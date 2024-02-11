IND U19 vs AUS U19 Live Cricket Score, ICC Under-19 World Cup 2024 Final Match: Check Squads
India are playing Australia in the final of the ICC U19 World Cup 2024. The Indian team reached the final by beating South Africa in what was a come-from-behind win. Australia, on the other hand, beat Pakistan in a cliffhanger to make the spot. This is the third time in U19 World Cup history that India and Australia are playing each other. India have a 2-0 winning record vs Aussies in the final.
In 2012, Unmukt Chand-led India had beaten Australia in the final while in 2018, it was Prithvi Shaw's team that emerged as winners. It will be interesting to see whether the Uday Saharan's team can go all the way to lift the trophy or not.One thing is for sure that these two teams won't give each other an inch and this final is expected to be a close contest.
Follow LIVE Score and Updates from ICC U19 World Cup Final India Vs Australia Below.
India U19 Squad: Adarsh Singh, Arshin Kulkarni, Musheer Khan, Uday Saharan(c), Priyanshu Moliya, Sachin Dhas, Aravelly Avanish(w), Murugan Abhishek, Raj Limbani, Naman Tiwari, Saumy Pandey, Aaradhya Shukla, Ansh Gosai, Dhanush Gowda, Rudra Patel, Prem Devkar, Mohamed Amaan, Innesh Mahajan
Australia U19 Squad: Harry Dixon, Sam Konstas, Hugh Weibgen(c), Harjas Singh, Ryan Hicks(w), Oliver Peake, Tom Campbell, Raf MacMilllan, Tom Straker, Mahli Beardman, Callum Vidler, Lachlan Aitken, Charlie Anderson, Harkirat Bajwa, Corey Wasley, Aidan O Connor
IND U19 Cs AUS U19 WC Final LIVE: The big game is here
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the ICC U19 World Cup final between India and Australia to be played today in Benoni. India are defending the title and also aiming for a record sixth title while Australia look to replicate the performance of the seniors from last year and beat India again in an ICC final. Keep watching this space for latest updates from the match.