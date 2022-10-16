Highlights SL vs NAM T20 World Cup 2022 Match 1: Namibia write history, beat Sri Lanka to cause big upset
SL vs NAM, T20 World Cup 2022 Match 1 LIVE Scorecard: Follow LIVE score and updates from final between Sri Lanka vs Namibia on our live blog here
SL vs NAM Match preview: Sri Lanka take on Namibia in the first match of T20 World Cup 2022 at Geelong and expect Lankans to run over Namibia today. The Dasun Shanaka-led unit may have failed to directly qualify for the main stage of the tournament but they are a team that has improved by leaps and bound and are in very good form at the moment. Recently, Sri Lanka won the Asia Cup 2022 where they beat favourites India and Pakistan at different stages of the tournament to emerge as victors. Their title clinch sent a message to the world that they cannot be ruled out as contenders just yet. However, on the eve of their first match, Lankans have received a huge blow as Dilshan Madushanka has been ruled out of the World Cup.
The left-arm quick has sustained a quadriceps injury. A replacement will be announced shortly.
Sri Lanka come into the #T20WorldCup with five wins on the trot in T20Is _
Can they maintain their winning streak against Namibia in the tournament opener?
More _ https://t.co/cbk9rgtK3S pic.twitter.com/79ViHfmCy7 — ICC (@ICC) October 15, 2022
Namibia had made a big impression on their T20 World Cup debut in the UAE and Oman in 2021, surging through to the Super 12 stage and even getting a win there. In the 2022 T20 World Cup, the challenge for Gerhard Erasmus's side will be to deliver again without the element of surprise they had in 2021. Undoubtedly, Namibia will lean heavily on fast bowling all-rounder David Wiese and left-arm fast bowler Ruben Trumpelmann.
SL vs NAM Match 1 T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score
Biggest wins by runs for an Associate team vs a Full member team in T20Is:
81 runs Afg vs Zim Sharjah 2016
59 runs Afg vs Zim Nagpur 2016
55 runs Nam vs SL Geelong 2022 (Today)
54 runs UAE vs Ire Dubai 2021
That brings us to an end of an exciting game of cricket. But we are not done yet in T20 World Cup.
Click here to go to live coverage of 2nd match of T20 World Cup 2022 between UAE and Netherlands
SL vs NAM Match 1 T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score
HISTORY! NAMIBIA WIN BY 55 RUNS. THEY DON'T JUST WIN BUT CRUSH LANKANS BY 55 RUNS.
Brilliant effort from the Africa nation. A forgettable day for Lankas. The T20 World Cup begins with a big upset.
NAM 163/7 (20)
SL 108 (19)
Namibia won by 55 runs
SL had won the toss and opted to bowl first
SL vs NAM Match 1 T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score
Upset loading! Sri Lanka lose their ninth wicket as Namibia about to write history in just the first match of the tournament. It may be a qualifier match but the T20 World Cup has indeed began. And what a start to what is expected to be a fun ride.
SL 92/9 (15.2)
Sri Lanka need 72 runs in 28 balls
SL vs NAM Match 1 T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score
Seven overs to go and Sri Lanka have four wickets. Chamika Karunaratne arrives after Hasaranga is out. Shanaka still there. Looks like an upset on the cards as the required rate is too much. All depends on skipper Shanaka now.
SL 84/6 (13.2)
Sri Lanka need 80 runs in 40 balls
SL vs NAM Match 1 T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score
Shanaka and Rajapaksa brought back Sri Lanka's chase on track. But just then they lose another wicket. Rajapaksa departs for 20. Bernard Scholtz gets the wicket. And that is half of the SL side back to the hut. They are in massive struggle. Wanindu Hasaranga, right handed bat, comes to the crease.
SL 74/5 (10.3)
Sri Lanka need 90 runs in 57 balls
SL vs NAM Match 1 T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score
OUT! More bad news for Sri Lanka as they lose their fourth wicket inside 7 overs. Dhananjaya gone. Frylinck with the wicket. Dasun Shanaka, right handed bat, comes to the crease. Rajapaksa still there.
SL 45/4 (7.2)
Sri Lanka need 119 runs in 76 balls
SL vs NAM Match 1 T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score
Powerplay batting is one of the biggest weaknesses for Sri Lanka. Nothing has changed in this match as Namibians continue to boss around. Brilliant bowling and fielding.
Powerplay batting is one of Sri Lanka's biggest weaknesses in T20 cricket. Their average runs per wicket of 24 since 2018 is the third lowest among Full Member nations (only Zimbabwe and Bangladesh are lower). #T20WorldCup
— The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) October 16, 2022
SL vs NAM Match 1 T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score
Superb from Namibia, they are on top now, Sri Lanka lose their third wicket. Ben Shikongo, Remember the name. He dimisses Nissanka and Gunathilaka gone on back to back delivers. He almost had a hat-trick with ball hitting the new man in Bhanuka on the pads but the ball landed outside the leg stump. Saved. But what a start for Namibia this and what a star they have found in Shikongo.
SL 21/3 (3.5)
Sri Lanka need 143 runs
SL vs NAM Match 1 T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score
OUT! Mendis gone. This is a good catch from the keeper Zane Green. Tried to pull a full length delivery and has lost his wicket. Weise with the wicket. Dhananjaya de Silva, right handed bat, comes to the crease.
