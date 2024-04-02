HIGHLIGHTS | RCB vs LSG Full Scorecard, IPL 2024: LSG Beat RCB By 28 Runs
RCB vs LSG (Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants) LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024: LSG beat RCB by 28 runs.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) face Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Match 15 of Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) today in Bengaluru, with an aim to bounce back in the comepetition. RCB started the tournament with a loss to CSK before bouncing back in style in the second match vs Punjab. But they got beaten again KKR in the third. If they lose to LSG as well, it will put them under more stress as the going will get tougher from there.
Lucknow will be aiming to continue the winning run. They were fantastic against Punjab recently at home. But they need to start winning away matches. It will be interesting to see how LSG tackle the RCB challenge in Bengaluru. Don't be surprised if it is a high-scoring encounter.
Follow LIVE Score and Updates from RCB vs LSG IPL 2024 Game below.
LIVE IPL 2024 RCB vs LSG: Mayank Yadav Wins POTM
Mayank Yadav | Player of the Match: Feel really good, two Player of the Match awards in two matches. I am happier that we won both the matches. My goal is to play for the country. I feel this is just the start. I enjoyed Cameron Green's wicket the most. There are a lot of factors to bowl quick - diet, sleep, training. I am focusing a lot on my diet and recovery - ice bath.
LIVE IPL 2024: LSG Beat RCB
Lucknow Super Giants beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 28 runs. RCB all out for 153 runs in 19.4 overs at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.
RCB: 153 (19.4 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 RCB vs LSG: Gone!
Dinesh Karthik 4 (8) caught by KL Rahul bowled by Naveen-ul-Haq. RCB in deep trouble as they go seven down now.
RCB: 136/7 (16.5 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 RCB vs LSG: RCB in trouble
RCB lose Rajat Patidar. Dinesh Karthik comes to the crease to join Mahipal Lomror. Mayank Yadav and Yash Thakur into the attack for Lucknow.
RCB: 103/6 (14.4 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 RCB vs LSG: Lucknow in control
Lucknow in control as RCB are four down at the moment. Patidar has a big responsibilty up his shoudler. Marcus Stoinis comes into the attack for Lucknow.
RCB: 85/4 (12 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 RCB vs LSG: 119 needed from 60 balls
RCB need 119 runs from 60 balls with Rajat Patidar and Anuj Rawat in the middle. Mayank Yadav attacks the stumps for LSG.
RCB: 63/4 (10 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 RCB vs LSG: Gone!
Cameron Green 9 (9) out bowled by Mayank Yadav. RCB in deep trouble at the moment Green walks back to the pavilion.
RCB: 59/4 (8 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 RCB vs LSG: RCB In Trouble
RCB have lost Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and Faf du Plessis in 12 balls. LSG have turned it around in the last moments of the powerplay.
RCB: 48/3 (6 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 RCB vs LSG: RCB On Top
Royal Challengers Bengaluru on top with Virat Kohli and captain Faf du Plessis. RCB have 36 runs from the first four overs now.
RCB: 36/0 (4 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 RCB vs LSG: RCB Begin Chase
RCB have begin the chase of 182 runs with Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis. Lucknow Super Giants start all three overs with spin.
RCB: 14/0 (2.2 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 RCB vs LSG: Lucknow post 181
13 runs from the final over and 19 from the second last have got LSG to a total of 181 runs. Pooran scored 40 off 21 balls in the end stage for Lucknow.
LSG: 181/5 (20 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 RCB vs LSG: Another wicket
First Quinton de Kock and then Ayush Badoni walks back to the pavilion. RCB are in complete control at the moment with just 12 balls left now.
LSG: 148/5 (18 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 RCB vs LSG: RCB bounce back
Yash Dayal gives away just two runs from the fifteenth over and Siraj also bowls a tight one. De Kock somehow manages to get two boundaries which were much needed at the moment for LSG.
LSG: 141/3 (16 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 RCB vs LSG: Big wicket
Clever bowling from Maxwell as Marcus Stoinis is trapped by his international teammate. Nicholas Pooran comes in to bat now.
LSG: 130/3 (14.3 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 RCB vs LSG: LSG on top
Marcus Stoinis and Quinton de Kock are on the charge for LSG. RCB need a wicket soon to get things in control at their home.
LSG: 128/2 (13.2 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 RCB vs LSG: De Kock key for LSGG
Quinton de Kock is key for LSG at the moment. Marcus Stoinis is not that strong against spin as we all know. Is it the right move to send him over Pooran with spinners bowling right now?
LSG: 92/2 (11.3 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 RCB vs LSG: Padikkal Gone!
After a fine start in the first three overs, Rahul took some balls to settle down which effected the run-rate, similar has happened with Padikkal taking his time to settle in. The pressure got to him and he played a silly shot giving away his wicket in the process.
LSG: 73/2 (9 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 RCB vs LSG: Gone!
KL Rahul trapped by RCB and Maxwell. He goes for a big one and gets trapped, miscues it badly and a simple catch inside the circle sends him back to the pavilion.
LSG: 59/1 (7 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 RCB vs LSG: RCB Bounce Back
RCB bounce back with a fine over from Glenn Maxwell, just four runs given away from it. KL Rahul also gets going with a six off Yash Dayal.
