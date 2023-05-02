Highlights | LSG vs CSK, IPL 2023 Cricket Final Scorecard: Match Called Off, Points Shared Between LSG And CSK

The Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings clash in IPL 2023 was washed out after 19.2 overs were bowled in the 1st innings. Ayush Badoni smashed a fiery fifth before the rain arrived to halt the game. Both the teams now share points after the game was washed out. With one point each, LSG and CSK are both at 11 points. LSG are second spot in points table and CSK are at third courtesy superior NRR.

Earlier, MS Dhoni won the toss and opted to bowl first. Dhoni brought some good news for Chennai fans when he informed, at the toss, that Deepak Chahar is back in the playing 11. KL Rahul was missing this game due to a shoulder injury and Krunal Pandya is leading Lucknow in this clash. Both sides were coming off defeats against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS), respectively. The RCB vs LSG clash took away the spotlight from the fact that KL Rahul's side are struggling to perform at their home ground.