SL 20/1 (2.5)
Sri Lanka need 144 runs
SL vs NAM Match 1 T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score
Erasmus opens the attack for Namibia. Nissanka and Kusal Mendis are at the crease. Nissanka takes strike. Opens the account with a boundary. Mendis is also off the mark. Eight off the first over. Good start by Lankans.
SL 8/0 (1)
Sri Lanka need 156 runs
SL vs NAM Match 1 T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score
This is a top finish by JJ Smit and Jan Frylinck. Smit makes 31 off just 16 balls, smashed 2 sixes and fours each. Frylinck with 44 off 28 balls, include four boundaries. Partnership of 69 off 34 balls has helped Namibia stay in this contest after the horrible start and flurry of wickets in middle overs.
SL need 164 to win the first match.
NAM 163/7 (20)
Innings Break
SL vs NAM Match 1 T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score
J Smit and Frylinck would be looking to take the total near 160. Two more overs to go and if they can go beyond 150 and touch 160, they can still make a match out of it.
NAM 132/6 (18)
Sri Lanka opt to bowl
SL vs NAM Match 1 T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score
Namibia losing wickets in a cluster again. David Wiese back for a golden duck. He falls right after Baard was out thanks to a brilliant catch in the deep by Dhananjaya. Theekshana gets his first wicket.
NAM 94/6 (14.3)
Sri Lanka opt to bowl
SL vs NAM Match 1 T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score
The partnership between Baard and Erasmus comes to an end with the captain back to the hit. Hasaranga strikes, gets his first wicket. Jan Frylinck, left handed bat, comes to the crease.
NAM 81/4 (12.3)
Sri Lanka opt to bowl
SL vs NAM Match 1 T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score
Namibia have brought some sense of calmness to their batting and are on way to a decent total. Someone between these two - Erasmis and Baard - need to go big if they want to go beyond 150.
NAM 68/3 (11)
Sri Lanka opt to bowl
SL vs NAM Match 1 T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score
Erasmus and Baard steady the Namibia innings but the runs are hard to come by. The run-scoring rate has to be upped. Sri Lankans continue to dominate. Good mix of pace and spin from the Lankans and they are looking very good. Namibia have gone past 50.
NAM 54/3 (8.4)
Sri Lanka opt to bowl
SL vs NAM Match 1 T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score
OUT! What a catch from Kusal Mendis behind the stumps, Sanga-like take diving to his left. Loftie-Eaton departs for 20 off 12 balls and this is a big breakthrough for Lankans as he was beginning to look threatening. Captain Gerhard Erasmus walks in at No 5. Karunaratne with the wicket.
NAM 37/3 (5.1)
Sri Lanka opt to bowl
SL vs NAM Match 1 T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score
Namibia lose their 2nd wicket and are on back foot right at the start. Madhusudan removes La Cock with Shanaka taking a good catch. Stephan Baard, right handed bat, comes to the crease, he joins Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton in the middle.
NAM 18/2 (3.4)
Sri Lanka opt to bowl
SL vs NAM Match 1 T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score
OUT! That's the first wicket of the tournament. Chameera strikes on return to playing 11 after a long time and finds the top edge, Michael van Lingen gone for 3 off 6 balls. caught at third man by Pramod Madushan.
NAM 11/1 (1.5)
Sri Lanka opt to bowl
SL vs NAM Match 1 T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score
Michael van Lingen and Divan la Cock open the batting for Namibia. M Theekshana bowls the first over. La Cock gets the first runs for Namibia. Five off the first over by Theekshana. Chameera bowls the second over. Spin and pace from the start for SL.
NAM 5/0 (1)
Sri Lanka opt to bowl
SL vs NAM Match 1 T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score
Sri Lanka and Namibia players are out for national anthems, post which the first ball of this year's World Cup will be bowled. Stay tuned.
SL vs NAM Match 1 T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score: Playing 11s
Teams:
Namibia (Playing XI): Stephan Baard, David Wiese, Gerhard Erasmus(c), Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Zane Green(w), Divan la Cock, Michael van Lingen, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo
Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka, Maheesh Theekshana
SL vs NAM Match 1 T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score: Toss News!
Dasun Shanaka wins toss and Sri Lanka will bowl first. He says it is the first game and SL will have a look at conditions first. Dilshan Madushanka ruled out, confirms Shanaka.
SL vs NAM Match 1 T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score
Fans are filling the stadium rather quickly at Geelong.
Plenty of colour and joy _
The Sri Lankan fans have turned up in large numbers ahead of their clash against Namibia in Geelong _ #SLvNAM | #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/I3I2x16Zbt
— ICC (@ICC) October 16, 2022
SL vs NAM Match 1 T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score
Heads up about qualifying stages:
There are 8 teams who have already directly qualified for the Super 12 stage of T20 Workd Cup. The remaining eight sides have been split into two groups of four and the top-two teams will progress to the Super 12 stage.
SL vs NAM Match 1 T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score
Squads:
Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Pramod Madushan, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Dushmantha Chameera, Jeffrey Vandersay, Lahiru Kumara, Charith Asalanka
Namibia Squad: Stephan Baard, David Wiese, Gerhard Erasmus(c), Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Pikky Ya France, Zane Green(w), Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Tangeni Lungameni, Ben Shikongo, Michael van Lingen, Lohandre Louwrens, Karl Birkenstock, Divan la Cock
SL vs NAM Match 1 T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Match 1 of T20 World Cup 2022 between Sri Lanka and Namibia on our live blog here. Both teams will be looking for a winning start and get first points on the board.
Watch this space for all latest updatest. The toss will take place at 9 am IST and the match begins at 9.30 am IST.
