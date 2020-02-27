हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
ICC Women's T20 World Cup India vs New Zealand live score, news

After overpowering defending champions Australia and Bangladesh, the Indian women cricket team would look to maintain their winning run in the World T20 when they lock horns with New Zealand today.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, February 27, 2020 - 10:21
Comments |

Melbourne: India will take on New Zealand in their third Group A match of ICC Women's T20 World Cup at Junction Oval in Australia's Melbourne on Thursday (February 27, 2020). Both the teams are unbeaten in the tournament so far with India at the top of Group A with two wins in two matches and New Zealand at the second spot after beating Sri Lanka in their opener.

The match is scheduled to begin at 9:30 am Indian Standard Time (Australia time 3 pm) in the 4000-seater Junction Oval stadium which was earlier known as St Kilda Cricket Club Ground. 

After overpowering defending champions Australia and Bangladesh, the Indian women cricket team would look to maintain their winning run in the World T20 when they lock horns with New Zealand today. The team led by skipper Harmanpreet Kaur kicked-off its campaign with an impressive win against hosts Australia, following it up with a much better show against Bangladesh.

Poonam Yadav was crucial in both the wins and the team would expect a similar show from the spinner at the Junction Oval on Thursday. Meanwhile, New Zealand are also unbeaten in the tournament so far, making the competition even better. New Zealand posted a seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka in their first group game and a win will see the White Ferns go level on points with India in Group A.

India's record in the last five T20I matches is won, won, lost, won, lost while New Zealand are won, no result, won, lost and won.

India team: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Taniya Bhatia (wicketkeeper), Harleen Deol, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Richa Ghosh, Veda Krishnamurthy, Smriti Mandhana, Shikha Pandey, Arundhati Reddy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Shafali Verma, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav.

New Zealand Team: Sophie Devine (captain), Suzie Bates, Lauren Down, Maddy Green, Holly Huddleston, Hayley Jensen, Leigh Kasperek, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Katey Martin, Katie Perkins, Anna Peterson, Rachel Priest, Lea Tahuhu.

Tune in to Zee News for live updates on ICC Women's T20 World Cup India vs New Zealand - 

27 February 2020, 10:17 AM

R Mair to J Rodrigues, WICKET!!! J Rodrigues is out c Amelia Kerr b Rosemary Mair, 107.2 km/h good length going down leg. India are 80/3 11.1/20 

27 February 2020, 10:16 AM

Jemimah Rodrigues gets off the mark in style with a boundary. IND 72/2 in 9.3 overs.

27 February 2020, 10:13 AM

WICKET! India lose their second wicket as T Bhatia departs. Rosemary Mair strikes on the first ball of her second spell and sends Taniya Bhatia back to the dressing room. IND 68/2 in 9.1 overs. 

 

27 February 2020, 10:08 AM

Shafali Verma is on fire, hits back to back sixes for India. Verma batting at 25* & Taniya Bhatia 15*. India are 68/1, 9 Overs

27 February 2020, 10:03 AM

50 runs for India! Amelia Kerr bowls a full-toss on the leg-stump and Taniya Bhatia beats the short fine-leg fielder and collects a boundary, bringing up 50 for India. 

27 February 2020, 10:01 AM

A Kerr to S Verma, no run, 76.0 km/h full toss outside off stump. 

27 February 2020, 10:00 AM

Kerr to T Bhatia, FOUR, 76.6 km/h full toss going down leg. 

27 February 2020, 09:59 AM

Verma, Bhatia are taking India forward after the early departure of Smriti Mandhana hitting back to back sixes and boudaries. After the powerplay, India are 49/1 after 5 Overs.

27 February 2020, 09:56 AM

SIX! S Verma comes out and uses her feet to smack Peterson for a Six. India are 46/1 after 5 Overs

27 February 2020, 09:53 AM

India 33/1 after 4 Overs; S Verma batting on 12* (10),  T Bhatia 8* (6)

27 February 2020, 09:52 AM

S Devine to S Verma, FOUR, 111.2 km/h short length on off stump.

27 February 2020, 09:50 AM

After 3 overs, India Women 24/1 ( Shafali Verma 7, Taniya Bhatia (W) 5)

Lea Tahuhu, in her second over, gets rid of Smriti Mandhana on the second ball of the over. Slightly unlucky for Mandhana as it was an inside egde that shattered her stumps. Shafali tries to get the big shot in on the fourth and fifth ball but cannot do so. Taniya flicks the last delivery behind square and collects her first boundary. Nine runs off the over.

27 February 2020, 09:48 AM

T Bhatia comes in to bat, hits Tahuhu for FOUR, India are 24/1 after 3 Overs.

27 February 2020, 09:45 AM

Tahuhu stikes in the second over, bowls a yorker length delivery outside off stump, Smriti Mandhana fails to get it right and ends up dismantling her own stumps. Mandhana (11 runs) departs after a positive start. India 17/1 in 2.2 overs.

 

27 February 2020, 09:43 AM

First blow for India!  India lose Smriti Mandhana early. 

27 February 2020, 09:42 AM

After 2 overs, India Women 15/0 ( Shafali Verma 6 , Smriti Mandhana 9)

27 February 2020, 09:39 AM

Four! The first boundary of the contest as Mandhana goes up and over cover. She didn't get all of it, but enough to trickle away to the fence. India are 11/0 1.4/20 

27 February 2020, 09:37 AM

Shafali Verma opens the face of her bat to guide the ball towards third man and completes a single to get India off the mark. India are 6/0, 1 Overs

27 February 2020, 09:33 AM

Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana to open for India, Lea Tahuhu starts the proceedings for New Zealand

27 February 2020, 09:28 AM

National anthems are being played at the moment,  players from both the sides are out in the middle.

27 February 2020, 09:25 AM

Can Shafali Verma give India a solid start?

 

27 February 2020, 09:22 AM

India have made two changes in their playing XI from the last game. Smriti Mandhana is back in the squad after recovering from viral fever.

27 February 2020, 09:20 AM

We are going to bowl first. It's a fresh wicket, we would like to make most of the conditions. Couple of changes for us: Sophie Devine, New Zealand

27 February 2020, 09:14 AM

Captain Devine - leading from the front

 

27 February 2020, 09:07 AM

New Zealand skipper Sophie Devine wins the toss and opt to bowl against India in Melbourne

27 February 2020, 08:59 AM

The match is scheduled to begin at 9:30 am Indian Standard Time.

27 February 2020, 08:55 AM

Hello and welcome to Match 9 of the ICC Women's World T20 World Cup 2020 between India Women and New Zealand Women

