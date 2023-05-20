KKR vs LSG, IPL 2023 Kolkata Weather Forecast: Will Rain Play Spoilsport At Eden Gardens?

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) play hosts to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Indian Premier League 2023 (IPL 2023) contest at Eden Gardens. Both teams are still in the race for a place in the playoffs. So far, only Gujarat Titans have gone through. Chances are that Chennai Super Kings (CSK) would too take one spot with a win over Delhi Capitals in the aftenoon game on Saturday. LSG need to win this match and they will be through. However, they will be targetting a big win so that they can topple CSK to get the top two finish. The teams who finish in top-two get to one more shot for a place in the final.

How can KKR qualify for playoffs?

KKR's chances of qualifying for playoffs are near to impossible. The Nitish Rana-led side are on 12 points from 13 matches with a Net Run Rate of (-0.256). Even if they win against LSG, they can only get to 14 points, which will put them at par with Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore. In this scenario, KKR will be praying for Mumbai and Bangalore to lose their respective games by big margins, so that they become the fourth team in the points table to qualify.

Kolkata weather ahead of LSG vs KKR clash

The weather in Kolkata was not very fair to cricket for the last couple of days as rain poured down heavily. The Eden Gardens ground has been covered for at least two days now. It seemed the match will get washed out. But the good news arrived on Saturday morning with no signs of cloud cover. As per Accuweather, no rainfall is predicted during the match time, from 7 to 11 pm IST, in Kolkata.

But what happens if KKR vs LSG game is washed out?

If KKR vs LSG match is totally washed out, Kolkata will be knocked out of the tournament. LSG will still be in race for play offs with 16 points and will have to wait for results of the MI and RCB games to know their fate in the tournament. How CSK fares in the match against DC will also make them understand where their campaign is at.