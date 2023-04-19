Highlights | PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2023 Cricket Final Scorecard: Bangalore Beat Punjab By 24 Runs
Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Indian Premier League 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard: Punjab Kings visiting Royal Challengers Bangalore to just 174 for 2 despite Kohli and Faf's record opening stand.
Punjab Kings (PBKS) opted to field first vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in day game of Thursday double header and restricted them to 174 for 4 in 20 overs. Faf du Plessis, who is playing this game just as batter, put on 137 for the first wicket but the middle order crumbled just when they needed a boost in strike rate. Earlier, there was a big surprise for RCB fans as Virat Kohli came out at the toss as captain of the RCB as Faf was not going to take the field due to rib injury.
Shikhar Dhawan also misses out for Punjab as Sam Curran leads the team. Ther is no Kagiso Rabada in PBKS playing 11. PBKS are currently placed at fifth spot in the IPL 2023 standings. At the same time, RCB are eigth in the table. Punjab are coming into the contest on back of a superb win over Lucknow Super Giants in their last match. All eyes will on their finisher Shahrukh Khan, who smashed unbeaten 23 off 10 balls to take the team home.
RCB too registered a win in their last game of IPL 2023, which was against winless Delhi Capitals (DC). It was a dominant show from RCB team as they beat DC by 23 runs. The Bengaluru-based franchise has blown hot and cold in the tournament so far, winning 2 and losing 3 games. A win over Punjab will be crucial in their aim to move into the top 4.
Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore LIVE Updates: Victory for Bangalore
Punjab Kings fail to finish this time. Jitesh Sharma's good effort goes in vain as he gets caught in the penultimate over of the match. RCB register a brilliant 24-run win. A word for Siraj who is emerging out as one of the finest bowlers across formats, both with new and old ball. He picked up two wickets in 18th over to get the match back into RCB's corner. Harshal Patel hits the last nail in the coffin to seal the deal.
RCB 174/4 (20)
PBKS 150 (18.2)
Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 24 runs
PBKS vs RCB: Brar departs
Siraj cleans up Harpreet Bras as PBKS lose their 8th wicket. Nathan Ellis, right handed bat, comes to the crease.
RCB 174/4 (20)
PBKS 147/8 (17.3)
Punjab Kings need 28 runs in 15 balls
PBKS vs RCB LIVE: Kohli drops Jitesh
Big moment in the game as RCB's Kohli drops Jitesh Sharma, the danger man, at long on. 30 needed off 18. Anyone's game from here.
PBKS vs RCB: Match heads to a close finish
Jitesh Sharma is playing a fine knock. He is 36 off 20 balls but needs support from Harpreet Brar at the other end.
RCB 174/4 (20)
PBKS 138/7 (16)
Punjab Kings need 37 runs in 24 balls
LIVE IPL 2023 RCB vs PBKS score: Punjab 6 down
Prabhsimran Singh 46 (30) out bowled by Wayne Parnell. Royal Challengers Bangalore on top at the moment as PBKS lose their main-man Prabhsimran Singh. Pressure on Jitesh Sharma and Shahrukh Khan at the moment.
PBKS: 105/6 (12.3 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 PBKS vs RCB Score: PBKS 5 down
Sam Curran 15 (9) run out by Hasaranga. Big wicket for the Punjab Kings as they go 5 down in their chase of 175 runs. Difficult scenes for the Punjab Kings at the moment as Royal Challengers Bangalore look in full control of the contest.
LIVE IPL 2023 PBKS vs RCB score: Punjab in trouble
Punjab Kings are 4 down in their chase of 175 runs against RCB as they keep on losing wickets in regular succession. Sam Curran and Prabhsimran Singh in the middle looking to steady their team in chase.
PBKS: 70/4 (9 Overs)
PBKS vs RCB LIVE Score: Punjab in deep trouble
Harpreet Brar also departs as Punjab Kings' chase falls apart. Stand-in skipper Sam Curran comes in to bat at number 6. Prabhsimran Singh in the middle. Brillint run out by Siraj to get rid of Harpreet. Siraj has already picked up 2 key wickets.
RCB 174/4 (20)
PBKS 54/4 (7)
Punjab Kings need 121 runs in 78 balls
PBKS vs RCB LIVE: Third wicket falls too in chase
Punjab Kings completely off the track in this chase. A last-minute review by Kohli and DK get a breakthrough for Siraj as Liam Livingstone departs LBW. Just 2 for Liam in his first math of the season. Harpreet Singh Bhatia, left handed bat, comes to the crease.
