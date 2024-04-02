RCB vs LSG Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s Royal Challengers Bengaluru Vs Lucknow Super Giants in Chinnaswamy Stadium, 730PM IST, Bengaluru
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Vs Lucknow Super Giants Dream11 Team Prediction RCB vs LSG T20 Match Preview - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of Royal Challengers Bengaluru Vs Lucknow Super Giants Dream11 Team Player List, Royal Challengers Bengaluru Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.
Another big game awaits fans in IPL 2024 as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) host Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Match 15 at M Chinnaswamy stadium. It will be fascinating to see how things occur in the middle as two of the biggest batting powerhouses in the league play at a ground where boundaries are short and runs will be on offer. The team winning the toss will definitely look to bowl first. Keep an eye on which team bowls first and then make your fantasy XI.
Thing is that safe risks can be taken in your Dream11 picks when you know which team will bat first. The role of batters and bowlers significant depening upon when they are bowling or batting. RCB bowlers may not do as well defending the target as they can do while restricting a team to a total.
Reece Topley could replace Alzarri Jopseph in the XI after RCB lose the match at KKR which showed a listless bowling performance from the Bengaluru-based franchise. Lockie Ferguson is another pacer who can be picked. But make your choices only after the teams are out at 7 pm IST.
Virat Kohli is in good form so he is an assured run-scorer, which makes him an ideal captaincy material in fantasy team. It will be interesting to see if KL Rahul featured in a full-game or plays as an impact player. If he is captaining, then he can be your vice-captain. Otherwise, avoid picking him.
RCB vs LSG DREAM 11 FANTASY PICKS
WKs: Dinesh Karthik, Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul (vc), Nicholas Pooran
Batters: Virat Kohli (c), Faf du Plessis
All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green
Bowlers: Mohammed Siraj, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mayank Yadav
RCB vs LSG: Squads
Lucknow Super Giants Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran(c), Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav, Manimaran Siddharth, Naveen-ul-Haq, Amit Mishra, Kyle Mayers, Ashton Turner, Krishnappa Gowtham, Matt Henry, Deepak Hooda, Prerak Mankad, Yash Thakur, Shivam Mavi, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Arshad Khan, Shamar Joseph, Arshin Kulkarni
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat(w), Alzarri Joseph, Mayank Dagar, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Dinesh Karthik, Karn Sharma, Reece Topley, Tom Curran, Swapnil Singh, Lockie Ferguson, Mahipal Lomror, Will Jacks, Suyash Prabhudessai, Manoj Bhandage, Akash Deep, Saurav Chauhan, Rajan Kumar, Himanshu Sharma
RCB vs LSG: Probable Playing 11s
RCB Probable XII: Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Alzarri Joseph/Reece Topley, Mayank Dagar, Mohammad Siraj, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Mahipal Lomror/Yash Dayal
LSG Probable XII: KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock, Devdutt Padikkal, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mayank Yadav, M Siddharth
