HIGHLIGHTS, MI vs RR Full Scorecard, IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals Beat Mumbai Indians By 6 Wickets

Mumbai Indians (MI) played their first match of IPL 2024 at home and it was Rajasthan Royals (RR) who were visiting. Asked to bat first, MI batting lineup collapsed and they could only post 125 runs in 20 overs which Rajasthan Royals chased in just 15.3 overs thanks to Riyan Parag's sensational fifty. RR are now on top of the table with three wins from three games. Rajasthan are on a winning run and will look to maintain it in the coming games.

MI have not won anything so far which is not surprising as historically, they are slow starters. However, dynamics are different this year with new captain in charge. Under Hardik Pandya's captaincy, MI may take some time to settle down in this edition. Additionally, he is under massive pressure since returning to the franchise and replacing Rohit Sharma as captain.

Follow LIVE Score and Updates from MI vs RR IPL 2024 Game below.