ICC Women's T20 World Cup India vs New Zealand live score, news

27 February 2020, 10:17 AM
R Mair to J Rodrigues, WICKET!!! J Rodrigues is out c Amelia Kerr b Rosemary Mair, 107.2 km/h good length going down leg. India are 80/3 11.1/20
27 February 2020, 10:16 AM
Jemimah Rodrigues gets off the mark in style with a boundary. IND 72/2 in 9.3 overs.
27 February 2020, 10:13 AM
WICKET! India lose their second wicket as T Bhatia departs. Rosemary Mair strikes on the first ball of her second spell and sends Taniya Bhatia back to the dressing room. IND 68/2 in 9.1 overs.
27 February 2020, 10:08 AM
Shafali Verma is on fire, hits back to back sixes for India. Verma batting at 25* & Taniya Bhatia 15*. India are 68/1, 9 Overs
27 February 2020, 10:03 AM
50 runs for India! Amelia Kerr bowls a full-toss on the leg-stump and Taniya Bhatia beats the short fine-leg fielder and collects a boundary, bringing up 50 for India.
27 February 2020, 10:01 AM
A Kerr to S Verma, no run, 76.0 km/h full toss outside off stump.
27 February 2020, 10:00 AM
Kerr to T Bhatia, FOUR, 76.6 km/h full toss going down leg.
27 February 2020, 09:59 AM
Verma, Bhatia are taking India forward after the early departure of Smriti Mandhana hitting back to back sixes and boudaries. After the powerplay, India are 49/1 after 5 Overs.
27 February 2020, 09:56 AM
SIX! S Verma comes out and uses her feet to smack Peterson for a Six. India are 46/1 after 5 Overs
27 February 2020, 09:53 AM
India 33/1 after 4 Overs; S Verma batting on 12* (10), T Bhatia 8* (6)
27 February 2020, 09:52 AM
S Devine to S Verma, FOUR, 111.2 km/h short length on off stump.
27 February 2020, 09:50 AM
After 3 overs, India Women 24/1 ( Shafali Verma 7, Taniya Bhatia (W) 5)
Lea Tahuhu, in her second over, gets rid of Smriti Mandhana on the second ball of the over. Slightly unlucky for Mandhana as it was an inside egde that shattered her stumps. Shafali tries to get the big shot in on the fourth and fifth ball but cannot do so. Taniya flicks the last delivery behind square and collects her first boundary. Nine runs off the over.
27 February 2020, 09:48 AM
T Bhatia comes in to bat, hits Tahuhu for FOUR, India are 24/1 after 3 Overs.
27 February 2020, 09:45 AM
Tahuhu stikes in the second over, bowls a yorker length delivery outside off stump, Smriti Mandhana fails to get it right and ends up dismantling her own stumps. Mandhana (11 runs) departs after a positive start. India 17/1 in 2.2 overs.
27 February 2020, 09:43 AM
First blow for India! India lose Smriti Mandhana early.
27 February 2020, 09:42 AM
After 2 overs, India Women 15/0 ( Shafali Verma 6 , Smriti Mandhana 9)
27 February 2020, 09:39 AM
Four! The first boundary of the contest as Mandhana goes up and over cover. She didn't get all of it, but enough to trickle away to the fence. India are 11/0 1.4/20
27 February 2020, 09:37 AM
Shafali Verma opens the face of her bat to guide the ball towards third man and completes a single to get India off the mark. India are 6/0, 1 Overs
27 February 2020, 09:33 AM
Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana to open for India, Lea Tahuhu starts the proceedings for New Zealand
27 February 2020, 09:28 AM
National anthems are being played at the moment, players from both the sides are out in the middle.
27 February 2020, 09:25 AM
Can Shafali Verma give India a solid start?
How many do you predict Shafali Verma will score today? #INDvNZ | #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/Tl8b5FDzb6
— T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) February 27, 2020
27 February 2020, 09:22 AM
India have made two changes in their playing XI from the last game. Smriti Mandhana is back in the squad after recovering from viral fever.
27 February 2020, 09:20 AM
We are going to bowl first. It's a fresh wicket, we would like to make most of the conditions. Couple of changes for us: Sophie Devine, New Zealand
27 February 2020, 09:14 AM
Captain Devine - leading from the front
"She is leading from the front, and that's the best thing you can do as a captain."
88 T20Is
2327 runs
14 half-centuries
1 century
The incredible Sophie Devine #INDvNZ | #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/z1e8liqf3A
— T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) February 27, 2020
27 February 2020, 09:07 AM
New Zealand skipper Sophie Devine wins the toss and opt to bowl against India in Melbourne
27 February 2020, 08:59 AM
The match is scheduled to begin at 9:30 am Indian Standard Time.
27 February 2020, 08:55 AM
Hello and welcome to Match 9 of the ICC Women's World T20 World Cup 2020 between India Women and New Zealand Women