IND U19 vs AUS U19 Live Cricket Score, ICC Under-19 World Cup 2024 Final Match: Check Squads

India are playing Australia in the final of the ICC U19 World Cup 2024. The Indian team reached the final by beating South Africa in what was a come-from-behind win. Australia, on the other hand, beat Pakistan in a cliffhanger to make the spot. This is the third time in U19 World Cup history that India and Australia are playing each other. India have a 2-0 winning record vs Aussies in the final.

In 2012, Unmukt Chand-led India had beaten Australia in the final while in 2018, it was Prithvi Shaw's team that emerged as winners. It will be interesting to see whether the Uday Saharan's team can go all the way to lift the trophy or not.One thing is for sure that these two teams won't give each other an inch and this final is expected to be a close contest.

