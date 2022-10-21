Highlights Scotland vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup 2022 Group B Scorecard: Zimbabwe qualify for Super 12s
SCO vs ZIM, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group B Match LIVE Score and Updates: Check Scorecard and Updates from Scotland vs Zimbabwe Group B match here
Trending Photos
Scotland and Zimbabwe clash in the final first-round fixture of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. With qualification at stake, both sides chase victory to secure a place in the Super 12. Scotland have played some good cricket in both of their matches in this T20 World Cup so far. They started with an excellent victory against West Indies in their opening match of the campaign. The batters played responsibly to get the team to a competitive total and then the bowlers responded well to defend the score of 160. Left-arm spinner Mark Watt bowled brilliantly in that game as he claimed three wickets for just 12 runs in his four overs. The Scotland batting unit faired even better in the match against Ireland and they were ahead for a major portion of the match until the Scotland bowlers were taken down by some brilliant T20 batting by Curtis Campher.
Richie Berrington and his men did most things right in that match against Ireland but there isn't much bowlers can do when someone bats the way Campher did. However, the team has looked in high spirits and confidence so far, and they will be eager to carry that forward into this highly important match against Zimbabwe.
Scotland vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup Highlights and Scorecard
Zimbabwe have topped the Group B and enter the Group 2 of the Super 12 stage in T20 World Cup.
They join India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, South Africa and Netherlands in that group. Zimbabwe will play India on November 6.
Scotland vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup LIVE score
ZIMBABWE win and qualify for Super 12s
They win by 5 wickets and stay alive in T20 World Cup, move to next round.
Scotland pack their bags and go out.
Scotland vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup LIVE score
Zimbabwe five down now. Ervine gone after playing a fine knock of 58 runs. Mark Watt with the wicket. Can Scotland make a comeback from jaws of defeat. Zimbabwe still ahead in this contest.
ZIM 120/5 (17.1)
Zimbabwe need 13 runs in 17 balls
Scotland vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup LIVE score
Raza departs, caught behind off Davey. Ervine and Raza have done a good job together. The stand went beyond 60 mark. What a recovery this has been. Zimbabwe were 42 for 3 at one stage, after the end of the 8th over. Raza making full use of the form he is in. But he is no more there and rest of the batters need to ensure Zimbabwe make the remaining runs.
ZIM 106/4 (15)
Zimbabwe need 27 runs in 30 balls
Scotland vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup LIVE score
A nice, little partnership is emerging between Raza and Ervine. The required rate is under eight so Zimbabwe are comfortable here. Raza is beginning to open up now as well.
ZIM 76/3 (12)
Zimbabwe need 57 runs in 48 balls
Scotland vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup LIVE score
OUT! What a catch by Wheal in the deep. Leask gets a wicket as he dismisses Sean Williams for 7 off 12 balls. Zimbabwe lose 3 wickets in the chase. Sikandar Raza, right handed bat, comes to the crease.
ZIM 42/3 (8)
Zimbabwe need 91 runs in 72 balls
Scotland vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup LIVE score - Zimbabwe 2 down
Zimbabwe lose 2 wickets early as Madhevere ) (5) bowled in by Davey. Chakabva 4 (3) LWB by Wheal. Zimbabwe lose 2 early wickets in their chase of 133 runs.
ZIM - 15/2 (3.1 Overs), Ervine 9 (10) & Williams 0 (2)
Scotland vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup LIVE score
What a start for Scotland, they pick up a wicket straightaway as Wheal strikes in the first over and removes Chakabva for just 4. Wesley Madhevere, right handed bat, comes to the crease.
ZIM 4/1 (0.4)
Zimbabwe need 129 runs
Scotland vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup LIVE score
Zimbabwe have done well here to curtail Scotland to just 132/6 in 20 overs.
Tendai Chatara and Richard Ngarava with 2 wickets each. Other bowlers also bowling quite well. Scotland had a hero with the bat in Munsey who scored a fifty but they know they have a tough task ahead of themselves to stop Zimbabwe from winning.
Another reminder that the winner goes through to Super 12s and loser gets knocked out.
SCO 132/6 (20)
Scotland vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup LIVE score
Munsey goes back after scoring a well-made 54 off 51 balls. Onus on Leask and MacLeod to take Scotland to a decent, fighting total here. Zimbabwe have been very disciplined tonight.
SCO 113/4 (17.1)
Scotland opt to bat
Scotland vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup LIVE score
FIFTY for Munsey! His 9th in T20Is, his 2nd in T20 World Cups and what a stage to bring it up. He completed it in 46 balls and needs a move on from here as Scotland needs quick runs now with 5 overs to go in the innings.
SCO 91/3 (15)
Scotland vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup LIVE score
Scotland are moving well but they also continue to lose wickets at regular intervals. Berrington now gone, run out. Munsey carries on the good work.
SCO 70/3 (10.4)
Scotland vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup LIVE score
Scotland continue to score runs despite having lost 2 quick wickets. Richie Berrington, right handed bat, comes to the crease after loss of Cross. Munsey is looking well set and scoring runs freely. Scotland have gone past fifty at the end of 7 overs.
SCO 50/2 (7)
Scotland vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup LIVE score
George Munsey is looking to stay positive despite losing his opening partner in just the first over. Matthew Cross, right handed bat, could not do much with the bat and departs for just 1 off balls. Richard Ngarava gets the wicket but what a catch from Wesley Madhevere. Second wicket falls for Scotland.
SCO 24/2 (4.1)
Scotland vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup LIVE score
OUT! What a start from Zimbabwe. They pick their first wicket in only the first over of the match. Scotland lose Michael Jones for 4. Brilliant catch by Sikandar Raza just outside the 30 yards. Chatara with the wicket.
SCO 5/1 (1)
Scotland vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup LIVE score
Teams:
Zimbabwe (Playing XI): Craig Ervine(c), Regis Chakabva(w), Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani
Scotland (Playing XI): George Munsey, Michael Jones, Matthew Cross(w), Richie Berrington(c), Michael Leask, Calum MacLeod, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Josh Davey, Safyaan Sharif, Brad Wheal
Scotland vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup LIVE score
Toss News: Scotland win toss and opt to bat first
Scotland vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup LIVE score
While we wait for the 2nd match to start. Here's an update from West Indies vs Ireland contest and we have a shocker here. Ireland have knocked out West Indies.
Read more from here.
@cricketireland have been outstanding in their planning and execution on the big day. Deservedly into the Super 12 #ICCT20WorldCup2022
— Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) October 21, 2022
Scotland vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup LIVE score
Hello and welcome to live score and updates on our blog here from the last Group B match between Scotland and Zimbabwe to be played at Hobart. The match will start at 1.30 pm IST and the toss will take place at 1 pm IST.
Stay tuned for all updates on our blog here.
More Stories