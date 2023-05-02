Highlights | LSG vs CSK, IPL 2023 Cricket Final Scorecard: Match Called Off, Points Shared Between LSG And CSK
Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings, Indian Premier League 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard: Match called off Lucknow after rain stopped play when LSG were 125 for 7 at the end of 19.2 overs against MS Dhoni-led CSK at the Ekana Sports City Stadium.
Trending Photos
The Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings clash in IPL 2023 was washed out after 19.2 overs were bowled in the 1st innings. Ayush Badoni smashed a fiery fifth before the rain arrived to halt the game. Both the teams now share points after the game was washed out. With one point each, LSG and CSK are both at 11 points. LSG are second spot in points table and CSK are at third courtesy superior NRR.
Earlier, MS Dhoni won the toss and opted to bowl first. Dhoni brought some good news for Chennai fans when he informed, at the toss, that Deepak Chahar is back in the playing 11. KL Rahul was missing this game due to a shoulder injury and Krunal Pandya is leading Lucknow in this clash. Both sides were coming off defeats against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS), respectively. The RCB vs LSG clash took away the spotlight from the fact that KL Rahul's side are struggling to perform at their home ground.
Check LIVE Scores and Updates from LSG vs CSK IPL 2023 match HERE.
LSG vs CSK LIVE: Match called off
The Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings match has been called off and each team will share a points each. Remember, this is the first washout of IPL 2023. For those who are wondering whether DLS method could have been used to decide a winner. DLS method does not come into use if the second innings does not start and a particular number of overs have been bowled.
With 11 points each, LSG remain at 2nd spot while CSK are at 3rd. LSG's NRR 8.733 is better than CSK's -9.257.
Thanks for joining us on our blog here.
IPL 2023 LSG vs CSK LIVE: What is Cut off time for game to resume?
We can have a minimum of a five-over contest. The cut off time for this to happen is 7.28pm IST. If game does not resume by then, the game will be called off.
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs LSG score: Bad news
It looks like the game is gonna get abandoned as the rain is not stopping for one bit. A 5-over chase can be expected by CSK if the rain stops before 7:28, otherwise it will get called off.
Lucknow vs Chennai LIVE: Target update
CSK targets (If LSG don't bat again)
127 in 19 overs
117 in 17 overs
106 in 15 overs
89 in 12 overs
76 in 10 overs
LIVE LSG vs CSK: Still pouring down in Lucknow
Weather update from Lucknow is not very heartening as it is still raining in the city. It had stopped for a while and the groundstaff had come to look at the conditions but it began to come down again.
LSG vs CSK Weather Updates: Badoni reaches a fine fifty
Ayush Badoni hit a fine fifty and he brought it up with smashing six. As we wait for rain to subside in Lucknow, let's revisit his shot that took him to fifty.
A cracking fifty from Ayush Badoni _
He gets to his half-century in style with a maximum __
Follow the match __ https://t.co/QwaagO40CB #TATAIPL | #LSGvCSK pic.twitter.com/lxk9zSMa5I
— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 3, 2023
LSG vs CSK LIVE: Still raining in Lucknow
If the game does not start in next 40 minutes, overs will be lost. As per Cricbuzz, if LSG doesn't come to bat again, CSK will have to chase down a target of 127 in 19 overs.
Lucknow vs Chennai LIVE: Rain halts play
After Badoni smashes a fiery fifty, rain starts falling down heavily to stop the game. Badoni has played a special knock here to revice LSG's innings after a nightmarish start.
LSG 125/7 (19.2)
Lucknow vs Chennai LIVE: Badoni smashes fifty
What a knock from Badoni. Fifty off just 31 balls and at a time when LSG were struggling big time. It is also raining lightly. But Badoni has also rained sjxes and fours in the last few overs.
LSG 125/6 (19)
Lucknow vs Chennai LIVE: Lucknow get to 100
Pooran and Badoni have taken Lucknow past 100 in the 18th over of the innings. Badoni, in particular, has batted well to steady the ship for Lucknow after they were five down for under 50 runs.
LSG 103/5 (17.3)
Lucknow vs Chennai LIVE: Pooran and Badoni need to up the run rate
The death overs are here and time has come for Badoni and Pooran to start going big. The score is till under 80 at the end of the 15th over. Let's see how many Badoni and Pooran collect in the next 2 overs.
LSG 74/5 (15.2)
Lucknow vs Chennai LIVE: LSG go past fifty
Lucknow Super Giants have struggled past fifty at the end of the 13th over. Their first target will be to get to 100 without losing a wicket and do it at a better run rate too.
LSG 58/5 (13.1)
LIVE Score LSG vs CSK: LSG lose half of their side
What a catch from Moeen Ali as he grabs a pulls off a brilliant caught and bowl. Karan Sharma back to the hut. LSG have now lost five wickets in game. Badoni joins Pooran in the middle.
LSG 46/5 (10.2)
Lucknow vs Chennai IPL 2023: LSG lose 4 wickets
Marcus Stoinis departs too. LSG in all sorts of trouble with four wickets gone. Pooran and Karan Sharma in the middle for Lucknow. They need a solid stand here. CSK on top here.
LSG 42/4 (9)
LSG vs CSK LIVE Updates: Captain Krunal goes back
Theekshana dismisses Vohra and Krunal on back to back balls. But misses the hattrick as Stoinis hits him for a four on the hattrick ball. Jadeja meanwhile cleans up Stoinis.
LSG 34/4 (6.5)
Lucknow vs Chennai: CSK off to good start
This is a good start from Chennai. Deepak Chahar and Tushar Deshpande gave a good start with disciplined bowling and now Moeen Ali dismisses danger man Kyle Mayers for just 14.
