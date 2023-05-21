HIGHLIGHTS | RCB vs GT, IPL 2023 Scorecard: Shubman Gill Hits Century As GT Beat RCB By 6 Wickets

GT captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and elected to bowl first against RCB. GT won the contest by 6 wickets. In the culmination of a 52-day journey spanning 69 games, the final four hours will decide the fourth playoff team. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) returns home to Chinnaswamy, seeking victory against the Gujarat Titans to secure their fourth consecutive playoff appearance. RCB's batting strength lies in Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, and Glenn Maxwell, who have been consistent run-scorers.

RCB has won two consecutive matches against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals, boosting their confidence. However, their dependency on the "Big Three" is crucial. RCB has a 3-3 record at home this season, making it an uncertain ground. In contrast, the Titans have already secured their playoff spot, following the footsteps of the Mumbai Indians. The final league match promises an intense battle as RCB fights for the playoffs, while the Titans play with a sense of accomplishment.