RCB 174/4 (20)
PBKS 34/3 (4.5)
Punjab Kings need 141 runs in 91 balls
PBKS vs RCB: Wicket
Hasaranga strikes! Cleans up Short for 8 off 7 balls. Short's troubles against mystery spin continues. He got out in similar fashion vs GT the other night off Rashid Khan. Liam Livingstone, right handed bat, comes to the crease.
RCB 174/4 (20)
PBKS 21/2 (2.2)
Punjab Kings need 154 runs
PBKS vs RCB LIVE: Punjab lose 1st wicket
Big blow for Punjab in just the first over as they lose Atharva Taide early into the innings. Siraj with the breakthrough. Kohli went for review for LBW and he was bang on. The umpire had to reverse the decision as the ball would have hit the stumps.
RCB 174/4 (20)
PBKS 20/1 (2)
Punjab Kings need 155 runs
Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore LIVE: RCB put on 174 for 4 in 20 overs
Kohli and Du Plessis smashed fifties but it was not enough to take RCB to a total of 200. They seem to be at least 20 short here. Punjab will be happy with their bowling effort on this track.
RCB 174/4 (20)
PBKS vs RCB LIVE Updates: How many can RCB get?
Faf du Plessis held in the deep. Just when RCB were needed to up the ante, they have lost wickets in cluster. Karthik and Lomror in the middle as RCB pin hopes on them for a good finish.
RCB 159/3 (18.4)
PBKS vs RCB LIVE Scorecard: Bangalore to fall short of 200
Bangalore need 63 off 24 to touch 200 mark. Kohli and Faf have done well but they have not batted with a high intensity throughout the innings. A wicket here can potentially be a blessing in disguise for RCB as then Maxwell will be in the middle. And just as I write this, a wicket has fallen in form of Virat Kohli as Jitesh Sharma takes a great catch behind the stumps.
RCB 137/1 (16.1)
Punjab vs Bangalore LIVE: Fifty for Kohli
A gritty fifty from Kohli who celebrates by punching the bat with his gloves. Came off 40 balls and the time has come from both him and Faf to start playing the risky, big shot on every ball from hereon as they have all 10 wickets intact with 6 overs to go.
RCB 121/0 (14.3)
Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore LIVE: RCB need to up the ante
They may not have lost any wicket yet but RCB cannot afford to go at the same speed. Kohli who has been batting cautiously so far needs to go big. No point going back with 10 wickets in hand. There are no points for this. Maxwell, Lomror, Karthik all waiting in the dugout. Let them bat and get some maximums.
RCB 108/0 (13)
PBKS vs RCB LIVE: Fifty for Du Plessis
Another brilliant fifty from Faf du Plessis in this IPL. Comes off 31 balls. His 29th in the Indian Premier League. Kohli playing the anchor here. PBKS, the home side, in all sorts of trouble.
RCB 98/0 (11)
Punjab vs Bangalore LIVE: RCB on top
Great going for Kohli and Faf at the top on this beautiful batting wicket as Punjab Kings bowlers struggle to find the first wicket. Faf is already into 40s and looks set to smash a fifth with an unfit body.
RCB 79/0 (8.3)
PBKS vs RCB LIVE Score: What a start for RCB
End of Powerplay and Bangalore on top at the moment. RCB have gone past 50. Both Kohli and Faf du Plessis batting with authority. Curran introduced Rahul Chahar, the leggie, into the attack at the end of the powerplay.
RCB 62/0 (6.3)
PBKS vs RCB LIVE Updates: RCB take off after slow start
The fourth over bowled by Harpreet Brar goes for 17 runs as Faf du Plessis takes charge. Curran turns to Nathan Ellis for wickets. This partnership is turning out to be dangerous for Punjab here.
RCB 40/0 (4.2)
PBKS vs RCB LIVE: Bangalore off to good start
Virat and Faf du Plessis have taken RCB off to slow but steady start. Arshdeep Singh and Harpreet Brar look solid in the middle. Not to forget, Faf will just bat in this game and won't take the field due to the rin injury.
PBKS vs RCB LIVE Updates: Playing 11s
Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli(c), Faf du Plessis, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Wanindu Hasaranga, Suyash Prabhudessai, Harshal Patel, Wayne Parnell, Mohammed Siraj
Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Atharva Taide, Matthew Short, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh
PBKS vs RCB IPL 2023 LIVE: Toss News
Virat Kohli is standing in for injured Faf du Plessis. Sam Curran leads PBKS in absence of Dhawan.
