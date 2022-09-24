New Zealand Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 LIVE Stream details: When and where to watch NZ-L vs SL-L online and on TV?

Sri Lanka Legends will take on New Zealand Legends in match no.16 in the ongoing Road Safety World Series 2022. Tillakaratne Dilshan's SL-L are currently third in the standing just above Ross Taylor's NZ-L in the points table. It is an important clash for both teams in order to secure the top spot. Sri Lanka Legends have already shown since the start of the tournament that they mean business and are not taking this legends tournament lightly, they have won all three of their matches played so far.

Here’s all you need to know about New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 match:

When will New Zealand Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 match take place?

New Zealand Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 match will be played on Saturday, September 24.

Where will New Zealand Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 match take place?

New Zealand Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 match will be played at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Dehradun.

What time will New Zealand Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 match begin?

New Zealand Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 match will begin at 3:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 3pm IST.

Where can you watch New Zealand Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 match live on TV in India?

New Zealand Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 match will be broadcast on Colors Cineplex and Rishtey Cineplex on TV in India.

Where can you watch New Zealand Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 match live streaming in India?

New Zealand Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 match live streaming will be available on Jio TV for mobile users as well as the Voot website and app.