LSG: 47/0 (5.1 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 RCB vs LSG: De Kock on fire
Quinton de Kock on fire as Siraj taken to the cleaners by the LSG opener. Two huge maximums from that over. Glenn Maxwell comes into the attack for RCB now.
LSG: 32/0 (3 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 RCB vs LSG: Here we go
Quinton de Kock and KL Rahul open the batting for the Lucknow Super Giants. Reece Topley gets hit for three fours in the first over.
LSG: 12/0 (1 Over)
LIVE IPL 2024 RCB vs LSG: Playing 11s
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Rajat Patidar, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat(w), Reece Topley, Mayank Dagar, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal.
Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mayank Yadav.
LIVE IPL 2024 RCB vs LSG: Toss Report
RCB captain Faf du Plessis wins the toss and elects to bowl first against the Lucknow Super Giants.
LIVE IPL 2024: KL Rahul's Homecoming
KL Rahul has returned to the city where it all began for him. RCB will take on LSG tonight and surely Rahul would hope to make an impact tonight with his bat.
LIVE IPL 2024: Du Plessis key for RCB
Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell have had a quiet start to the IPL 2024 season so far and they will surely look to change the form they are in again the Lucknow Super Giants.
LIVE IPL 2024 RCB vs LSG: Match Timings
The match between RCB and LSG will take place in Bengaluru. The action will begin at 730 PM (IST) so stayed tuned for all key updates.
LIVE IPL 2024: Pitch Report
The conditions at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium are known to give advantage to batters. It can be a nightmare for bowler at times in Bengaluru. In the previous game, KKR chased 183 runs in less than 17 overs.
LIVE IPL 2024 RCB vs LSG: Kohli To Lead Purple Cap Race Again
Virat Kohli just needs one run to beat number 1 Riyan Parag at the moment as both are on 181 runs. RCB vs LSG will take place at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium tonight.
RCB vs LSG LIVE: What Is The Toss Time?
RCB vs LSG is an evening game for which the toss is going to take place at 7 pm IST as the match starts half an hour later at 7.30 pm. Keep watching this space for latest updates.
Check Both The Squads:
RCB Squad:
Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Alzarri Joseph/Reece Topley, Mayank Dagar, Mohammad Siraj, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Mahipal Lomror/Yash Dayal
LSG Squad:
KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock, Devdutt Padikkal, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mayank Yadav, M Siddharth
RCB vs LSG LIVE: Injury Update From Lucknow Camp
KL Rahul did not play a full match last time. His fitness concerns could not be serious. However, if he is not fit to play this match, Deepak Hooda could walk in. Otherwise, there is no other injury concern in CSK camp.
RCB vs LSG LIVE Updates: Check LIVE Streaming Details
The RCB vs LSG clash in IPL 2024 will take place from 7.30 pm IST and the live streaming of the match is available free of cost at Jio Cinema and its website while the TV broadcast will be on Star Sports Network.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Vs Lucknow Super Giants LIVE: Check Weather Report
The weather in Bengaluru is going to stay fit for a full T20 match to take place in the evening, with no rain predicted during the match time. The temperature will be between 33 to 35 degrees with patches of cloud floating above. Thankfully, the humidity will be just 40 percent.
LSG vs RCB LIVE: Will KL Rahul Play As Captain Today?
KL Rahul' fitness concerns remain. He did not keep wickets and did not captain in last match. If he is not 100 percent, he is likely to continue purely as a batter, being an impact sub. However, if he needs a rest, Deepak Hooda could be his replacement. There is no update so far on fitness of KL Rahul.
RCB vs LSG LIVE: Check Out Dream11 Prediction
RCB vs LSG LIVE Updates: Probable Playing 11s
RCB Probable XI: Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Alzarri Joseph/Reece Topley, Mayank Dagar, Mohammad Siraj, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Mahipal Lomror/Yash Dayal
LSG Probable XII: KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock, Devdutt Padikkal, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mayank Yadav, M Siddharth
LSG vs RCB LIVE: Squads
Lucknow Super Giants Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran(c), Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav, Manimaran Siddharth, Naveen-ul-Haq, Amit Mishra, Kyle Mayers, Ashton Turner, Krishnappa Gowtham, Matt Henry, Deepak Hooda, Prerak Mankad, Yash Thakur, Shivam Mavi, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Arshad Khan, Shamar Joseph, Arshin Kulkarni
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat(w), Alzarri Joseph, Mayank Dagar, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Dinesh Karthik, Karn Sharma, Reece Topley, Tom Curran, Swapnil Singh, Lockie Ferguson, Mahipal Lomror, Will Jacks, Suyash Prabhudessai, Manoj Bhandage, Akash Deep, Saurav Chauhan, Rajan Kumar, Himanshu S
LIVE Updates RCB vs LSG: KL Rahul vs du Plessis
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the RCB vs LSG clash in IPL 2024. KL Rahul comes to home in Bengaluru and will be hoping that Lucknow register back to back wins. RCB have blown hot and cold so far and need a win to bounce back after loss to KKR.