Punjab win toss and bowl first.
PBKS vs RCB LIVE: Toss coming up next
The toss at Mohali is all set to happen in about 20 minutes. Dhawan likely to return today. Watch this space for all latest updates from the game.
LIVE PBKS vs RCB: Toss at 3 pm
A big match awaits fans in Mohali. The game starts at 3.30 pm IST with toss taking place half an hour before. The match will be live streamed on Jio Cinema. TV broadcast will be on Star Sports Network.
Punjab vs Bangalore LIVE: Playing 11s
The toss for the PBKS vs RCB game will take place at 3 pm IST. The playing 11s will also be revealed at that time only by the captains. The list of Impact Players will also be mentioned in the team sheet, as per the rules in place.
PBKS vs RCB Updates: Wasim Jaffer on PBKS' prep
Wasim Jaffer, one of the coaches for Punjab Kings, spoke to the franchise's digital team on how they have prepped for the RCB clash.
"All the players are in a very good space" _@wasimjaffer14 is full of optimism as we head into a thriller against RCB at Sadda Akhada! _#JazbaHaiPunjabi #SaddaPunjab #PBKSvRCB #TATAIPL
— Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) April 20, 2023
Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore LIVE: Kohli vs Arshdeep
Kohli has had his struggles against left-arm pace. But he enjoys batting against PBKS's opening bowler Arshdeep Singh. There is a very small sample size. but Kohli strikes at 171.43 against Arshdeep without ever getting dismissed against him.
PBKS vs RCB LIVE Updates: Here are the likely teams
PBKS Probable XI: Shikhar Dhawan (C),Prabhsimran Singh, Matthew Short/Liam Livingstone, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Sikandar Raza, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh
RCB Probable XI: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Wayne Parnell, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mohammed Siraj
Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2023: Shikhar Dhawan eyes BIG landmark
Shikhar Dhawan needs just 23 more runs to become the second batter to complete 6,500 runs in IPL after Royal Challengers Bangalore batter Virat Kohli. Can Dhawan achieve this landmark against RCB today?
Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2023: Virat Kohli returns to Mohali
Former Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli is pumped up about returning to Mohali for the IPL 2023 match against Punjab Kings. Check out Kohli at practice in Mohali here...
Hello Mohali __
— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) April 19, 2023
Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2023: Will Liam Livingstone play in Mohali?
Punjab Kings have receieved some good news with England all-rounder Liam Livingstone appearing in top form in the nets. Livingstone has been out injured since his Test debut vs Pakistan in December last year. Will Livingstone make his first appearance in IPL 2023 against Royal Challengers Bangalore tonight?
_______ no _____ unturned in the training session, sadda Liam is back with a bang! _#JazbaHaiPunjabi #SaddaPunjab #PunjabKings #TATAIPL I @liaml4893
— Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) April 19, 2023
PBKS vs RCB IPL 2023: Punjab Kings have edge over Bangalore
Punjab Kings have won five out of their last 6 matches against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. PBKS defeated RCB in both the matches in IPL 2022. Can Shikhar Dhawan's side keep up the winning run in the 2023 season?
Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2023: Shikhar Dhawan undergoes fitness test
It remains to be seen if Punjab Kings skipper Shikhar Dhawan will be fit enough to take the field against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Mohali on Thursday afternoon. "I don't know how bad it is, but hopefully it's not too long," Sam Curran, who deputised as captain, said at the toss before their victory in Lucknow last week.
PBKS vs RCB LIVE Score: Check out the squads
Punjab Kings Squad: Atharva Taide, Shikhar Dhawan(c), Matthew Short, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Sikandar Raza, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Prabhsimran Singh, Nathan Ellis, Mohit Rathee, Rishi Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Gurnoor Brar, Baltej Singh, Liam Livingstone, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Shivam Singh
Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Wayne Parnell, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mohammed Siraj, Suyash Prabhudessai, David Willey, Akash Deep, Karn Sharma, Anuj Rawat, Manoj Bhandage, Michael Bracewell, Finn Allen, Siddarth Kaul, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Himanshu Sharma, Sonu Yadav
Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore LIVE Updates: Dhawan vs Du Plessis
A big contest awaits fans in Mohali as Punjab Kings take on RCB in Match 27 of IPL 2023 on Thursday afternoon. Keep watching this space for all latest updates related to the game.