ICC Women's T20 World Cup, Live Updates: Sri Lanka win toss, opt to bat against India

Having already secured a semi-final berth at the International Cricket Council (ICC) Women's T20 World Cup, the Indian women's cricket team will look to improve their batting woes when they take on Sri Lanka in the final Group A clash of the showpiece event at the Junction Oval in Melbourne on Saturday. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, February 29, 2020 - 10:15
Image Credits: Twitter/@cricketworldcup

The Women in Blue had earlier booked their place in the last-four of the ongoing marquee event after registering a narrow three-run victory over New Zealand in their last clash at the same venue. 

The Women in Blue had earlier booked their place in the last-four of the ongoing marquee event after registering a narrow three-run victory over New Zealand in their last clash at the same venue.

Asked to bat first, 16-year-old Shafali Verma once again showcased a decent performance with the bat as she notched up crucial 46 runs off just 34 balls to help India set a total of 133 for eight. 

In reply, Deepti Sharma, Shikha Pandey, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav and Radha Yadav all chipped in with a wicket each to help their side restrict the White Ferns to 130 for 6 in their stipulated 20 overs. 

Notably, India are unbeaten in the tournament so far, having registered back-to-back wins against Australia, Bangladesh and New Zealand. 

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, are out of the race to the semi-final after slumping to back-to-back defeats at the hands of New Zealand and hosts Australia. Going into the upcoming clash, Sri Lanka will play for pride.

Here are the live updates: 

 

29 February 2020, 10:15 AM

WICKET!!! Sri Lanka have now lost three wickets inside 50 overs. Chamari Atapattu (33) was caught by Shikha Pandey was Poonam Yadav on the third ball of the ninth over. Sri Lanka 50/3 (9 overs)

 

29 February 2020, 10:09 AM

WICKET!! Harshitha Madavi (12) was bowled out by Rajeshwari Gayakwad on the first ball of the eighth over. Sri Lanka 42/2 (8 overs)

 

29 February 2020, 10:04 AM

Seven runs off the last two over. Atapattu (27) punched the last delivery of the seventh over through covers for four runs. Sri Lanka 42/1 (7 overs)
 

 

29 February 2020, 09:55 AM

11 runs off the last over. Madavi (7) hammered the first ball of the fourth over past short third man's left for four runs before Jayangani drilled the last ball of the over down the ground for another boundary. Sri Lanka 25/1 (4 overs)

29 February 2020, 09:52 AM

Harshitha Madavi comes to bat for Sri Lanka. 

 

29 February 2020, 09:47 AM

WICKET!!! Deepti Sharma strikes for India. Thimashini (2) was caught by Rajeshwari Gayakwad at cover-point on the first ball of the third over. Sri Lanka 14/1  (2.5 overs) 

29 February 2020, 09:38 AM

Six runs off the very first over by Deepti Sharma. Thimashini (1) got off the mark by sweeping away the second ball to deep square leg for a single, while Atapattu (5) opened her account by picking up a boundary on the fourth ball. Sri Lanka Women 6/0 (1 over)

29 February 2020, 09:35 AM

Chamari Atapattu and Umesha Thimashini have walked down the crease to begin Sri Lanka's innings. Deepti Sharma to open the attack for India. 

29 February 2020, 09:16 AM

Lineups: 

India Playing XI: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Deepti Sharma, Veda Krishnamurthy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Sri Lanka Playing XI: Chamari Atapattu (c), Umesha Thimashini, Hasini Perera, Hansima Karunaratne, Shashikala Siriwardene, Harshitha Madavi, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Sathya Sandeepani, Udeshika Prabodhani

29 February 2020, 09:14 AM

Sri Lanka win toss, opt to bat against India!

29 February 2020, 09:14 AM

The toss for the group stage clash between India women and Sri Lanka women will take place shortly. 