LSG 19/1 (4)
LSG vs CSK LIVE: Playing 11s
Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Kyle Mayers, Manan Vohra, Karan Sharma, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran(w), Krunal Pandya(c), Krishnappa Gowtham, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan
Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana
LSG vs CSK LIVE: Toss News
MS Dhoni wins toss and Chennai Super Kings will bowl first. Playing 11s coming up next.
LSG vs CSK LIVE: Toss news at 3.30 pm IST
The toss to take place at 3.30 pm IST and the game will start at 3.45 pm IST. Krunal Pandya and MS Dhoni will walk out for the toss in some time from now.
LSG vs CSK LIVE: Krunal Pandya to lead Lucknow
Krunal Pandya has been named as the captain of Lucknow Super Giants for the Chennai clash.
__taan Pandya is ready. __ pic.twitter.com/ZVVIaQxRzU
— Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) May 3, 2023
Lucknow vs Chennai LIVE: Toss delayed in Lucknow
Toss delayed in Lucknow due to a slight drizzle. Keep watching this space for more updates on the match.
Lucknow vs Chennai LIVE: Toss News at 3
The toss between LSG and CSK will take place at 3 pm IST. The match will start at 3.30 pm IST. The playing 11s and the list of substitutes will be out to at 3.
Lucknow vs Chennai LIVE Updates: KL Rahul ruled out
Lucknow Super Giants released a statement on KL Rahul's injury, saying that LSG captain has been ruled out of the Chennai clash due to the thigh issue.
"Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul has been ruled out of Wednesday's home match against Chennai Super Kings at the BRSABV Ekana, after suffering an injury during the match against RCB on Monday. The franchise is offering him the best possible care and support at this time, to ensure he recovers as quickly as possible. We will provide further updates in due course on when he can return to the field," read the statement.
LSG vs CSK LIVE Updates: Probable Playing 11s
CSK Probable XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana. Impact sub - Akash Singh.
LSGProbable XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Amit Mishra. Impact sub - Yash Thakur.
LSG vs CSK LIVE Updates: Rahul, Unadkat out of IPL
As per a report in PTI, LSG captain KL Rahul and left-arm pacer Jaydeb Unadkat have been ruled out of the ongoign IPL due to respective injuries. "KL is currently with the team in Lucknow but he is leaving the camp on Thursday after watching the game against CSK on Wednesday. His scans will be done in Mumbai at the BCCI designated medical facility. His case as well as Jaydev's case will be handled by BCCI," a senior BCCI source privy to development told PTI on conditions of anonymity.
Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023: Ben Stokes eyes major landmark
Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Ben Stokes needs 65 more runs to complete 1,000 runs in the Indian Premier League. Will Stokes be available to play against Lucknow Super Giants today?
LSG vs CSK LIVE Updates: Squads
Lucknow Super Giants Squad: Kyle Mayers, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran(w), Krunal Pandya(c), Krishnappa Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, Amit Mishra, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur, Avesh Khan, Daniel Sams, Quinton de Kock, Prerak Mankad, Manan Vohra, Mark Wood, Jaydev Unadkat, Swapnil Singh, Mohsin Khan, Romario Shepherd, Arpit Guleria, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Karan Sharma
Chennai Super Kings Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Akash Singh, Dwaine Pretorius, Subhranshu Senapati, RS Hangargekar, Shaik Rasheed, Mitchell Santner, Sisanda Magala, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Bhagath Varma, Nishant Sindhu
LSG vs CSK IPL 2023: Check Dream11 Fantasy Picks
Devon Conway or Kyle Mayers? MS Dhoni or Nicholas Pooran? Who should be your top fantasy picks?
Check LSG vs CSK IPL 2023 match Dream11 Fantasy Picks HERE.
Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023: Amit Mishra Vs Ajinkya Rahane
Lucknow Super Giants leg-spinner Amit Mishra has the upper-hand when bowling to Chennai Super Kings batter Ajinkya Rahane. Mishra has dismissed Ajinkya Rahane three times in 10 meetings so far. Will Mishra shine against CSK once again?
LSG vs CSK IPL 2023: Mitchell Santner to play in place of Maheesh Theekshana
Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Mitchell Santner has been sidelined since Maheesh Theekshana has become available for MS Dhoni's side. With Theekshana proving expensive, will Santner return to play against Lucknow Super Giants today?
Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023: Shivam Dube eyes 1,000 IPL runs
Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Shivam Dube is just 48 runs short of scoring 1,000 runs in the Indian Premier League. Can Dube achieve this feat against Lucknow Super Giants tonight?
LSG vs CSK IPL 2023: Ruturaj Gaikwad set to play 100th T20 match
Chennai Super Kings opener Ruturaj Gaikwad is set to play his 100th T20 match today, as MS Dhoni's CSK take on Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow. In 45 matches in IPL till date, Gaikwad has 1,561 runs with 1 hundred and 12 fifties.
Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023: Mark Wood set to be available
England pacer Mark Wood is set to be available for the next two matches for Lucknow Super Giants before heading home for the birth of his child. Can Wood strike against his former IPL team Chennai Super Kings today?
LSG vs CSK IPL 2023: Krunal Pandya lead in place of KL Rahul
The fitness status of Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul is still not clear after injuring hip flexor in their last IPL 2023 match against Royal Challengers Bangalore. If Rahul fails to regain fitness then all-rounder Krunal Pandya will be expected to lead the side against MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings.
LIVE IPL 2023 Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings Updates
The match no. 45 between LSG and CSK is a battle for the third spot in the points table as both teams have 9 points under their belt currently. Lucknow have a better run-rate which has kept them third in the table behind RR and GT.
LIVE IPL 2023 LSG vs CSK updates
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season match no. 45 between Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings. Follow LIVE action from the blockbuster here.