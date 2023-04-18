Highlights | RR vs LSG, IPL 2023 Cricket Final Scorecard: LSG Clinch A Thrilling 10-Run Win In Jaipur

Rajasthan Royals (RR) lost a thriller vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Jaipur, going down by 10 runs. Chasing 155 to win the contest, the Sanju Samson-led side were cruising in the chase till the 12th over before LSG bowling made a strong comeback and picked wickets in short intervals. Samson, Devdutt Padikall and Riyan Parag had a terrible outing with the bat as RR fell short of the mark by 10 runs.

Earlier, RR had restricted LSG to 154 for 7 in 20 overs after they won the toss and opted to bowl first at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Kyle Mayers top-scored with 51 but apart from him, none of the batter stepped up. RR retain the top spot in points table despite the loss as their NRR is better than that of LSG who have same points as them (8).

