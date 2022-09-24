Highlights Sri Lanka Legends vs New Zealand Legends, Road Safety World Series 2022 T20: Match abandoned for the day, to be rescheduled

Sri Lanka Legends will take on New Zealand Legends in match no.16 in the ongoing Road Safety World Series 2022. Tillakaratne Dilshan's SL-L are currently third in the standing just above Ross Taylor's NZ-L in the points table. It is an important clash for both teams in order to secure the top spot. Sri Lanka Legends have already shown since the start of the tournament that they mean business and are not taking this legends tournament lightly, they have won all three of their matches played so far.

Sri Lanka Legends continue their good run as they defeat the England Legends by 7 wickets!

The bowling attack led by Sanath Jayasuriya was too good for the England Legends as they were bundled out for a paltry 78.#ENGLvsSLL #RoadSafetyWorldSeries #RSWS #YehJungHaiLegendary pic.twitter.com/hmOaFLvfma — Road Safety World Series (@RSWorldSeries) September 13, 2022

Full Squads

Sri Lanka Legends Squad: Dilshan Munaweera, Tillakaratne Dilshan(c), Upul Tharanga(w), Jeevan Mendis, Chamara Silva, Sanath Jayasuriya, Chaturanga de Silva, Asela Gunaratne, Isuru Udana, Nuwan Kulasekara, Ishan Jayaratne, Chaminda Vaas, Chamara Kapugedera, Dhammika Prasad, Dilruwan Perera, Mahela Udawatte, Kaushalya Weeraratne, Thisara Perera, Chinthaka Jayasinghe

New Zealand Legends Squad: Jamie How, Dean Brownlie, Ross Taylor(c), Aaron Redmond, Neil Broom, Gareth Hopkins(w), Jacob Oram, James Franklin, Hamish Bennett, Kyle Mills, Shane Bond, Bruce Martin, Anton Devcich, Jason Spice, Scott Styris, Craig McMillan