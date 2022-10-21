West Indies vs Ireland, T20 World Cup 2022 Group B Match Highlights: West Indies knocked out, Ireland win by 9 wickets
WI vs IRE, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Match LIVE Score and Updates: Check Scorecard and Updates from West Indies vs Ireland match here.
Two-time former champions West Indies face Ireland and Scotland face Zimbabwe in must-win matches in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup with all four teams in Group B with one win and a chance of qualifying for the Super 12. Whichever two teams between West Indies, Ireland, Scotland and Zimbabwe win their matches will advance but with rain predicted for Friday in Hobart, there is a possibility of rain playing spoilsport and having a huge impact on the matches, bringing in the Net Run-Rate (NRR) into the equation. Currently, Scotland lead the table with the best NRR of 0.759 with Zimbabwe in second position. In case both the matches on Friday are washed off without a single ball being bowled, Scotland and Zimbabwe will go through. In case, the West Indies v Ireland match is played and the other match is washed out, the winner of that match along with Scotland will make it to the next stage. In case the Scotland v Zimbabwe match is played and the other match had to be abandoned, the winner of the match along with West Indies will advance to Super 12. So, all the teams have a lot to play for and will be hoping that the rain does not intervene and the weather lets the action on the field decide their fate.
West Indies had landed in this situation after losing to Scotland by 42 runs in their first match. They recovered some ground by beating Zimbabwe on Wednesday but are still facing some anxious moments after Scotland lost to Ireland, who themselves lost to Zimbabwe. West Indies skipper Nicholas Pooran admitted that the reason for their predicament is the failure of the batting unit and said they decided to pull themselves up. "We spoke (about this) and had to be responsible as a batting group. Enough is enough. We have been failing in the middle overs. We tried to be a bit conservative in the middle overs. But in tournaments like these, guys tried to be conservative trying to build partnerships but then got caught and bowled. At times like this, we need to create our own luck...," Pooran said adding that Akeal Hosein and Rovman Powell did just that against Zimbabwe with a partnership at the end of the innings. Pooran was looking forward to another stupendous effort from his bowlers especially Alzarri Joseph, who claimed 4-16 in his four overs against Zimbabwe.
So this is it from Zee News' live coverage of West Indies vs Ireland in ICC T20 World Cup 2022.
LIVE WI vs IRE T20 World Cup 2022
Riding on superb bowling performance by Delany followed by excellent fifty by Paul Stirling, Ireland beat West Indies by 9 wickets. With this defeat West Indies are knocked out of T20 World Cup 2022.
Ireland beat West Indies by 9 wickets
LIVE WI vs IRE T20 World Cup 2022
Paul Stirling hits a massive fifty in just 32 balls with the help of five boundaries and two sixes. Ireland are cruising towards win.
LIVE score IRE 110/1 (12) CRR: 9.17 REQ: 4.62 Ireland need 37 runs in 48 balls
LIVE WI vs IRE T20 World Cup 2022
West Indies finally gets the breakthrough as Akeal Hosein removes Ireland captain Andrew Balbirnie for 37 runs in just 23 balls. He smashed three sixes and three fours in his innings.
LIVE score IRE 79/1 (8.2) CRR: 9.48 REQ: 5.83 Ireland need 68 runs in 70 balls
LIVE WI vs IRE T20 World Cup 2022 Match
Andrew Balbirnie and Paul Stirling are on a roll. Ireland are on top in first four overs. They are scoring at rate of over 11.
IRE 45/0 (4) CRR: 11.25 REQ: 6.38
LIVE WI vs IRE T20 World Cup 2022 Match
Brendon King's 48-ball 62 with the help of six boundaries and a six followed by late cameo by Odean Smith with 19 runs in 12 balls, West Indies managed to score 146 runs in 20 overs. This is not a huge total for Ireland. They just need a solid start.
WI 146/5 (20) CRR: 7.3
LIVE WI vs IRE T20 World Cup 2022 match
No big knock by captain Nicholas Pooran as West Indies keep hopes from Rovman Powell to give their innings a finishing touch with five overs to go.
LIVE Score WI 105/4 in 15 overs
LIVE WI vs IRE T20 World Cup 2022 match
Finally, a sluggish innings by West Indies' Evin Lewis comes to an end as he departs for 13 runs in 18 balls. Captain Nicholas Pooran has joined King in the middle. A captain's knok is required from him. King on the other hand is going all guns blazing.
LIVE Score - WI 81/3 (11.3) CRR: 7.04
LIVE WI vs IRE T20 World Cup 2022 match
Brandon King is batting on 29 runs in 20 balls with the help of four boundaries while Evin Lewis is finding it difficult to middle the ball as he is yet to find the rope. The duo has taken West Indies out of trouble but needs to score quick runs now.
LIVE Score - WI 67/2 (10) CRR: 6.7
LIVE WI vs IRE T20 World Cup Match
Another blow for West Indies as they lose Johnson Charles. Simi Singh takes his first wicket of the match. West Indies have lost 2 wickets inside the powerplay. Brendon King joins
Evin Lewis in the middle.
LIVE Score - WI 31/2 (4.4) CRR: 6.64
LIVE WI vs IRE T20 World Cup Match
LIVE WI vs IRE T20 World Cup 2022 Match - Kyle Mayers departs
After playing a sluggish innings of five balls - one run, Kyle Mayers fall against Barry McCarthy in his very first over. Evin Lewis has joined Charles in the middle.
LIVE Score: WI 11/1 in 3 overs
LIVE WI vs IRE T20 World Cup 2022 Match
Here we go then, West Indies opening batsmen Johnson Charles and Kyle Mayers are out in the middle, who would aim to give a solid start to the 2-time champions while Joshua Little and Mark Adair are opening the bowling for Ireland.
LIVE WI vs IRE T20 World Cup 2022 Match - Both teams playing XI
Ireland (Playing XI): Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little
West Indies (Playing XI): Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran(w/c), Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy
LIVE WI vs IRE T20 World Cup 2022 match - Both team captains at the toss
Andrew Balbirnie: After losing the first game, it has become win or die. We'll have to bowl well. Restrict them and chase the target later on. Think the pitch won't change much throughout the 40 overs, it will pretty much remain the same. We are playing with the same XI.
Nicholas Pooran: We are going to bat first, it's a fresh pitch with some sunshine around. We are coming off some good momentum, we need to continue what we have been doing. We spoke as a batting and a bowling unit what we need to do. The straight boundaries are massive here. King is fit, he is back, Brooks misses out.
LIVE WI vs IRE T20 World Cup 2022 Match
West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran won the toss and opted to bat first against Ireland at the Bellerive Oval, Hobart on Friday.
Hello and welcome to Zee News' live coverage of West Indies vs Ireland match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 on Friday. This is your host Akash Kharade and I will be taking you through all the key updates from the game.
