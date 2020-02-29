ICC Women's T20 World Cup, Live Updates: Sri Lanka win toss, opt to bat against India

29 February 2020, 10:15 AM
WICKET!!! Sri Lanka have now lost three wickets inside 50 overs. Chamari Atapattu (33) was caught by Shikha Pandey was Poonam Yadav on the third ball of the ninth over. Sri Lanka 50/3 (9 overs)
29 February 2020, 10:09 AM
WICKET!! Harshitha Madavi (12) was bowled out by Rajeshwari Gayakwad on the first ball of the eighth over. Sri Lanka 42/2 (8 overs)
29 February 2020, 10:04 AM
Seven runs off the last two over. Atapattu (27) punched the last delivery of the seventh over through covers for four runs. Sri Lanka 42/1 (7 overs)
29 February 2020, 09:55 AM
11 runs off the last over. Madavi (7) hammered the first ball of the fourth over past short third man's left for four runs before Jayangani drilled the last ball of the over down the ground for another boundary. Sri Lanka 25/1 (4 overs)
29 February 2020, 09:52 AM
Harshitha Madavi comes to bat for Sri Lanka.
29 February 2020, 09:47 AM
WICKET!!! Deepti Sharma strikes for India. Thimashini (2) was caught by Rajeshwari Gayakwad at cover-point on the first ball of the third over. Sri Lanka 14/1 (2.5 overs)
29 February 2020, 09:38 AM
Six runs off the very first over by Deepti Sharma. Thimashini (1) got off the mark by sweeping away the second ball to deep square leg for a single, while Atapattu (5) opened her account by picking up a boundary on the fourth ball. Sri Lanka Women 6/0 (1 over)
29 February 2020, 09:35 AM
Chamari Atapattu and Umesha Thimashini have walked down the crease to begin Sri Lanka's innings. Deepti Sharma to open the attack for India.
29 February 2020, 09:16 AM
Lineups:
India Playing XI: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Deepti Sharma, Veda Krishnamurthy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad
Sri Lanka Playing XI: Chamari Atapattu (c), Umesha Thimashini, Hasini Perera, Hansima Karunaratne, Shashikala Siriwardene, Harshitha Madavi, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Sathya Sandeepani, Udeshika Prabodhani
29 February 2020, 09:14 AM
Sri Lanka win toss, opt to bat against India!
29 February 2020, 09:14 AM
The toss for the group stage clash between India women and Sri Lanka women will take place shortly.