Highlights NAM vs UAE, T20 World Cup 2022 Group A Scorecard: UAE knock out Namibia, Netherlands qualify for Super 12

NAM vs UAE, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group A Match LIVE Score and Updates: Check Scorecard and Updates from Namibia vs UAE match here.
Namibia will be eyeing a Super 12 berth when they take on United Arab Emirates in their final T20 World Cup 2022 Group A clash at the Kardinia Park in Geelong on Thursday (October 20). After the high of 55-run win over Asia Cup 2022 champions Sri Lanka, Namibia succumbed to a loss to Netherlands in their second group game.
Their opponents UAE, on the other hand, are out of the race for a berth in the Super 12 after losing both their fixtures so far to the Netherlands and Sri Lanka. Namibia have the best NRR of all the teams in Group A and a win on Thursday should be enough to secure a berth in the Super 12.
Namibia eye Super 12 as they take on UAE in the Group A clash on Thursday
Namibia will count on their skipper Gerhard Erasmus and all-rounders Jan Frylinck and David Wiese to power them to another massive win and secure their qualification.
Check LIVE Scores and Updates from T20 World Cup 2022 Group A match between Namibia and UAE here.
Netherlands come second in Group A, so they move to Super 12 Group 2 where India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, South Africa and Group B topper await them.
Sri Lanka move to Super 12 Group 1 as they topped Group A where they will play Australia, New Zealand, England, Afghanistan and B2.
That's that from us as well.
See you tomorrow again in two Grouo B contests. Bye for now. Thanks for joining in our coverage.
UAE write history. They knock Namibia out by 7 runs. Their first-ever win in T20 World Cup. Netherlands qualify for Super 12 stage. Weise is in tears in the dug out. He scored fifty and took Namibia very close but it was not to be tonight.
Sri Lanka and Netherlands two teams to move to Super 12 from Group A.
UAE 148/3 (20)
NAM 141/8 (20)
United Arab Emirates won by 7 runs
OUT! Weise gone on the fourth ball of the over. Great catch by Alishan Sharafu at long on.
NAM 139/8 (19.4)
Namibia need 10 runs in 2 balls
What a comeback by Namibia. Trumpelmann and Weise doing it for them. Fifty for Weise, what a knock already but he is not done yet. 16 off the 18th over. Two more overs left. Namibia favourites to win here now.
NAM 129/7 (18)
Namibia need 20 runs in 12 balls
Alright, Namibia making a comeback now. What a game this is turning out to be. The 16th over fetches 18 runs as UAE lose grip on the game. Trumpelmann on the attack. Namibia begin to believe and we can see even Netherlands get tensed now in their hotel rooms.
NAM 103/7 (16)
Namibia need 46 runs in 24 balls
Ruben Trumpelmann and Weise in the middle. Namibia are seven down but they are still not out of the contest. Weise is key here. Can do the big hitting. The required rate over 8 now.
NAM 85/7 (15)
Namibia need 64 runs in 30 balls
OUT! This is a big wicket and a very timely one as well. Zahoor Khan strikes and cleans up Jan Frylinck, who departs for 14. Namibia were looking to build a partnership. UAE inching towards the win. Netherlands backing them. Namibia need a miracle from here. Weise still there.
NAM 69/7 (12.4)
Namibia need 80 runs in 44 balls
WICKETS! Namibia are self exploding. JJ Smit run out due to a confusion in running between the wickets and half of the side now back to the hut. In the same over, Erasmus was cleaned uo by Meiyappan. They are in big trouble Namibia. UAE on top. Netherlands should be happy as they are praying for a UAE win which will help them qualify for Super 12.
NAM 46/5 (8)
Namibia need 103 runs in 72 balls
Namibia have lost lost both of their openers. They are 3 down in fact. Powerplay is done and UAE have done well by keeping it tight and picking those three wickets. Gerhard Erasmus and Jan Frylinck in the middle. Ahmed Raza bowling. Seems NAM will attack now.
