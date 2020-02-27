ICC Women's T20 World Cup India vs New Zealand live score, news

Melbourne: India will take on New Zealand in their third Group A match of ICC Women's T20 World Cup at Junction Oval in Australia's Melbourne on Thursday (February 27, 2020). Both the teams are unbeaten in the tournament so far with India at the top of Group A with two wins in two matches and New Zealand at the second spot after beating Sri Lanka in their opener.

The match is scheduled to begin at 9:30 am Indian Standard Time (Australia time 3 pm) in the 4000-seater Junction Oval stadium which was earlier known as St Kilda Cricket Club Ground.

After overpowering defending champions Australia and Bangladesh, the Indian women cricket team would look to maintain their winning run in the World T20 when they lock horns with New Zealand today. The team led by skipper Harmanpreet Kaur kicked-off its campaign with an impressive win against hosts Australia, following it up with a much better show against Bangladesh.

Poonam Yadav was crucial in both the wins and the team would expect a similar show from the spinner at the Junction Oval on Thursday. Meanwhile, New Zealand are also unbeaten in the tournament so far, making the competition even better. New Zealand posted a seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka in their first group game and a win will see the White Ferns go level on points with India in Group A.

India's record in the last five T20I matches is won, won, lost, won, lost while New Zealand are won, no result, won, lost and won.

India team: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Taniya Bhatia (wicketkeeper), Harleen Deol, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Richa Ghosh, Veda Krishnamurthy, Smriti Mandhana, Shikha Pandey, Arundhati Reddy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Shafali Verma, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav.

New Zealand Team: Sophie Devine (captain), Suzie Bates, Lauren Down, Maddy Green, Holly Huddleston, Hayley Jensen, Leigh Kasperek, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Katey Martin, Katie Perkins, Anna Peterson, Rachel Priest, Lea Tahuhu.

