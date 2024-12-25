Advertisement
IND Vs AUS Live Cricket Score And Updates BGT 2024 4th Test: India, Australia Eye Win In Boxing Day Test In Melbourne

India vs Australia, BGT 2024 4th Test Match Live Cricket Score and Updates: Rohit Sharma-led India are taking on Pat Cummins' Australia in the much-awaited Boxing Day Test, the fourth Test of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy series at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Avinash Kumar|Last Updated: Dec 25, 2024, 11:50 PM IST
LIVE Blog

With the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series locked 1-1 after three Tests, both India and Australia are looking for a win to boost their chances for World Test Championship (WTC) final. 

The Melbourne Test match is India's first match after Ravichandran Ashwin's retirement from international cricket.

Squads: 

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (Wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Virat Kohli, Prasidh Krishna, Rishabh Pant (Wk), KL Rahul, Harshit Rana, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar, Tanush Kotian

Australia: Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Travis Head (vc), Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Jhye Richardson, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster 

25 December 2024
23:36 IST

LIVE IND vs AUS 4thTest: Australia Playing XI

Australia have already announced their playing XI for the Boxing Day Test match before the toss. They have made two changes in their line-up.  

Australia XI: Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland 

 

23:34 IST

LIVE IND vs AUS 4thTest: Hello And Welcome

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Day 1 of the Boxing Day Test, the fourth Test of onging Border-Gavaskar Trophy from the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