NAM 38/3 (6.1)
Namibia need 111 runs in 83 balls
OUT! Namibia on back foot quite early in the chase as they lose their first wicket in form of Baard. Junaid Siddique takes the wicket. Ahmed Raza with a good catch. Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, left handed bat, comes to the crease.
NAM 14/1 (2.1)
Namibia need 135 runs
Stephan Baard and Michael van Lingen begin the chase for Namibia. Basil Hameed starts off proceedings with the ball in hand. Good start from him. Just 5 off the first over.
NAM 5/0 (1)
Namibia need 144 runs
UAE put up 148/3 in 20 overs
What a finish from UAE after the sedate start they got. They struggled to get going, scoring runs at quick rate was a concern despite Waseem's fifty. But the last partnership between Rizwan and Basid Hameed (35 off 18) takes them to a decent total. They can fight with it.
UAE 148/3 (20)
Alishan Sharafu departs for just 4. Wiese with the wicket and UAE in all sorts of trouble here. Basil Hameed, right handed bat, comes to the crease. Rizwan key here to take UAE to a fighting total.
UAE 114/3 (17.2)
OUT! Waseem departs after scoring a well made 50 off 41 balls, included 1 four and 3 sixes respectively. UAE needed his big finish for a good total on the board. But he is gone. Ben Shikongo picks up the wicket. Alishan Sharafu, right handed bat, comes to the crease.
UAE 97/2 (15)
UAE now upping the ante here. Muhammad Waseem taking on the Namibian bowlers. The fifty partnership has come up between him and Rizwan off 35 balls. Six more overs to go from here.
UAE 89/1 (14)
UAE have gone past fifty. Always good to pass these landmarks as a team but the strike rate and run rate is an issue here. They need to up the tempo now. The might have lost just one wicket but they seem to be going very slow.
UAE 62/1 (10.5)
Scholtz picks up the first wicket, dismisses Aravind for 21 off 32 balls. Chundangapoyil Rizwan, right handed bat, comes to the crease. UAE need to begin playing their shots as they are going very slow.
UAE 47/1 (9.1)
NAM vs UAE, T20 World Cup 2022: Vriitya Aravind gets 2nd four
Vriitys Aravind get his second four of the innings, cuts Bernard Scholtz past diving point to move along to 19. Muhammad Waseem is batting on 13.
UAE are 36/0 in 7 overs vs Namibia
NAM vs UAE, T20 World Cup 2022: Muhammad Waseem get 1st SIX of game
Muhammad Waseem smashes left-arm spinner Bernard Scholtz for the first six of the match to move along to 9. Vriitya Aravind is unbeaten on 7.
UAE are 19/0 in 3 overs vs Namibia
NAM vs UAE, T20 World Cup 2022: Cautious start by UAE
UAE openers Muhammad Waseem and Vriitya Aravind make a watchful start against Namibia left-arm pacer Ruben Trumpelmann, who returns from injury.
UAE are 6/0 in 1 over vs Namibia
NAM vs UAE, T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the Playing XI...
UAE make a couple of changes to their Playing XI. Here are the final 11 of Namibia and UAE...
UAE: Muhammad Waseem, Vriitya Aravind (wk), CP Rizwan (c), Alishan Sharafu, Aayan Khan, Basil Hameed, Fahad Nawaz, Karthik Meiyappan, Ahmed Raza, Junaid Siddique, Zahoor Khan.
Namibia: Stephan Baard, Michael van Lingen, Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus (c), Jan Frylinck, JJ Smit, David Wiese, Zane Green (wk), Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo.
NAM vs UAE, T20 World Cup 2022: UAE win TOSS, elect to BAT 1st
United Arab Emirates skipper CP Rizwan has won the toss and elected to bat FIRST. The game is starting 15 minutes late due to late finish of Netherlands vs Sri Lanka match.
