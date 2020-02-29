ICC Women's T20 World Cup, Live Updates: Sri Lanka win toss, opt to bat against India

Having already secured a semi-final berth at the International Cricket Council (ICC) Women's T20 World Cup, the Indian women's cricket team will look to improve their batting woes when they take on Sri Lanka in the final Group A clash of the showpiece event at the Junction Oval in Melbourne on Saturday.

The Women in Blue had earlier booked their place in the last-four of the ongoing marquee event after registering a narrow three-run victory over New Zealand in their last clash at the same venue.

Asked to bat first, 16-year-old Shafali Verma once again showcased a decent performance with the bat as she notched up crucial 46 runs off just 34 balls to help India set a total of 133 for eight.

In reply, Deepti Sharma, Shikha Pandey, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav and Radha Yadav all chipped in with a wicket each to help their side restrict the White Ferns to 130 for 6 in their stipulated 20 overs.

Notably, India are unbeaten in the tournament so far, having registered back-to-back wins against Australia, Bangladesh and New Zealand.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, are out of the race to the semi-final after slumping to back-to-back defeats at the hands of New Zealand and hosts Australia. Going into the upcoming clash, Sri Lanka will play for pride.

