharma for a maximum over mid-wicket, the plan looks clear, Pooran will take on the uncapped spinner. Kolkata Knight Riders are desperate for a wicket at the moment which will get them complete control of the contest.
LSG: 113/5 (14.3 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 KKR vs LSG score: Pooran, Badoni to carry
Lucknow Super Giants pin hopes on Nicholas Pooran and Ayush Badoni in the middle as KKR attack with their best - Sunil Narine. Suyash Sharma has been brought in now to attack the stumps.
LSG: 91/5 (12 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 KKR vs LSG score: Huge blow to LSG
First Krunal Pandya and just a couple of balls later it is Quinton de Kock who walks back to the pavilion. Andre Russell completes a beautiful catch and Lucknow Super Giants are in a tricky situation at the moment.
LSG: 73/5 (10.1 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 LSG vs KKR score: Pandya walks in
Marcus Stoinis is gone for a duck and captain Krunal Pandya has joined Quinton de Kock in the middle now. Sunil Narine brought into the attack by Nitish Rana as KKR hunt for another wicket.
LSG: 70/3 (9.1 Overs)
LIVE Lucknow vs Kolkata IPL 2023 score: Powerplay finished
The powerplay is finished, LSG with Quinton de Kock and Quinton de Kock in the middle. 54 runs from the first six overs for the Lucknow Super Giants. KKR will look to get a wicket very soon now.
LSG: 54/1 (6 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 KKR vs LSG: Lucknow 1 down
Karan Sharma 3 (5) caught by Shardul Thakur bowled by Harshit Rana. Kolkata Knight Riders have got the early wicket they were looking for but Quinton de Kock on the other end is keeping the pressure on.
LSG: 27/1 (4 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 LSG vs KKR score: Lucknow in a tricky spot
Lucknow Super Giants off to a very slow start in their contest against the Kolkata Knight Riders. Just runs from the first two overs for LSG. Vaibhav Arora and Harshit Rana attack the stumps for KKR, they are getting very nice movement at the moment.
LSG: 7/0 (2 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 KKR vs LSG score: Action begins
Here we go! Harshit Rana bowls a fine first over for the Kolkata Knight Riders, just one run from that one. Quinton de Kock and Karan Sharma open the batting for the Lucknow Super Giants.
LSG: 1/0 (1 Over)
LIVE IPL 2023 KKR vs LSG: Playing 11s
Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Jason Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana(c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy.
Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Karan Sharma, Prerak Mankad, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya(c), Ayush Badoni, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mohsin Khan.
LIVE IPL 20223 KKR vs LSG score: Toss report
Nitish Rana has won the toss and elected to bowl first against the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens.
LIVE IPL 2023 LSG vs KKR: What if rain spoils the party
It has been raining since two days in Kolkata and if the clash between LSG and KKR gets washed out, Nitish Rana's side will reach 14 points which is the bare minimum to stay in the qualification race. LSG on the other hand will finish with 16 points and then the result of MI vs SRH and RCB vs GT will be watched closely.
LIVE IPL 2023 LSG vs KKR score: Toss at 7
The Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders will face each other at the Eden Gardens. The toss will take place at 7:00 PM (IST) and the action will begin at 7:30.
LIVE IPL 2023 KKR vs LSG score: Narine key for KKR
Sunil Narine is key for the Kolkata Knight Riders as this season his performances have not been up to the mark. Varun Chakarvarthy has been impressive but the KKR bowling need to support him from the other end as well.
LIVE IPL 2023 KKR vs LSG score: Must-win game for both teams
Both teams need to win this fixture if they want to keep their hopes alive for qualification in the play-offs. So far, PBKS, DC and SRH are out of the play-offs race.
LIVE IPL 2023 LSG vs KKR: Predicted XIs
KKR Predicted XI: Jason Roy, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy,
LSG predicted XI: Quinton de Kock (w), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Prerak Mankad, Krunal Pandya (c), Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Swapnil Singh, Mohsin Khan.
LIVE LSG vs KKR IPL 2023 Weather report
The weather conditions at the Eden Gardens are expected to be cricket friendly so fans can expect a nail-biting thriller between LSG and KKR.
LIVE IPL 2023 KKR vs LSG score: Pitch report
In the match no. 68 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season, Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders will face each other. The conditions at the Eden Gardens is always in advantage for the batters. Fans can expect a high-scoring thriller.
KKR vs LSG LIVE: Unadkat replacement announced
In case you didn't know, young Mumbai pacer Suryansh Shegde has replaced replaced injured Jaydev Unadkat in the LSG squad for the rest of the season. Unadkat was ruled out after suffering a shoulder injury in the nets.
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants LIVE: Weather Update
The last two days in Kolkata has seen heavy rainfall. However, the weather is going to get cricket friendly on Saturday evening when KKR take on LSG at Eden Gardens.
Kolkata vs Lucknow Super Giants LIVE: Check Head-To-Head Record
Head to Head record: Lucknow Super Giants have played KKR twice in the competition and they have been victorious on both the occasions.
KKR vs LSG LIVE: Venkatesh Iyer Will Be Big Wicket For Lucknow
Venkatesh Iyer has been in top form this season. He has even scored a century this IPL. Here, he is, in the nets, honing his powerhitting skills.
__ __ __ & ___ __ ___ ______ 6___ pic.twitter.com/Ha5wlOu5Up
— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) May 20, 2023
KKR vs LSG LIVE: Will Rain Affect This Match?
It is true that Kolkata has been seein rain for the last couple of days but the good news is that there is no prediction of rain on Saturday evening in Kolkata, as per accuweather app. The weather from 7 to 11 will be perfect for a full game of T20 match.
Kolkata vs Lucknow LIVE: Check LIVE Streaming Details
The KKR vs LSG game will start at 7.30 pm IST. The toss will take place a 7 pm IST. The live streaming of the game will be on Jio Cinema app while the TV broadcast will be on Star Sports Network.
KKR vs DC LIVE: Pooran vs Thakur
Lucknow Super Giants batter Nicholas Pooran has smashed 20 off 11 vs Shardul Thakur. Not to forget, he has been dismissed three times by Thakur.
KKR vs LSG: Check Playing 11s And Impact Players
KKR Probable XII: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (w), Jason Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Suyash Sharma, Varun Chakaravarthy
LSG Probable XII: Quinton de Kock (w), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Prerak Mankad, Krunal Pandya (c), Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Swapnil Singh, Mohsin Khan
KKR vs LSG LIVE: Check Out The Squads
Lucknow Super Giants Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Deepak Hooda, Prerak Mankad, Krunal Pandya(c), Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Swapnil Singh, Mohsin Khan, Kyle Mayers, Yash Thakur, Krishnappa Gowtham, Daniel Sams, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Amit Mishra, Karun Nair, Manan Vohra, Mark Wood, Avesh Khan, Romario Shepherd, Arpit Guleria, Suryansh Shedge, Karan Sharma
Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Jason Roy, Nitish Rana(c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Suyash Sharma, Varun Chakaravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer, Anukul Roy, N Jagadeesan, Umesh Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Mandeep Singh, Johnson Charles, David Wiese, Kulwant Khejroliya, Aarya Desai
KKR vs LSG LIVE: Nitish Rana vs Krunal Pandya
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants clash in IPL 2023. Both teams in tight race for playoffs but rain might play spoilsport tonight. Watch this space for all latest developments from the game in Kolkata.