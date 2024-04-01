MI Vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s Mumbai Indians Vs Rajasthan Royals in Wankhede Stadium, 730PM IST, Mumbai

Mumbai Indians need a win and they win it as soon as possible. Captain Hardik Pandya needs to settle down in the new role and a win will do wonders on this front. He has won an IPL as captain but the dynamics at MI are different. Here, he has returned to lead MI, replacing a captain who has won the trophy 5 times. There is weight of expectations and also a point to prove that he is the right man to lead the side. He also needs to prove MI's decision right that replacing Rohit as captain was the need of the hour.

MI face RR, who have been on a winning run. Sanju Samson and co have doe all things right so far and there is now way they are going to be an easy team even if they are playing in Mumbai's den.

Some of the biggest names in T20 cricket and IPL are featuring in this game. MI have no injury worries, barring Suryakumar Yadav who is yet to get a fitness clearance from National Cricket Academy (NCA). As far as RR are concerned, there are no reported injury concerns in their camp.

As far as picking the best fantasy team is concerned, it is important to pick a mix of in-form batters and those who are potential match-winners with both the bat and ball. Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult are must-haves. Hardik Pandya is captain and brings all-round skills to the fore. Yashasvi Jaiswal is also a good pick. Take a look at the best possible Dream11 picks for MI vs RR below. But remember to finalise your team only after the toss is done and playing 11s are announced.

MI vs RR: Dream11 Prediction

WICKET KEEPERS: Ishan Kishan, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (VC)

BATTERS: Yashasvi Jaiswal (C), Rohit Sharma

ALL ROUNDERS: Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag

BOWLERS: Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Avesh Khan

MI vs RR: Probable Playing 11s

MI Probable XI: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Gerald Coetzee, Shams Mulani, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, Kwena Maphaka

RR Probable XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma, Avesh Khan.

MI vs RR: Squads

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma, Avesh Khan, Nandre Burger, Navdeep Saini, Keshav Maharaj, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Rovman Powell, Tanush Kotian, Kuldeep Sen, Donovan Ferreira, Abid Mushtaq, Shubham Dubey, Kunal Singh Rathore

Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Shams Mulani, Gerald Coetzee, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, Kwena Maphaka, Mohammad Nabi, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Gopal, Luke Wood, Vishnu Vinod, Arjun Tendulkar, Nehal Wadhera, Kumar Kartikeya, Shivalik Sharma, Anshul Kamboj, Akash Madhwal, Nuwan Thushara, Dewald Brevis